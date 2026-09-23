Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Boys Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for boys athlete of the week for action between Monday, September 14 though Saturday, September 19.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to Chaz Rodriguez of Granada Hills Kennedy. Rodriguez scored three TDs in the Cougars' third straight rivalry win over Granada Hills Charter. Kennedy retains the Chamber of Commerce Trophy for a fourth straight year after the 34-24 victory.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

JD Annett, Corona del Mar, Football

Annett accounted for four touchdowns in the Sea Kings' win over La Serna, throwing for 289 yards and two scores while adding two rushing touchdowns.

Paisios Polamalu, St. Augustine, Football

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu powered the Saints to their first win, accounting for six touchdowns and setting up another in a 41-21 victory over Mater Dei Catholic. The senior rushed for four TDs, caught a scoring pass and returned a punt for another touchdown.

Kelechi Ofoego, Hueneme, Football

Ofoego ran for 188 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries, leading the Vikings to a 47-7 win over rival Channel Islands last Friday. Through five games, the senior has rushed for 836 yards (167.2 per game) with nine touchdowns, adding one receiving TD. The Vikings open Tri-County League play Oct. 2 against Dos Pueblos.

Vaughn Reinert, Torrance, Football

Reinert made an impact on both sides of the ball in Friday’s 38-13 win over Lakewood, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Defensively, he recorded nine tackles, four for loss, returned an interception for a TD and added a pass breakup.

Jacob Anzaldua, Banning, Football

Anzaldua put together a record-setting performance in the Broncos’ 54-10 win over Fontana, throwing for career highs of 523 yards and eight touchdowns. His passing total ranks 10th in Inland history, according to the Press-Enterprise, while his eight TD passes are tied for the second most by an Inland quarterback.

Edward Rivera, Compton, Football

Rivera accounted for three touchdowns in Compton’s 34-6 win over Narbonne last week, rushing for two and catching another. The senior totaled 210 yards of offense, including 171 on the ground, as the Tarbabes improved to 5-0. Compton hosts former Moore League rival Wilson on Friday.

Vito Schiada, St. Francis, Football

Schiada led St. Francis to a 49-19 win over previously unbeaten La Cañada, completing 12 of 14 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

Alexander Gonzalez, Arleta, Football

Gonzalez was stellar in every phase of Arleta’s 47-0 win over Grant, leading the defense in tackles while scoring three touchdowns in three different ways. The junior linebacker returned an interception 27 yards for a TD, added a punt-return score, and caught a touchdown pass as Arleta improved to 4-0.