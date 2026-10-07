Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for girls athlete of the week for action between Monday, September 28 through Saturday, October 3.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to Sierra Canyon's Ava Irwin and Murrieta Valley's Summer Tukua, who both tied in the voting last week to be Athlete of the Week! Irwin caught touchdown passes of 26 and 16 yards to help Sierra Canyon cruise to a 33-0 win over Chaminade. Irwin caught touchdown passes of 26 and 16 yards to help Sierra Canyon cruise to a 33-0 win over Chaminade.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Bailey Litt, Temecula Prep, Flag

Litt caught eight passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Patriots cruise to a 27-0 nonleague win over Indio last week. The standout two-way flag football player leads the nation with 34 interceptions, according to MaxPreps, and has been one of the CIF Southern Section’s top performers this season.

Kate Janowicz, Westlake, Flag

Janowicz helped Westlake win two Marmonte League games before leading the Warriors to a tournament title last weekend. She caught five passes for 68 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for another score and added an interception in a 58-7 win over Calabasas. Two days later, she had six receptions for 65 yards and a TD, along with five flag pulls and two sacks, in a 20-0 victory over Agoura.

Justine Cora, Lancaster, Cross country

Cora captured first at The Master’s Cross Country Invitational in 19:46.9 in Santa Clarita.

Isla Terrill, Monrovia, Cross country

Terrill posted a season-best 17:11.69 over three miles at last month’s Woodbridge Classic at Great Park in Irvine. She also won the Laguna Hills Invitational on Sept. 26 in 17:51.1.

Audrey Buckley, Wilson, Cross country

Buckley won the first Moore League cross country race of the season Sept. 30 at Heartwell Park in Long Beach, clocking 17:42 over three miles. Buckley also led Wilson to the team victory over Millikan and Long Beach Poly.

Ellie Correa, Palos Verdes, Flag

After a Bay League loss to Redondo, Correa and Palos Verdes bounced back with a 32-7 win over Mira Costa. The senior quarterback completed 34 of 44 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.

Alana Jackson, Foothill, Volleyball

Jackson totaled 31 kills, 17 digs, six aces and four blocks, leading Foothill to Freeway League wins over Sonora and El Dorado. The outside hitter had 23 kills, 12 digs, three aces and four blocks in a four-set win over El Dorado.

Harper Diaz, Santana, Cross country

Diaz battled a strong field and sweltering heat to win Saturday’s Sundevil Invitational Division 1 race in 18:06.4.