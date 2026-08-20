Colorado High School Football Preseason Top 25: Is Cherry Creek the Team To Beat Once Again?

There are several Colorado high school football teams that should turn in spectacular seasons as kickoff approaches.

And then there is Cherry Creek, perhaps the state’s most dominant program over the past decade.

Last fall, the Bruins captured their second straight Class 5A state title, and sixth championship in the past seven seasons. And they appear to be loaded once again for yet another championship run.

But, as mentioned, there are some other programs that might upend the Cherry Creek dynasty. And there are teams in the other classifications that are capable of hoisting a title trophy as well.

However, it’s the Bruins’ world and everyone else is looking up at them. Cherry Creek is the No. 1 ranked team in the High School On SI Colorado preseason Top 25. Here are the complete rankings entering the 2026 season.

Note: The records shown with each school indicate their 2025 season record.

1. Cherry Creek (14-0)

How did junior running back Elijah Cromwell - perhaps the top in-state prospect in the Class of 2028 - spend his offseason? According to a story in the Denver Post, he spent several weeks in May and June working out with Broncos’ players Jaleel McLaughlin and Jaquan McMillian, who were impressed with Cromwell’s quickness. In that same article, Cromwell’s stated goal this season is to rush for at least 1,500 yards.

2. Valor Christian (10-3)

A season ago, the Eagles lost in the 5A semifinals to Cherry Creek, 21-13. They attempt to break through and play for the 5A title this go-round, especially bringing back such stalwarts as quarterback Titus Huard and receiver Jackson Coleman, a Notre Dame commit.

3. Palmer Ridge (13-1)

In 2025, the Bears survived a pair of playoff tests, winning one game by three points and the other by two. But their luck ran out in the 4A title game, scoring just 14 points in a lopsided loss to Dakota Ridge. Palmer Ridge drops down to 3A this season, and the Bears are hoping to finish the job this go-round.

4. Montrose (12-1)

The Red Hawks’ perfect season - one in which they scored exactly 600 points - was derailed by a two-point loss to Palmer Ridge in the 4A semifinals. In the regular season, current senior quarterback Cade Saunders accounted for more than 700 yards of total offense and 15 TDs, and would have had more if he hadn’t played in just the first half of seven of those 10 games due to Montrose applying the mercy rule on its opponents.

5. Ralston Valley (13-1)

A year ago, the Mustangs rolled through the regular season and made their way to the 5A title game before becoming the latest conquest by Cherry Creek in its dynastic run. Senior Levi Rillos is a talented running back, receiver and safety who has committed to Wyoming. He’s also an All-State player in lacrosse.

6. Legend (10-2)

The return of players like receiver Kellen Marchand (39 catches for 734 yards and 12 TDs in ’25) and linebacker Carter Berard (111 tackles, 5 TFLs and 9.3 tackles per game) has the Titans believing they can contend in 5A. But whatever they do in the playoffs, they must do so without their coach, Jake Heaps, who will be suspended for their first two regular season games and the entire postseason for rules violations.

7. Columbine (6-6)

After an 0-3 start to last season, the Rebels rallied to win six of their next nine games. They’re hoping that late rally can carry over into this fall, especially with Columbine dropping down to Class 4A and having 22 seniors on the roster, compared to just eight a year ago.

8. Pomona (13-1)

The Panthers finished off a Class 3A state title in ’25 with a 17-14 win against Windsor in the championship game. The return of senior quarterback Tucker Ingersoll, a Wyoming commit who accounted for more than 2,600 yards of total offense and 39 TDs, has Pomona believing a repeat title is very attainable.

9. Mountain Vista (12-1)

The Golden Eagles pitched three shutouts and gave up eight or fewer points in five other contests. But they gave up a total of 49 points in their final two playoff games, including 28 to Ralston Valley in the 5A semifinals. Senior cornerback Brooklyn Bailey (three interceptions and 10 pass breakups in ’25), a San Diego State commit, is back to ensure that Mountain Vista can hold its foes to single digits as the stakes get higher this time around.

10. Limon (12-1)

Last season, the Badgers put up 475 points and allowed just 139 en route to capturing the Class 1A state title. That was Limon’s 23rd state title, the most of any high school football program in Colorado. The Badgers have won six of those championships since 2018.

11. Monarch (9-3)

In their opening-round playoff game a year ago, the Coyotes survived an overtime thriller with Riverdale Ridge, but ran out of gas the following week in a quarterfinal loss to Montrose. Quarterback Nico Rizzello returns for his senior season, attempting to build off a year in which he threw for exactly 1,500 yards along with 18 TDs as well as four rushing scores.

