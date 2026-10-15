Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 15, 2026)

It was a relatively mild Week 7 in Colorado high school football, at least in terms of huge upsets.

Of the 25 teams that were ranked in last week’s High School On SI Colorado poll, 22 recorded wins. There was also one upset in the Top 10 ranks, when No. 8 Limon dropped a game to Colorado Springs Christian in a highly anticipated game between two undefeated Class 1A title contenders.

So while Limon has dropped in the poll, Colorado Springs Christian has made it into this week’s rankings. Where are the Lions ranked? Read further and scroll down the list.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7

1. Cherry Creek (6-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Bruins trailed 13-7 in the third quarter before scoring three unanswered touchdowns to down Northfield, 28-13. Junior tailback Isaiah Cromwell rushed for 136 yards on 13 carries with two scores.

Up Next: at Eaglecrest on Friday, Oct. 16

2. Palmer Ridge (7-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bears accumulated 257 passing yards and four different receivers caught TD passes in their 56-7 win at Rampart.

Up Next: vs. Vista Ridge on Friday, Oct. 16

3. Broomfield (7-0)

Previous rank: 3

In a 56-0 win at Brighton, the Eagles allowed just 53 yards of total offense, including minus 28 yards rushing.

Up Next: vs. Montbello on Friday, Oct. 16

4. Valor Christian (5-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Eagles took care of business against Heritage, winning 56-14 as quarterback Titus Huard threw for more than 300 yards and four TDs.

Up Next: at Pine Creek on Thursday, Oct. 15

5. Mountain Vista (6-1)

Previous rank: 5

In the Golden Eagles’ 62-3 win at Rock Canyon, receivers Luke Bentley and Brooklyn Bailey combined for nine catches, 271 yards and four TDs.

Up Next: vs. Arvada West on Thursday, Oct. 15

6. Ralston Valley (5-2)

Previous rank: 6

The Mustangs bounced back from their loss to Mountain Vista with a convincing 38-7 win against Arvada West. Do-everything Wyoming commit Levi Rillos rushed for 60 yards, caught five passes for 97 yards and reached the end zone three times.

Up Next: vs. Columbine on Friday, Oct. 16

7. Monarch (6-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Coyotes followed their takedown of Bear Creek with their first shutout on the season, defeating Dakota Ridge, 21-0. They held the Eagles to just 50 yards on the ground.

Up Next: at Boulder on Friday, Oct. 16

8. Ponderosa (7-0)

Previous rank: 9

Ponderosa picked up its second straight shutout, blanking Smoky Hill, 52-0. Quarterback Colter Espinoza was responsible for 293 yards of total offense and six TDs.

Up Next: vs. Chaparral on Friday, Oct. 16

9. Elizabeth (7-0)

Previous rank: 10

Another team that posted a Week 7 shutout, as the Cardinals turned the trick with a 40-0 win at Denver West. Brody Aldridge had a rushing TD, a receiving TD and a pick-six, intercepting two passes.

Up Next: at D’Evelyn on Thursday, Oct. 15

10. Fort Collins (7-0)

Previous rank: 11

The Lambkins finally crack the Top 10 after outlasting Fairview, 44-36. Bode Hammerschmidt, Donovan Dumas and Preston Mozer combined for 282 of the team’s 316 receiving yards along with scoring a combined four TDs.

Up Next: vs. Fossil Ridge on Friday, Oct. 16

11. Loveland (7-0)

Previous rank: 15

The Red Wolves continue to climb the ranks of the elite in Class 4A and in the statewide rankings following their 40-0 win against Poudre. A huge game with another ranked squad, Roosevelt, is on tap later this week.

Up Next: vs. Roosevelt on Friday, Oct. 16

12. Montrose (5-2)

Previous rank: 12

Shaking off their loss the week before to Palmer Ridge, the Red Hawks bounced back in a big way with a decisive 47-14 win against Vista Ridge.

Up Next: vs. Sand Creek on Friday, Oct. 16

13. Mesa Ridge (6-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Grizzlies registered their highest point total of the season with a 55-29 win against Durango. Junior tailback Amari McBroom rushed for 302 yards on 20 carries with three TDs and also had 80 yards receiving and another score.

Up Next: vs. Pueblo West on Friday, Oct. 16

14. Holy Family (6-1)

Previous rank: 14

With last week’s 70-0 win against Niwot, the Tigers had both their highest scoring output and their first shutout on the season. They got four takeaways on the night, including a pick-six from Jose Carlos Dominguez.

Up Next: at Windsor on Thursday, Oct. 15

15. Grandview (6-1)

Previous rank: 16

Tailback Neelein Shead Jr. paced the Wolves in their 40-17 win against Mullen with 156 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.

Up Next: vs. Cherokee Trail on Thursday, Oct. 15

16. Colorado Springs Christian (7-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Lions have a leg up in the 1A South Central League after their 21-14 win at Limon, fueled by three TD passes from quarterback Fisher Tenpas. But Burlington is also undefeated in the conference, and those two teams square off on Oct. 30.

Up Next: vs. Salida on Friday, Oct. 16

17. Limon (6-1)

Previous rank: 8

There will be plenty of time for the Badgers to regroup following their first defeat on the season. They’re off this week before returning to action on Oct. 23 at Burlington.

Up Next: Idle this week

18. Legend (4-3)

Previous rank: 17

The Titans have played a tough schedule, but got a rare breather last week with a 50-7 win against Castle View. This week, they play another 4-3 squad in Heritage.

Up Next: at Heritage on Friday, Oct. 16

19. Eaglecrest (6-1)

Previous rank: 19

It was a rebound performance from the Raptors after falling to Grandview, turning a 28-0 shutout on Pine Creek. Now, they get set to welcome the No. 1 ranked team to their turf.

Up Next: vs. Cherry Creek on Friday, Oct. 16

20. Columbine (5-2)

Previous rank: 20

The Rebels ran past Erie, 48-21, as Brayden Westercamp and Tavis McCatty each rushed for 128 yards with a TD.

Up Next: at Ralston Valley on Friday, Oct. 16

21. Douglas County (6-1)

Previous rank: 18

Although the Huskies suffered their first defeat on the season, falling 29-27 to Chaparral, do-everything offensive standout Asher Schembri continued to dazzle. He ran for 262 yards and four TDs and added 84 yards passing.

Up Next: at Overland on Friday, Oct. 16

22. Timnath (7-0)

Previous rank: 22

Senior receiver Ryan Waymire hauled in six passes for 159 yards and three TDs as the Cubs kept on winning, downing Thompson Valley, 42-0.

Up Next: vs. Mead on Thursday, Oct. 15

23. Delta (8-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Panthers had their third one-score final on the season, but all three were wins after fending off Basalt, 27-19. Another huge game from tailback Mack Lockhart, as he had 222 yards on 23 carries with a TD.

Up Next: Idle this week

24. Roosevelt (6-1)

Previous rank: 24

In a 56-0 win against Longmont, the Roughriders’ defense allowed 73 total yards. Senior linebacker Thomas Dunn provided another highlight for the defense with an 85-yard pick-six.

Up Next: at Loveland on Friday, Oct. 16

25. Palisade (6-1)

Previous rank: 25

In the Bulldogs’ 46-7 win against Steamboat Springs, senior Carter Hayward rushed for 150 yards with a TD. He also made three PAT kicks and drilled a 38-yard field goal. Then of his six kickoffs, four went into the end zone for touchbacks.

Up Next: at Glenwood Springs on Friday, Oct. 16