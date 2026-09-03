Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

Through two weeks in Colorado high school football, there has already been some standout individual performances.

MORE: Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 2, 2026)

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Read about the Week 1 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Magnus Newman of Palmer Ridge

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote:

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Jackson Coleman, Valor Christian

Coleman, a senior receiver, hauled in seven catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 46-9 win against Nevada school Faith Lutheran.

Zak Crisler, Palmer Ridge

The senior had a huge night in the Bears’ 29-10 win against New Mexico school La Cueva. He caught seven passes for 100 yards, recorded eight tackles and a tackle for loss on defense along with intercepting two passes. Crisler also went 3-for-3 on PAT conversion kicks.

Sam Early, Banning Lewis Academy

Early, a senior quarterback/safety, had a huge, all-around night in a 30-14 win against Fort Lupton. He threw for 99 yards and two TDs, ran for 78 yards and another score, had 33 yards in kickoff returns, registered nine tackles on defense and intercepted two passes.

Ki Ellison, Fairview

Ellison, a senior quarterback, threw for 211 yards and three TDs and added 77 yards on the ground with another score in the Knights’ season-opening 44-6 win against Westminster.

Jace Garcia, Fort Collins

A junior quarterback, Garcia threw for 359 yards and four TDs while completing 77% of his passes as the Lambkins improved to 2-0 after a 49-14 win against Windsor.

Carter Hayward, Palisade

Hayward rushed for 105 yards, kicked a perfect 6-of-6 on PATs and added a 34-yard field goal in the Bulldogs’ 45-20 win against Lewis-Palmer.

Taushaun Lago, Mesa Ridge

In the Grizzlies’ 50-0 win against Discovery Canyon, Lago finished with nine tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Marquise Reese, Mountain Vista

The Golden Eagles’ quarterback had more than 400 yards of total offense in his team’s 43-39 win against Arapahoe. He threw for 316 yards and three TDs while adding 95 yards rushing, along with scoring the go-ahead TD on an 11-yard run.

Brody Reidle, Broomfield

Reidle rushed for 160 yards on 27 carries and two TDs in the Eagles’ 62-43 win against Holy Family.

Blake Richmeier, Grandview

Richmeier caught six passes for 135 yards and two TDs, including a 40-yard pass in the final quarter to lift the Wolves to a 28-24 win against Legend.

Levi Rillos, Ralston Valley

A Wyoming commit, Rillos rushed for 112 yards and a TD, caught two passes for 28 yards and also threw a 43-yard pass in the Mustangs’ 31-0 win against Castle View. But that wasn’t all, as Rillos intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal as well.

Brady Ware, Pueblo County

A senior running back/linebacker, Ware rushed for three TDs and also forced a fumble which led to another score in the Hornets’ 42-7 win against Aurora Central. He also did this despite coming down with muscle spasms, which forced him to miss a few plays.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting



High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.



Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.



Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.