Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

Another challenge for the top-ranked team in Colorado high school football is coming up on Friday night.

Cherry Creek, which remains the No. 1 ranked team in the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 poll, goes to Centennial to take on Eaglecrest in a matchup between two teams that sport 6-1 records.

Watch Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest LIVE on the NFHS Network

The Bruins had to forfeit their season-opening win against Chatfield but have won their next six ballgames on the field. They’ve had to play a very formidable schedule, getting past the likes of Legend, Valor Christian and Northfield.

Now, Cherry Creek - which leads the 5A Centennial League with a 3-0 record - takes on Eaglecrest, which is also 6-1 overall but 2-1 in league play. The Raptors’ only defeat came against Grandview, and they are ranked No. 19 in the state.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Centennial.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

CHERRY CREEK 0, EAGLECREST 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Eaglecrest High School in Centennial, the Raptors get set to welcome in the top-ranked team in the state, the Bruins of Cherry Creek.

ABOUT CHERRY CREEK

It’s been a busy last couple of days for Bruins’ coach Dave Logan. He’s also the Denver Broncos’ radio play-by-play announcer, and called their 17-14 overtime win against Seattle Thursday night.

Now, Logan puts his coaching hat back on and attempts to guide the Bruins to another win. They have amassed 223 points this season while allowing just 99.

Quarterback Bentley Unruh has come back from a recent injury and has more than 1,040 yards on the season with 11 TDs. Junior tailback Elijah Cromwell has rushed for nearly 550 yards with eight scores, and he had two TDs in last week’s win against Northfield.

ABOUT EAGLECREST

The Raptors may have the defense to slow down Cherry Creek’s array of offensive skill talent. They have allowed a total of 74 points all season, and are coming off a shutout last week, beating Pine Creek, 28-0.

On offense, quarterback Will Brinkman has thrown for 1,174 yards and nine TDs, while tailback Clyde Surrell has 840 yards on 131 carries with six scores.