Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)



Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for girls athlete of the week for action between Monday, September 7 through Saturday, September 12.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to Raelene Cruz of Covina High, who anchored two wins over El Monte and Don Lugo the previous week with more than 400 all-purpose yards combined.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Miyah Holmes, San Marcos, Flag

Holmes stepped up in primetime at the MaxPreps Showdown. She scored two touchdowns and had three sacks in a 21-6 win over Sacramento McClatchy.

Nina Xu, Oak Park, Golf

Xu had five birdies and four pars to score a 5-under 30 (in nine holes) to earn a Coastal Canyon League victory over Simi Valley at Simi Hills Golf Course.

Opal Warner, Chadwick, Volleyball

Warner has amassed 1,000-career kills. She earned all-tournament honors at the Bellflower Invitational where Chadwick reached the final.

Tessa Russell, JSerra, Flag

Russell was a standout at the MaxPreps Showdown. She tallied 25 receptions for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns while adding two interceptions. She was named tournament MVP.

Mya Capistrano, Roosevelt, Volleyball

Cap racked up 80 assists in two matches last week, both in four-set wins over Chino Hills and Santiago, respectively. She's committed to Colorado.

Holly Ibarra, Millikan, Flag

This standout senior threw for 311 yards and four TDs in a 26-7 wi over Long Beach Wilson.

Lila Wang, San Marino, Volleyball

Wang has been the anchor to the team's 12-match winning streak. She had 14 kills and 19 digs in a win over Pasadena Poly before notching another double-double (16 kills, 15 digs) in a win over Western Christian.

Nina Ramirez, Cleveland, Flag

Ramirez, a junior QB, had six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) in victories over Brentwood 33-6 and Roosevelt 20-0 last week.