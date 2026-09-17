Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Boys Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for boys athlete of the week for action between Monday, September 7 though Saturday, September 12.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to George Collins of La Costa Canyon who tallied 13 tackles, a sack, a pair of interceptions and a defensive touchdown in La Costa Canyon's win over Del Norte the week prior.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Chaz Rodriguez, Granada Hills Kennedy, Football

Rodriguez scored three TDs in the Cougars' third straight rivalry win over Granada Hills Charter. Kennedy retains the Chamber of Commerce Trophy for a fourth straight year after the 34-24 victory.

Noah Sandoval, Keppel, Football

Sandoval punched in the game-winning TD as time expired to lift Keppel to a 26-24 win over Workman. Sandavol finished with 87 yards rushing and a throwing TD.

E’Lacion Saxton, Bellflower, Football

The senior QB threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 19 of 26 passing in a 58-7 win over Whittier last week. He also ran for two scores. Tha'ts five total TDs!

Cayden Davis, Arroyo Valley, Football

Davis, who is just a sophomore, ran for a program record 269 yards on just eight carries and six touchdowns in a 62-27 win over Diamond Ranch. He set a new record for touchdowns in a single game. Davis scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, three more in the third period, and capped his big evening with another score in the fourth, according to the Press-Enterprise.

DJ Clanton, Mater Dei, Football

Clanton tallied 10 tackles, including three sacks, in Mater Dei's 10-9 win over Corona Centennial.

Lincoln Jahn, Inglewood, Football

Jahn tossed five touchdowns in the Sentinel's 50-21 win over Elk Grove Franklin. He was 17 of 25 passing for 333 yards.

Isaiah Flores, Del Sol, Football

Flores ran for 181 yards and three scores on 36 carries in the team's 30-28 double-overtime setback to Oxnard.

Madin Gardini, Patrick Henry, Football

Gardini put up video-game numbers in a 57-33 win over Otay Ranch. He was 26 of 39 for 431 yards passing and five touchdowns. He also added 60 yards rushing and two more TDs for a total of seven TDs!