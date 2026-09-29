Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 21-26)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for girls athlete of the week for action between Monday, September 21 through Saturday, September 26.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to Brynn Stallings of South Torrance. Stallings helped South remain unbeaten with a strong performance against West last week, throwing for 223 yards and six touchdowns in the Pioneer League victory. He also passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns in South’s 19-13 win over El Segundo on Sept. 10.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 4. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Ava Irwin, Sierra Canyon, Flag

Irwin caught touchdown passes of 26 and 16 yards to help Sierra Canyon cruise to a 33-0 win over Chaminade.

Lily Vandeweghe, Mira Costa, Volleyball

Vandeweghe averaged 12 kills per match as the Mustangs swept four Bay League opponents — Palos Verdes, El Segundo, Redondo Union and South Torrance.

Julia Cross, Corona del Mar, Tennis

Cross went 9-0 in singles, dropping just five games, as the Sea Kings defeated Edison, Portola and Newport Harbor. She swept all three sets 6-0 in Corona del Mar’s 10-8 win over Portola.

Summer Tukua, Murrieta Valley, Volleyball

Tukua led Murrieta Valley to two Southwestern League wins, recording 41 kills, 18 digs and six aces. The 6-foot outside hitter had 24 kills and nine digs in a five-set win over Chaparral before adding 17 kills, nine digs and six aces in a sweep of Temecula Valley.

Lexi Loya, St. Joseph, Flag

Loya accounted for eight touchdowns in St. Joseph’s two Santa Fe League wins last week, throwing for seven and rushing for another. She passed for 198 yards and four TDs and added a 16-yard rushing score in a 48-0 win over St. Mary’s Academy, then threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-12 victory over Bishop Amat.

Jenna Murray, Moorpark, Cross Country

Murray remained unbeaten in two Coastal Canyon League meets, winning last Thursday’s second meet at Oak Park High in 18:11.8. She also won the league opener Sept. 3 in 18:47.5. Murray set the Moorpark High 3-mile record at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic on Sept. 19, clocking 16:40.2.

Elle Howie, Bonita, Volleyball

Howie helped Bonita go 3-0 last week, totaling 49 kills across three matches. The junior had 24 kills in a four-set win over Ayala, 13 in a five-set victory over Diamond Bar and 12 in a sweep of Walnut.