Cherokee Trail at Grandview Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

Even though the Denver Broncos are playing Thursday night, it won’t stop several Colorado high school football teams also in action for Week 8.

Two such squads are Cherokee Trail and Grandview, which square off in a Class 5A Centennial League contest in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

Watch Cherokee Trail at Grandview LIVE on the NFHS Network

Grandview is attempting to keep pace with Cherry Creek for the conference lead. The Wolves come in at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the league, a half-game back of the Bruins, who are in action on Friday. Those two teams face off on Oct. 30 in the regular season finale.

In addition, the Wolves are ranked No. 15 in the current High School On SI Colorado Top 25 poll.

Cherokee Trail enters Thursday’s game sixth in the league with a 1-3 record, but are 4-3 overall, and the Cougars could keep their postseason hopes alive with a much-needed win.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Aurora.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

CHEROKEE TRAIL 0, GRANDVIEW 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Legacy Stadium in Aurora, it’s Thursday night football as Cherokee Trail’s Cougars face off against the Wolves of Grandview.

ABOUT CHEROKEE TRAIL

The Cougars are attempting to get back on track after dropping three of their last four games, including a 43-41 defeat to Arapahoe last week.

Junior quarterback Bryson Peterson has completed 113-of-179 passes for 1,729 yards and 24 TDs. Evan Smith and RJ Stanley have 35 and 34 receptions, respectively, for a combined 945 yards and 15 scores.

ABOUT GRANDVIEW

The Wolves have won two straight games since suffering their lone loss to Northfield. They beat Eaglecrest 14-6 before posting a 40-17 win last week against Mullen.

Junior quarterback Lander Wise has thrown for 900 yards and eight TDs. The Wolves have also gotten a boost from junior tailback Neelein Shead Jr., who has 491 yards and four TDs - two coming in last week’s win against Mullen, a game in which he also rushed for 156 yards.