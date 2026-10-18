Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 8 (League Play)

After the opening week of league play to kick off October, things are starting to take shape after two weeks of league competition.

Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 8.

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

Mater Dei 38, Servite 15: The Monarchs offense shows off again. This team is getting more dangerous at the most important time of the year.

Centennial 46, Norco 14: The Huskies roll to another league victory,

Palos Verdes 34, Mira Costa 14: QB Ryan Rakowski threw for 288 yards and four TDs. He also ran for a score.

San Juan Hills 14, Yorba Linda 10: Luke Frith had eight catches for 128 yards and a TD.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

Santa Margarita 21, St. John Bosco 7: The Eagles had two interceptions, one that was returned for TD. The defense shutout the Braves' offense for three quarters.

Sierra Canyon 41, Chaminade 0: The Trailblazers pitch their second shutout in a row.

Orange Lutheran 48, JSerra 13: Reagan Toki tossed for 256 yards and two TDs.

Bishop Amat 48, Notre Dame 28: Justin Clinton ran for 144 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Lancers are 8-1.

Chaparral 47, Murrieta Mesa 7: QB Dane Weber threw for 350 yards and added 80 yards rushing.

Inglewood 33, Redondo Union 7: The Sentinels have not lost a game in California this season.

Pacifica/Oxnard 49, Bishop Diego 24: The Tritons bounce back after last week's loss to Newbury Park, which may have given them a wake up call.

Crean Lutheran 35, La Habra 28: The Saints are playing their best ball at the right time. Another Bravo League victory.

San Clemente, Mission Viejo: Game was canceled due to fires.

La Serna 57, Cerritos 7: Big win for the Lancers.

Westlake 21, Ventura 3: The Warriors are unbeaten in the Channel League.

Orange 51, Beckman 14: Star Thomas threw for 424 yards and six TDs.

Villa Park 30, Tustin 20: The Tillers drop a third straight, and will drop out of the Top 25.

Huntington Beach 34, Western 14: Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds tossed for three TDs in the victory. The Oilers are 8-0.

Capistrano Valley 21, Corona del Mar 17: QB Talon Spencer leads the way for the Cougars.

Other Notable Scores

St. Bonaventure 33, Oaks Christian 17: The Seraphs take care of business on Saturday afternoon after the game was postponed to due power outages.

Newbury Park 42, Simi Valley 17: The Panthers stay unbeaten after knocking off Pacifica/Oxnard last week. No let down here.