Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 8 (League Play)
After the opening week of league play to kick off October, things are starting to take shape after two weeks of league competition.
Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 8.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Mater Dei 38, Servite 15: The Monarchs offense shows off again. This team is getting more dangerous at the most important time of the year.
Centennial 46, Norco 14: The Huskies roll to another league victory,
Palos Verdes 34, Mira Costa 14: QB Ryan Rakowski threw for 288 yards and four TDs. He also ran for a score.
San Juan Hills 14, Yorba Linda 10: Luke Frith had eight catches for 128 yards and a TD.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Santa Margarita 21, St. John Bosco 7: The Eagles had two interceptions, one that was returned for TD. The defense shutout the Braves' offense for three quarters.
Sierra Canyon 41, Chaminade 0: The Trailblazers pitch their second shutout in a row.
Orange Lutheran 48, JSerra 13: Reagan Toki tossed for 256 yards and two TDs.
Bishop Amat 48, Notre Dame 28: Justin Clinton ran for 144 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Lancers are 8-1.
Chaparral 47, Murrieta Mesa 7: QB Dane Weber threw for 350 yards and added 80 yards rushing.
Inglewood 33, Redondo Union 7: The Sentinels have not lost a game in California this season.
Pacifica/Oxnard 49, Bishop Diego 24: The Tritons bounce back after last week's loss to Newbury Park, which may have given them a wake up call.
Crean Lutheran 35, La Habra 28: The Saints are playing their best ball at the right time. Another Bravo League victory.
San Clemente, Mission Viejo: Game was canceled due to fires.
La Serna 57, Cerritos 7: Big win for the Lancers.
Westlake 21, Ventura 3: The Warriors are unbeaten in the Channel League.
Orange 51, Beckman 14: Star Thomas threw for 424 yards and six TDs.
Villa Park 30, Tustin 20: The Tillers drop a third straight, and will drop out of the Top 25.
Huntington Beach 34, Western 14: Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds tossed for three TDs in the victory. The Oilers are 8-0.
Capistrano Valley 21, Corona del Mar 17: QB Talon Spencer leads the way for the Cougars.
Other Notable Scores
St. Bonaventure 33, Oaks Christian 17: The Seraphs take care of business on Saturday afternoon after the game was postponed to due power outages.
Newbury Park 42, Simi Valley 17: The Panthers stay unbeaten after knocking off Pacifica/Oxnard last week. No let down here.
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal