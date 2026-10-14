Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 5-10)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for girls athlete of the week for action between Monday, October 5 through Saturday, October 10.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to Santana's Harper Diaz, who battled a strong field and sweltering heat to win Saturday’s Sundevil Invitational Division 1 race in 18:06.4.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Annabel O’Keefe, Westlake, Flag

O’Keefe threw 11 touchdown passes in two wins last week, leading his team to victories over Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks. He completed 24 of 42 passes for 348 yards and six touchdowns in a 46-25 win over Newbury Park, then went 18 of 31 for 262 yards and five TDs in a 46-0 shutout of Thousand Oaks.

Blair Nolen, Redondo Union, Flag

Nolen completed 54 of 59 passes for 663 yards and eight touchdowns across three games, leading her team to a 27-14 Bay League win over Mira Costa and strong performances against Windward and Torrance. She threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns against Mira Costa, 227 yards and four TDs against Windward, and 246 yards and a touchdown against Torrance.

Delia Stone, Woodbridge, Flag

Stone completed 64 of 83 passes for 641 yards and nine touchdowns, leading Woodbridge to two Pacific Coast League wins and the league title. She threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Sage Hill, then passed for 329 yards and five scores in a 44-13 win over University. Stone also rushed for a touchdown as the Warriors clinched the league championship with an 8-0 record.

Nevaeh Johnson, Long Beach Poly, Flag

Long Beach Poly clinched its fourth consecutive Moore League title with a 31-6 win over Millikan last week, powered by two touchdowns from sophomore Johnson.

Iris Soong, Ayala, Golf

Soong delivered back-to-back standout rounds to lead Ayala to two Palomares League victories over Walnut. She shot a 1-under-par 35 at Los Serranos Golf Course’s North Course in a 189-229 win, then carded a 3-under 33 at Diamond Bar Golf Club to power the Bulldogs to a 181-194 victory.

Taylor Ingold, Foothill Tech, Golf

Ingold led Foothill Tech to two wins last week, helping the Dragons capture their second consecutive Tri-Valley League title. The sophomore earned medalist honors with a pair of 35s, first in a 225-231 win over Villanova Prep on Tuesday, then in a 224-259 victory over St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

Baylee Wilson, Cathedral Catholic, Volleyball

The sophomore earned MVP honors at the Southern California Invitational, recording 52 kills and eight blocks to lead the Dons to the tournament title. She helped her team defeat West Ranch 25-19, 25-19 in the championship match.

Valentina Zurla, Glendora, Volleyball

Zurla helped keep the Tartans atop the Palomares League standings, leading the team in kills in all three wins last week. She recorded 11 kills in a 3-1 victory over Ayala, added 11 in a sweep of Diamond Bar and finished with 12 in a sweep of Bonita.