Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for girls athlete of the week for action between Monday, September 14 through Saturday, September 19.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to Opal Warner of Chadwick. Warner has amassed 1,000-career kills. She earned all-tournament honors at the Bellflower Invitational where Chadwick reached the final.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kate Janowicz, Westlake, Flag Football

Janowicz made an impact on both sides of the ball in Westlake’s win over Agoura last week, hauling in a touchdown pass and recording two sacks. She was even more dominant in the Warriors’ 34-6 victory over Thousand Oaks, finishing with four sacks.

Maya Hoxie, La Serna, Cross Country

Hoxie opened the season with a personal-best performance at the Woodbridge Invitational in Irvine, clocking 17:00.2 over three miles to place 12th overall. The mark is the fastest three-mile time in the San Gabriel Valley this season. A year ago, Hoxie won the Del Rio League title and went on to finish 11th in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 finals.

McKennah Iamaleava, Long Beach Poly, Volleyball

The outside hitter delivered a standout performance in Long Beach Poly’s 3-0 win over Millikan on Sept. 15, recording seven kills, four aces, five blocks and six digs in a matchup for first place in the Moore League.

Maleah Clark, Beaumont, Golf

Clark finished 18 under par in the PURE Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, Calif. She tied for the lowest score on the girls' side. She played with Ernie Els the entire event.

Brynn Stallings, South Torrance, Flag Football

Stallings helped South remain unbeaten with a strong performance against West last week, throwing for 223 yards and six touchdowns in the Pioneer League victory. He also passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns in South’s 19-13 win over El Segundo on Sept. 10.

Amanda Rozdial, Simi Valley, Golf

The senior helped the Pioneers go 2-1 last week, earning medalist honors twice. She shot a 38 in Monday’s 207-319 win over Newbury Park, then carded a 38 in Tuesday’s 190-210 loss to Oak Park. Rozdial closed the week with a 1-under 34 in Thursday’s 211-263 victory over Moorpark.

Jennifer Yang, Bishop's, Golf

The Knights junior fired a 5-under 31 on the front nine at Aviara Golf against Pacific Ridge after shooting a 1-under 34 earlier in the week on the front nine at La Jolla Country Club.

Annika Raja, Santa Margarita, Golf

Raja won the Rainbow Sandals/Lady Triton Invitational in a one-hole playoff after shooting a tournament- and course-record 8-under 65 at San Clemente Municipal Golf Course. She had eight birdies. Later in the week, Raja went 3-under for 33 in a 169-176 win over Crean Lutheran at Coto de Caza.