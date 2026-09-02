Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 2, 2026)

A title-game rematch is already on the early part of the regular season schedule for Colorado high school football.

Cherry Creek takes on Ralston Valley in a rematch of last season’s Class 5A championship game, won by the Bruins, 56-28.

Congratulations to the Cherry Creek Bruins for winning the 5A CHSAA Football Championship after defeating the Ralston Valley Mustangs 56-28🏆!!!



And shout out to the legendary head coach Dave Logan for his 13th state championship title 🔥🏈#9Preps #copreps #9Sports pic.twitter.com/lTEpzXtgra — 9NEWS Prep Sports (@9Preps) December 7, 2025

They were off last week following their season-opening win two weeks ago at Chatfield, as Cherry Creek brings in a 28-game win streak to the 5A title-game rematch.

Ralston Valley started its season last week with a shutout win against Castle View. Now, the Mustangs get their shot at revenge.

Another highly ranked Colorado team has a huge game this week as Valor Christian, 2-0 on the season, hits the road to take on one of the sport’s elite programs, California school Mater Dei.

Here, now, is this week’s High School On SI Colorado Top 25 rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Cherry Creek (1-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Bruins took last week off as they get set for their Class 5A title-game rematch with Ralston Valley.

Up Next: vs. Ralston Valley on Friday, Sept. 4.

2. Valor Christian (2-0)

Previous rank: 2

The quarterback-receiver tandem of Titus Huard and Jackson Coleman was really clicking for the Eagles in a 46-9 win against Nevada school Faith Lutheran. Huard threw for 296 yards, with Coleman catching 194 of those yards along with scoring three TDs. Valor now gets set to take on perennial California juggernaut Mater Dei.

Up Next: at Mater Dei (California) on Friday, Sept. 4

3. Palmer Ridge (2-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Bears rolled past New Mexico school La Cueva, 29-10. Senior Zak Crisler had a huge night on both sides of the ball, catching seven passes for 100 yards while on defense, he recorded eight tackles, a tackle for loss and picked off two passes. Though he didn’t score a touchdown, he still got into the scoring column by going 3-for-3 on PAT conversion kicks.

Up Next: vs. Mesa Ridge on Friday, Sept. 4

4. Montrose (2-0)

Previous rank: 4

Through two games, the Red Hawks have amassed 94 points, 54 of those coming in a 54-14 win against Grand Junction Central. Montrose now has a huge road test against another team in the rankings, Palisade.

Up Next: at Palisade on Friday, Sept. 4

5. Ralston Valley (1-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Mustangs set up this week’s huge showdown at Cherry Creek with a 31-0 win against Castle View. Levi Rillos, a senior and a Wyoming commit, rushed for 112 yards on 11 carries and a TD, caught two passes for 28 yards and even threw a 43-yard pass. He also picked off a pass and blocked a field goal.

Up Next: at Cherry Creek on Friday, Sept. 4

6. Monarch (1-0)

Previous rank: 7

Monarch enjoyed the week off, and will get back at it this week.

Up Next: at Broomfield on Friday, Sept. 4

7. Legend (0-1)

Previous rank: 6

A tough season-opening loss for the Titans, who led Grandview 24-21 in the fourth quarter before giving up a late TD pass to end up on the short end of a 28-24 decision.

Up Next: vs. Chaparral on Friday, Sept. 4

8. Limon (2-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Badgers won for the second straight week at home after downing Rye, 28-14. They now hit the road for three straight games, and don’t return back home until early October.

Up Next: at Wray on Friday, Sept. 4

9. Mountain Vista (1-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Golden Eagles were in danger of falling into an 0-2 hole. But in a wild, back-and-forth game, they pulled out a 43-39 win at Arapahoe, scoring the go-ahead TD with less than 10 minutes left on an 11-yard run from QB Marquise Reese, who accounted for 316 yards through the air and three TDs along with 95 yards rushing and his game-winning score.

Up Next: Idle this week

10. Mesa Ridge (2-0)

Previous rank: 10

It was a relatively easy game for the Grizzlies via a 50-0 win against Discovery Canyon. Taushaun Lago helped contribute to the shutout on defense with nine tackles, four TFLs, a sack and a forced fumble. It may be a more difficult challenge this week for the Grizzlies with a road trip to Palmer Ridge in a matchup of Top 10 teams.

