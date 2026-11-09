Vote: Who Should Be the SoCal Football Player of the Week? (Playoffs Round 1)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school football talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college participants, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top football performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of SoCal's Football Player of the Week honors.

To see a list of this past week's top performers, be sure to check out the latest edition of Stat Stuffers.

Here are the nominations based on performances in the opening round of the playoffs.

Congratulations to Nathaniel Cadet, who was voted Football Player of the Week in High School On SI's most recent poll. Cadet put together a monster performance, throwing for 402 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over L.A. Wilson.

High school football shoutouts from the playoff’s opening round Friday night, including Rio Hondo Prep’s Christian Lee and Chaminade’s Hudson Manning.



I felt it on my heart to share my sentiments about Chaparral’s tragic and sudden loss of Connor Rios. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2jyZXfuqtF — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 9, 2026

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Shawn Sanders, Paraclete

Sanders did just about everything, throwing for 331 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for 101 yards and another score, going 5-for-5 on PATs and even recording a 63-yard punt in a win over Summit.

Brandon Hernandez, Panorama

Hernandez went off for 388 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a win over Verdugo Hills.

Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica

Lee threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns to lead Pacifica past Bishop Amat.

Jack King, Moorpark

King had a mind-boggling 24 tackles (13 solo) with two pass breakups in the Musketeers' playoff win over Trabuco Hills.

Christian Lee, Rio Hondo Prep

Lee ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries while adding 11 tackles on defense en route to a Division 8 win over Harvard-Westlake.

Trent Lux, Great Oak

Lux was stellar with 304 passing yards and three touchdowns in a playoff win over Bonita.

Hudson Manning, Chaminade

Manning was a force for Chaminade, recording four sacks in a win over Corona del Mar. He's up to 18.5 on the season.

Trevor Koko, San Juan Hills

Kickers are people, too! Koko made field goals of 35 and 38 yards in San Juan Hills' win over Tustin. Koko is now 10 of 11 on field-goal attempts this season.

Ceasar Reyes, Garfield

Reyes made an impact on both sides of the ball for Garfield, recording two interceptions, including a pick-six, while rushing for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Taft.

Josiah Whipp, Aquinas

Whipp ran for 240 yards and three scores in a 42-13 Division 5 win over Salesian. He's just a freshman!