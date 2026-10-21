Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

Two weeks remain in the regular season for Colorado high school football.

This past week, several teams were able to survive another week being undefeated while others saw a perfect 7-0 start fall by the wayside. There were players who made a huge impact - especially running and throwing the ball - in helping their respective teams stay perfect or deny perfection for others.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 8 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Tom Van Ben Dos of Evergreen. The junior quarterback completed five passes, but four went for TDs as he threw for 184 yards and added 16 rushing yards in the Cougars’ 59-0 win against Manual.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote: Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Timothy Arnold III, Grandview

A junior receiver, Arnold caught four passes for 151 yards and two TDs in the Wolves’ 31-7 win against Cherokee Trail.

Solomon Clauss, Discovery Canyon

A senior, Clauss caught five passes for 86 yards and a TD as the Thunder, who had won just once all season, picked up a 27-20 win against Pueblo South. He also went 3-for-3 on PAT kicks and 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 39 yards, as well as averaging more than 40 yards per punt, placing two of his three kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Brycen Crabb, Fruita Monument

Crabb caught three passes for 71 yards and had 126 all-purpose yards in his team’s 23-13 win against Denver South. He also had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry, while blocking a field goal on special teams.

Devaughn Daniels, Northfield

Daniels, a junior receiver, caught five passes for 132 yards and a TD as the Nighthawks returned to the win column with a 21-17 win against Arapahoe.

Donovan Dumas, Fort Collins

Dumas, a junior tight end/linebacker, recorded 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup as the Lambkins improved to 8-0 with a 21-12 win against Fossil Ridge. He also caught three passes for 35 yards.

Caleb Fahlin, Mead

A junior running back/safety, Fahlin rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries with two TDs while recording seven tackles and a tackle for loss on defense as the Mavericks handed Timnath its first defeat with a 28-7 victory.

Logan Gabler, Ralston Valley

The Mustangs’ senior quarterback was 26-of-33 passing for 337 yards and three TDs while adding 37 yards rushing in the Mustangs’ 31-21 win against Columbine.

Chase Harrison, Pueblo West

A junior quarterback, Harrison completed four passes for 7 yards but made a larger impact with his legs, running the ball 18 times and producing 205 yards and three TDs as the Cyclones upended Mesa Ridge, 35-7.

Matt Hinderland, Colorado Springs Christian

A junior linebacker, Hinterland recorded 20 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception as the Lions went to 8-0 with a 54-20 win against Salida.

Mason Mallory, Roosevelt

Mallory, a junior quarterback, was 11-of-15 passing for 185 yards and three TDs while adding 49 yards rushing as the Roughriders handed Loveland its first loss, 43-14.

Adam Moore, Holy Family

Moore, a junior linebacker, had 19 total tackles, including 14 solo stops, along with six tackles for loss, two sacks, three hurries and a pass breakup in the Tigers’ 51-18 win against Windsor.

Elias Morgan, Grand Junction

A senior running back, Morgan rushed for 141 yards on 16 carries with four TDs in the Tigers’ 37-31 win against Longmont.

Justin Robles, Pueblo East

In a 32-21 win against previously undefeated Pueblo County, Robles had a team-high 12 tackles and three tackles for loss. He also returned a fumble 40 yards for a TD and intercepted two passes, one of which set up the eventual go-ahead score as the Eagles erased a 21-3 halftime deficit.

Knox Tinlin, Palmer Ridge

A senior quarterback, Tinlin was a perfect 14-of-14 on passing attempts, producing 303 yards and four TDs, all in the first half, as the undefeated Bears improved to 8-0 with a 42-14 win against Vista Ridge.

Gianni Volpe, Evergreen

A senior tailback, Volpe rushed for 215 yards on 27 carries with three TDs as the Cougars moved to 8-0 after a 42-0 win against Pomona.