Up Next: at Palmer Ridge on Friday, Sept. 4

11. Pomona (1-1)

Previous rank: 11

The Panthers bounced back from their season-opening loss to Monarch with a decisive 64-14 win against Thomas Jefferson. Isaias Sierra caught three first-half TD passes while Rylan Berger had three rushing TDs and recovered a fumble that set up a score.

Up Next: vs. Holy Family on Friday, Sept. 4

12. Ponderosa (2-0)

Previous rank: 13

A week after scoring 48 points, the Mustangs put up 41 points in a 41-17 win at Rock Canyon. It was another huge night for senior quarterback Colter Espinoza with 416 yards and five TD tosses. He now has thrown for 11 TDs on the season.

Up Next: Idle this week

13. Columbine (1-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Rebels got back off the mat from their tough opening-week loss to Fort Collins with a business-like 21-13 win against Mullen. All 309 offensive yards by the Rebels came on the ground, 133 of those coming from junior tailback Colby Martinez. Columbine now travels this week for a game in Hawaii.

Up Next: at Kalani (Hawaii) on Friday, Sept. 4

14. Forge Christian (2-0)

Previous rank: 14

It was another strong offensive output for the Fury in a 49-17 win against Kent Denver, a week after putting up 55 on Fort Lupton. The ground game was especially on point for Forge, racking up 256 yards while five different backs had TDs, with Jack Widdifield reaching the end zone three times.

Up Next: at Manual on Friday, Sept. 4

15. Grandview (2-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Wolves have picked up two impressive road wins to begin the 2026 season, the latest a 28-24 win against a very good Legend squad. The winning score came on a 40-yard pass from Lander Wise to Blake Richmeier, who caught six passes for 135 yards and two scores.

Up Next: vs. Fountain Fort Carson on Friday, Sept. 4

16. Mead (1-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Longhorns opened their season with a 35-28 win against Roosevelt as Joseph Klatt threw three fourth-quarter TD passes.

Up Next: vs. Frederick on Friday, Sept. 4

17. Pueblo West (1-0)

Previous rank: 17

It was an open week for the Cyclones.

Up Next: at Roosevelt on Friday, Sept. 4

18. Palisade (2-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Bulldogs opened the season with two strong wins on their home field, the latter a 45-20 triumph against Lewis-Palmer. Three different backs rushed for at least 100 yards (Aidan Shiao with 139, Carter Hayward with 105 and Adyn Cassidy with 102). Hayward had two TDs, went 6-of-6 on PATs and also kicked a 34-yard field goal. Now, Palisade hits the road this week, taking on a very strong Montrose squad.

Up Next: at Montrose on Friday, Sept. 4

19. Fairview (1-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Knights took care of business in their season opener, running past Westminster, 44-6, as Ki Ellison passed for 211 yards and three TDs and had 77 yards rushing with another score.

Up Next: at Thunder Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 3

20. Elizabeth (2-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Cardinals have outscored their foes in their first two games, 86-14, including a 35-7 victory last week against Alamosa. Ryker Atkins rushed for 111 yards and two TDs, and Ronin Lundgren took an interception back 75 yards for another score.

Up Next: at Banning Lewis Academy on Friday, Sept. 4

21. Platte Valley (2-0)

Previous rank: 23

After scoring 42 points in their season opener, the Broncos had the offense going again in a 49-0 win against Middle Park.

Up Next: Idle this week

22. Broomfield (1-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Eagles outpaced another team from Broomfield, Holy Family, by a 62-43 count. Slater Saunders threw for 257 yards and three TDs, and Brody Reidle rushed for 160 yards on 27 carries with two scores.

Up Next: vs. Monarch on Friday, Sept. 4

23. Holy Family (0-1)

Previous rank: 18

Despite the 62-43 loss to Broomfield, tailback Gage Gunderson went for 193 yards on 22 carries and had three TDs.

Up Next: at Pomona on Friday, Sept. 4

24. Fort Collins (2-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Lambkins have beat two ranked teams already. A week after knocking off Columbine, they rolled past Windsor, 49-14. Junior quarterback Jace Garcia already has thrown for nearly 670 yards and six TDs thus far, with four of those scores in last week’s win along with 359 yards.

Up Next: at Rock Canyon on Friday, Sept. 4

25. Strasburg (0-1)

Previous rank: 14

It was a tough opener for the Indians, who were edged 14-13 by Wiggins.

Up Next: at Weld Central on Friday, Sept. 4