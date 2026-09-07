Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? –– (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School On SI’s National High School Athlete of the Week for August 31-September 5. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Athlete of the Week post.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Bryce Thacker, El Toro (CA) Football.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

Sofia Aguilar, FR, South Plainfield (NJ) Girls Soccer

Aguilar scored all five of her team’s goals in a 5-1 win over New Brunswick.

Jayden Anglin, SR, Abington Heights (PA) Football

Anglin ran for four touchdowns—all in the first half—as Abington Heights blanked Trinity Prep (Florida), 35-0.

Jacob Anzaldua, SR, Banning (CA) Football

Anzaldua threw for 462 yards and seven touchdowns—both career-highs—in a 56-21 win over Carter.

Connor Binkowski, JR, Bath-Haverling (New York) Boys Soccer

Binkowski netted a hat trick in a 5-3 victory over Wellsville.

KiMontae Crutison, SR, Port Gibson (MS) Football

Crutison threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding 140 yards and two more scores on the ground in a 38-8 win over Jim Hill.

Todd Cutler, JR, New Smyrna Beach (Florida) Football

Cutler amassed 206 scrimmage yards and scored four total touchdowns—all in the first half—as New Smyrna Beach hammered Lyman, 55-0.

Emerson Drake, JR, Arvada West (CO) Flag Football

Drake threw for 251 yards with four touchdown passes as Arvada West blanked Cherry Creek, 34-0.

Braylon Gaines, SR, Nelson (OR) Football

Gaines completed 15 of 21 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-0 shutout of Jesuit.

Texas Gilman, SO, Missoula Hellgate (MT) Flag Football

Gilman fired four touchdown passes in a 26-0 shutout of Butte.

Christian Hampton, SR, Richardson Berkner (TX) Football

Hampton threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-30 victory over Royse City.

Rocky Martinez, JR, Redondo Union (CA) Football

Martinez ran for 306 yards—a new single-game program record—and a touchdown in a 42-28 win over Culver City.

Kingstin McAdams, SR, Richardson (TX) Football

McAdams ran for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Richardson edged Naaman Forest, 24-23.

Terrence McDowell, JR, Tamaqua Area (PA) Football

McDowell turned 41 carries into 337 yards and six touchdowns in a 40-27 win over Schuylkill Haven.

Demarcus Murray, JR, Central York (PA) Football

Murray caught seven passes for 113 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-33 victory over North Penn.

Omar Perez, JR, Passaic (NJ) Boys Soccer

Perez had two goals and two assists in a 6-4 victory over Brick Township.

Xavier Sammet, SO, Greer (SC) Football

Sammet completed 17 of 20 passes for 294 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-13 win over Blue Ridge.

Seth Solorio, SR, San Pedro (CA) Football

Solorio threw for 187 yards and a single-game school-record seven touchdowns as San Pedro blasted Westchester, 63-12.

Khalil Taylor, SR, Pine-Richland (PA) Football

Taylor dominated in all three phases of Pine-Richland’s 59-20 rout of West Allegheny. The four-star Nebraska commit caught three touchdowns, intercepted a pass on defense and returned a kickoff 79 yards to the end zone.

Amylia Thomas, SR, Thompson (AL) Flag Football

In the first flag football game in Thompson history, Thomas accumulated 177 yards of offense and scored four total touchdowns—two rushing, two passing—in a 33-12 win over Central-Tuscaloosa.

Jack Tse, senior, Scotch Plains-Fanwood (NJ) Boys Soccer

Tse netted all three of his team’s goals in a 3-0 shutout of New Providence.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting



High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg