Colorado High School Football Top 25 Rankings: No. 1 Cherry Creek survives opening scare

Through three quarters in its season opener on the opening night of high school football, the top-ranked team in Colorado was on the ropes.

However, in the fourth quarter, Cherry Creek got going and was able to survive Chatfield’s upset bid to avoid the opening-night upset.

The other top five ranked teams in the High School On SI Colorado Top 25 that opened play last week had easier outcomes. But it still wasn’t enough to overtake Cherry Creek for the top spot in the rankings which finished up Week Zero.

Meanwhile, two teams cracked the Top 10 based on a pair of impressive individual performances.

Monarch moved up four spots to No. 7 after a decisive win against another Top 10 team, Pomona, with Malakhi Payne scoring five total TDs, while Mesa Ridge got into the Top 10 by virtue of a win against fellow Colorado Springs school Vista Ridge behind 217 all-purpose yards from Amari McBroom.

Colorado High School Football Top 25

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0

1. Cherry Creek (1-0)

Highly touted Class of 2028 running back prospect Elijah Cromwell scored a TD in the Bruins’ 28-15 season-opening win against Chatfield. But he didn’t top the century mark in yards. Instead, it was teammate Chance Phillips that achieved that feat, rushing for 111 yards on 10 carries.

Up Next: Cherry Creek will be at home on Sept. 4 to take on Ralston Valley.

2. Valor Christian (1-0)

The Eagles started their season strong with a 38-22 win against Kinkaid, building a 24-7 lead at halftime. Junior QB Titus Huard was an efficient 21-of-29 through the air for 286 yards and a TD.

Up Next: Valor Christian will be at home on Friday to take on Faith Lutheran.

3. Palmer Ridge (1-0)

It was a good start for the Bears, who took care of business against Pueblo East, 35-14, ringing up 28 of those points by intermission. Senior receivers Magnus Newman and Zak Crisler each caught nine passes for a combined 243 yards, with Newman finding the end zone three times.

Up Next: Palmer Ridge will be at home on Friday to face La Cueva.

4. Montrose (1-0)

Behind three total touchdowns from senior quarterback Cade Saunders, the Red Hawks had minimal trouble with Durango in their opener, prevailing 40-16.

Up Next: Montrose travels to face Grand Junction Central on Saturday.

5. Ralston Valley (0-0)

The Mustangs were idle this past week.

Up Next: Ralston Valley opens the 2026 season at home on Friday against Castle View.

6. Legend (0-0)

The Titans were idle this past week.

Up Next: Legend opens its 2026 season at home on Friday against Grandview.

7. Monarch (1-0)

Senior tailback Malakhi Payne had a night to remember in the Coyotes’ 39-13 season-opening win against Pomona. He rushed for 267 yards on 22 carries and four TDs, including scoring runs of 95 and 58 yards.

Up Next: Monarch is off this week and returns to action on Sept. 4 at Broomfield.

8. Limon (1-0)

The Badgers pitched a shutout in their season opener, blanking Wiggins, 34-0. Junior quarterback/defensive back Joe White threw for 110 yards and two TDs and also picked off a pass while recording five solo tackles on the other side of the ball.

Up Next: Limon is at home on Friday to take on Rye.

9. Mountain Vista (0-1)

It was a tough opener for the Golden Eagles, who dropped a 26-17 decision to Seminole, Fla. Despite the defeat, senior QB Marquise Reese threw for 288 yards and a TD while adding 47 yards and a TD on the ground.

Up Next: Mountain Vista travels to face Arapahoe on Thursday.

10. Mesa Ridge (1-0)

In a matchup between Colorado Springs-based schools, it was the Grizzlies of Mesa Ridge which downed Vista Ridge, 28-12. Junior running back Amari McBroom rushed for 100 yards and added 117 more yards in kickoff returns, including taking one back 85 yards to the house.

Up Next: Mesa Ridge is at home on Friday to take on Discovery Canyon.

11. Pomona (0-1)

The Panthers dropped a 39-13 decision to Monarch in last week’s season opener.

Up Next: Pomona will be at home Thursday to take on Thomas Jefferson.

12. Arvada West (0-0)

The Wildcats were idle this past week.

Up Next: Arvada West will be at home on Friday to face Cherokee Trail.

13. Ponderosa (1-0)

In a matchup between two Parker schools, the Mustangs posted a 48-18 win against Lutheran in last week’s season opener as senior quarterback Colter Espinoza threw for 337 yards on 22-of-33 passing and six TDs. Senior receiver Derek Niday had half of those TD catches, as he finished with 100 yards on five receptions.

Up Next: Ponderosa travels to face Rock Canyon on Saturday.

14. Strasburg (0-0)

The Indians were idle this past week.

Up Next: Strasburg is at home on Friday to take on Wiggins.

15. Columbine (0-1)

The Rebels came up on the short end of a 21-20 decision to Fort Collins. Junior running back Colby Martinez did rush for 102 yards and a pair of scores.

Up Next: Columbine is at home on Friday to face Mullen.

16. Forge Christian (1-0)

It was a solid opening win for the Fury, who rolled past Fort Lupton, 55-24, as senior Raleigh Cleveland had a huge night. He rushed for 153 yards on 14 carries with four TDs, while catching two passes for 70 yards and another TD.

Up Next: Forge Christian is at home on Friday to face Kent Denver.

17. Pueblo West (1-0)

The Cyclones downed Discovery Canyon, 49-0, behind 201 rushing yards and seven TDs - three of those coming from senior back Maddox Guerrero.

Up Next: Pueblo West is back in action on Sept. 4 with a game at Roosevelt.

18. Holy Family (0-0)

The Tigers were idle this past week.

Up Next: Holy Family opens its 2026 season at home on Friday against Broomfield.

19. Mead (0-0)

The Mavericks were idle this past week.

Up Next: Mead opens its 2026 season at home on Friday against Roosevelt.

20. Palisade (1-0)

The Bulldogs posted a 34-8 win at home against Resurrection Christian in their season opener last week. They racked up 406 total yards - 395 of those on the ground.

Up Next: Palisade is at home on Friday to take on Lewis-Palmer.

21. Fairview (0-0)

The Knights were idle this past week.

Up Next: Fairview opens its 2026 season on Friday on the road at Westminster.

22. Eaton (0-0)

The Reds were idle this past week.

Up Next: Eaton opens its 2026 season Friday at home against The Classical Academy.

23. Platte Valley (1-0)

The Broncos opened their season with a resounding 42-6 win against Valley. Senior tight end Jason Harrison caught three passes for 71 yards and two TDs and his blocking helped his team generate 394 yards rushing.

Up Next: Platte Valley will be at home on Friday to take on Middle Park.

24. Mullen (0-0)

The Mustangs were idle this past week.

Up Next: Mullen opens its 2026 season with a road game at Columbine on Friday.

25. Windsor (0-0)

The Wizards were idle this past week.

Up Next: Windsor opens its 2026 season with a road game Saturday at Fort Collins.