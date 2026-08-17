Colorado High School Football Head Coach, Former College QB Suspended

A top Colorado high school football team will be without its head coach if they qualify for the playoffs later this year.

Jake Heaps, a former college football starting quarterback, was suspended for the first two regular season games and barred from the Colorado High School Activities Association State Football Playoffs if he is able to lead Legend High School to the postseason.

The Colorado High School Activities Association suspended Heaps for rules violations that have occurred over the past year, according to a report by The Denver Post.

“(Douglas County School District) takes all CHAA rules seriously and expects our coaches and staff to abide by these rules,” said Paula Hans, spokesperson for the Douglas County School District. “While we evaluate how and why this happened, we will comply with the restrictions that have been imposed on the coach, including the two-game suspension.”

Jake Heaps, Legend Expected To Contend For Colorado State Football Title

The Titans are expected to be not only contenders to qualify for the Class 5A state field, but also to make a deep run and compete for the championship.

Last year, Legend went 10-2 overall, falling to Valor Christian in the state quarterfinals, 31-30, after a failed two-point conversion attempt. The team put up 551 points under Heaps, who accepted the head coach position in early 2025.

After starting out his college career at BYU where he won 10 games and threw 24 touchdowns and over 3,700 yards in two seasons, Heaps transferred to Kansas. He was the starter there for one year, throwing eight touchdowns and over 1,400 yards, before landing at Miami for one season.

With the Hurricanes in 2014, Heaps played in six games. He concluded his college run with 12 wins and over 5,200 yards passing with 32 touchdowns.

Former College Football Standout Had Brief NFL Career With Two Teams

In 2015, Heaps was signed by the New York Jets, making two stints with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL around a run in the CFL with both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions.

Prior to accepting high school coaching gig, Heaps was the quarterback coach for Russell Wilson.

Heaps will miss regular season games with Grandview on August 28 and Chaparral on September 4. He would return for a Week 3 road game at Cherry Creek, with the start of league play the following week at home vs. Regis Jesuit.

Legend takes on Arapahoe, Valor Christian, Castle View, Heritage, Pine Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson to conclude the year.

Legend High School Returns Kellen Marchand, Carter Berard

The Titans will be breaking in a new quarterback, but return star wide receiver Kellen Marchand, as the senior caught 39 passes for 734 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. Freddie Burke is also slated to return after recording almost 500 yards receiving, with Burke, Braylon Aukland and Carter Berard top tacklers back on defense.

Berard had over 100 tackles last year to lead Legend.