Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

There were some outstanding Week 9 individual performances from Colorado high school football players.

Those included a senior helping his team stay undefeated by having an impact in all three phases. Another player recorded a whopping 10 quarterback pressures as his team pitched a shutout. Then there were players who scored touchdowns on offense and made plenty of tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 9 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Adam Moore of Holy Family. A junior linebacker, Moore had 19 total tackles, including 14 solo stops, along with six tackles for loss, two sacks, three hurries and a pass breakup in the Tigers’ 51-18 win against Windsor.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote: Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Brody Aldridge, Elizabeth

A senior, Aldridge did quite a bit of everything in the Cardinals’ 27-17 win against The Classical Academy in a matchup between undefeated teams. He ran for 105 yards and two TDs, caught three passes for 56 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 8 yards. He also had 236 all-purpose yards, had eight tackles and picked off a pass. Then, he punted four times for an average of 38.3 yards and made three PAT kicks.

Josiah Asibbey, Eaglecrest

Asibbey, a senior tailback, rushed for 184 yards on 24 carries and scored two TDs in the Raptors’ 34-20 win against Arapahoe.

Brooklyn Bailey, Mountain Vista

Bailey, a senior receiver/cornerback, caught five passes for 126 yards, including an 80-yard TD reception, and also recorded four tackles on defense in the Golden Eagles’ 28-21 win against Columbine.

Nolan Bilby, ThunderRidge

Bilby, a senior defensive back, had a team-high eight tackles along with three tackles for loss, two sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble in the Grizzlies’ 31-0 win against Rocky Mountain.

Ki Ellison, Fairview

A senior quarterback, Ellison completed 32-of-37 passes for 632 yards and seven TDs and also added two rushing TDs as the Knights outlasted Legacy, 84-63.

Gage Lauer, Chatfield

Lauer, a senior receiver/cornerback, caught three passes for 88 yards and two TDs while on defense, registered seven tackles and two pass breakups in the Chargers’ 24-14 win against Ralston Valley.

Dolphka Lewis, Pueblo East

Lewis, a senior quarterback, threw for 115 yards while rushing for 279 yards on 15 carries and three TDs in his team’s 27-14 win against Pueblo Central.

Dominic Lippis, Canon City

A senior, Lippis had a rushing TD, caught a 60-yard pass for another score, had 170 all-purpose yards and made 12 tackles as the Tigers’ 14-13 win against Liberty.

Mack Lockhart, Delta

Lockhart, a sophomore running back/linebacker, rushed for 163 yards on 11 carries and three TDs while recording eight tackles on defense as the Panthers wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 60-13 win against Montezuma-Cortez.

Dom Marquez, Fort Morgan

A sophomore tailback, Marquez rushed for 167 yards on 14 carries and five TDs in the Mustangs’ 49-7 win against Niwot.

Jorge Santillan, Burlington

Santillan, a senior tight end/linebacker, caught two passes for 35 yards and a TD while on defense, recorded a team-high 11 tackles in the Cougars’ 34-7 win against Limon.

Nehemias Sarinana-Sandoval, Monte Vista

A junior running back/defensive back, Sarinana-Sandoval rushed for 169 yards on 20 carries with two TDs, caught four passes for 54 yards and made eight tackles with a pass breakup on defense in the Pirates’ 18-13 win against Rye.

Logan Singer, Regis Jesuit

A senior defensive back, Singer made six tackles and also picked off a pass, returning it 98 yards for a TD in the Raiders’ 24-21 win against Grandview.

Jack Widdifield, Forge Christian

Widdifield, a senior quarterback, threw for 53 yards and a TD while adding 171 yards rushing on 26 carries and four TDs as the Fury downed Strasburg, 36-23.

AB Zuragait, Cherokee Trail

Zuragait, a junior kicker/punter, was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, including a long of 37 yards, made his only PAT attempt, recorded two touchbacks on kickoffs and punted five times for an average of 38.8 yards - with his longest kick covering 70 yards - in the Cougars’ 13-10 win against Northfield.