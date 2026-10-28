Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Boys Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 19-24)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for boys athlete of the week for action between Monday, October 19 though Saturday, October 24.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1 The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Raul Berdon, El Camino Real, Football

El Camino Real defeated Woodland Hills rival Taft 28-7 behind a strong performance from Berdon, who rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.

Chris Fields III, Carson, Football

Carson clinched the Marine League title with a 35-0 win over San Pedro behind a standout performance from Fields, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 105 yards and two more scores.

Joseph Lara, Bonita, Football

Lara rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bonita to a 35-32 win over Charter Oak, clinching at least a share of the Sierra League title. He also recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble on defense.

Ryder Montgomery, La Costa Canyon, Football

La Costa Canyon pulled off a 37-21 upset over No. 1-ranked Carlsbad behind a four-touchdown performance from the senior, who rushed for 101 yards.

Tyler Hedstrom, Poway, Cross country

The Titans senior captured the Individual Sweepstakes title at the Mt. SAC Invitational, clocking 14 minutes, 18.2 seconds over three miles against the fastest large-school teams in the West.

Steven Moore, La Sierra, Football

Moore accounted for 455 total yards and six touchdowns to lead La Sierra to a 57-28 win over Jurupa Valley in Mountain Valley League play. The sophomore completed 10 of 14 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns to fellow sophomore Ezra Gatica while rushing for 154 yards and two scores.

Dominic Alcantar, Santa Paula, Football

The junior running back made an immediate impact in his return from injury, rushing for 190 yards on 23 carries to lead Santa Paula to a 21-19 win over Hueneme in Tri-County League play last Friday.

Zion Anderson, Long Beach Poly, Football

The junior receiver scored three touchdowns in Long Beach Poly’s 42-0 win against Millikan in a Moore League game. Anderson finished the game with six receptions for 108 yards.