12. Arvada West (10-2)

A season ago, the Wildcats won their first nine ballgames before falling to Ralston Valley in their regular season finale and then dropping a 5A quarterfinal playoff to Mountain Vista. They have holes to fill at the skill positions and on defense, but one player that does return is junior defensive back Tucker Rhoades, who picked off three passes and recovered two fumbles.

13. Mesa Ridge (6-6)

Mired in a 1-4 start for ’25, the Grizzlies rebounded with five wins in its next six games - including a resounding 54-22 opening-round 4A playoff win against Loveland - before a narrow loss to Palmer Ridge in the next playoff round. Can the Grizzlies carry that late-season surge over into next season? Senior safety Chris Hinojosa, who had 90 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery for a TD, summed it up succinctly, telling KRDO-TV, “I hate losing.”

14. Strasburg (10-1)

The Indians rolled to a perfect season before things came to a bitter end in the second round of the 2A playoffs with a 35-32 loss to Eaton. Brody Hopwood returns for his senior season at quarterback after passing for nearly 2,400 yards and 23 TDs as a junior. He also has two good targets in fellow seniors Ayden Dodge and Jayden Miller, who combined for 85 receptions, nearly 1,450 yards and 14 total TDs.

15. Ponderosa (7-5)

In a three-game stretch last October, the Mustangs allowed a grand total of seven points. But they gave up 35 points in dropping two of their next three contests, including a playoff loss to Durango. Needless to say, a strong defense will determine whether the Mustangs are bona-fide 4A contenders.

16. Holy Family (11-2)

The Tigers reeled off eight straight wins at one point last season. Included in that stretch was three shutouts in which they outscored their foes, 171-0. A pair of junior skill standouts return in quarterback Kaden Hopkin (2,723 yards and 29 TDs) and tight end Kai Osburn, the team’s top receiver in ’25 (38 catches for 495 yards and five scores).

17. Mead (9-3)

The Mavericks have the luxury of using at least two solid quarterbacks at their disposal. Senior Ethan Elmore and junior Joe Klatt each threw for 10 TD passes while combining to throw for more than 1,400 yards. And if the latter’s name is familiar, he is the son of Mead coach Jason Klatt, the nephew of former Colorado QB and current FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt and grandson of longtime coach Gary Klatt, who led Pomona to the 1988 4A championship.

18. Forge Christian (8-2)

Senior quarterback Jack Widdifield is coming off a breakout junior campaign in which he threw for nearly 1,500 yards and 17 TDs. He also added six rushing TDs and even caught a pass for another score.

19. Pueblo West (8-4)

Defense might take a step back for the Cyclones, who lost their top seven tacklers to graduation. It may put more of a load on the offense, though they have players up to the task like junior quarterback Chase Harrison (nearly 1,500 yards of total offense and 13 TDs) and sophomore tailback Chance Chamberlain (nine TDs).

20. Fairview (10-2)

Ki Ellison is one of the state’s top quarterbacks. As a junior, he completed 67% of his passes for 2,964 yards and 35 TDs while adding four rushing scores. Ellison - a commit to the University of Saint Thomas in Minnesota - also threw for at least 300 yards in the Knights’ last three games, including 367 yards despite a 5A quarterfinal loss to Cherry Creek.

21. Palisade (10-3)

Senior Carter Hayward accounted for exactly 100 points for the Bulldogs a season ago. He rushed for six TDs, caught a pass for another score, kicked 40 extra points and was a perfect 6-for-6 on field goal attempts, including a 47-yarder and a 46-yarder. He also had 46 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery at defensive back.

22. Eaton (8-4)

The Reds are coming off an appearance in the 2A semifinals. Senior running back Jackson Savona tallied 1,378 yards and reached the end zone 14 times while the defense is led by senior linebacker Paxton Pettinger, who had seven tackles for loss and four sacks, both team highs.

23. Platte Valley (5-5)

It was a rough start for the Broncos, who dropped their first four ballgames. But they regrouped with five straight wins before a Class 1A playoff loss to Meeker. Junior Kaden Tucker was the team’s leading receiver, hauling in 20 passes for 305 yards and six TDs while adding another score on the ground.

24. Mullen (8-5)

The Mustangs were another team that bounced back after a rough beginning, going from a 1-4 start to a seven-game winning streak which put them into the 5A quarterfinals. With returning players like senior edge rusher Troy Mailo, a Stanford commit who registered eight sacks and a whopping 16.5 tackles for loss, the sky’s the limit for the Mustangs in ’26.

25. Windsor (13-1)

A season ago, the Wizards reached the 3A title game before losing to Pomona by a field goal. One reason for that strong season was their defense forcing 37 takeaways. A similar performance this season, and the Wizards could find themselves playing for another championship.