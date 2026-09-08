Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)



Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for girls athlete of the week for action between Monday, August 31 and Saturday, September 5.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to Bonita High's Amerie Verduzco who was voted the SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week. Verduzco anchored Bonita to a 13-1 start this season. She threw six touchdowns in a win over Rancho Cucamonga then threw two more TDs in a victory over Bishop Amat.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 23. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Westley Matavao, Mater Dei, Volleyball

The UCLA commit tallied 15 kills and eight digs in a tournament sweep this past week. Matavao was selected as tournament MVP of the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament.

Raelene Cruz, Covina, Flag

Cruz led Covina to two wins over El Monte and Don Lugo this past week with more than 400 all-purpose yards combined.

Juliana Magdaleno, King, Flag

Magdaleno threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns (with a rushing TD) in a win over Norco, then topped that performance with 358 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-0 win over North.

Lexi Loya, St. Joseph, Flag

Loya totaled four touchdowns (three passing and one running) in a win over Long Beach Poly before beating Beckman this past week, which keeps the team unbeaten at 9-0.

Ryanna Harris, Oxnard, Flag

Harris was responsible for 11 touchdowns in two games last week, anchoring wins over Buena and Channel Islands. She broke a school record with seven touchdowns in a gama, according to the Ventura County Star.

Ava Justice, Rancho Buena Vista, Flag

Justice threw six touchdowns in a win over Orange Glen, and then scored four (three passing, one rushing) in a win over Sage Creek. What a week ...

Saniya King, Carson, Flag

The junior QB threw two TDs in a win over Marshall and scored six (five passing, one rushing) in a big win over Arleta.

Amelia Sarkisian, Brentwood, Cross country

Sarkisian won the Scary Dairy Invite in Camarillo on Saturday in 18 minutes, 37.3 seconds which set a 6:12 per mile pace in the 3-mile race.