Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school football talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college participants, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top football performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of SoCal's Football Player of the Week honors.

To see a list of this past week's top performers, be sure to check out the latest edition of Stat Stuffers.

Here are the nominations based on performances in the opening round of the playoffs.

Congratulations to Josiah Whipp who was voted the Football Player of the Week last week. Whipp ran for 240 yards and three scores in a 42-13 Division 5 win over Salesian. He's just a freshman!

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Bryce Johnson, South East

Johnson threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns to lead South East to a win over L.A. Wilson.

Ian Ditch, Mary Star

Ditch delivered when it mattered most, throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown pass as time expired in a win over Muir.

Michael Farinas, Chaparral

Farinas made an impact in multiple ways for Chaparral, rushing for 79 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on a two-point conversion and catching five passes for 65 yards in the win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Kristopher Biggers, Riverside North

Biggers found the end zone three times, rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns in Riverside North's win over Fountain Valley.

Connor Petrov, Simi Valley

Petrov threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Simi Valley past Temecula Valley.

Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica

Phelps was a two-way standout for Oxnard Pacifica, recording 10 solo tackles while rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Chaminade.

Elyjah Staples, Marquez

Staples was great on both sides of the ball for Marquez, recording 10 solo tackles and an interception while catching four passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Franklin.

Delano Rock, St. Francis

Rock added four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in St. Francis' win over Calabasas.