Defense Optional? Texas High School Football Game Ends With Insane 86-80 Score

Forget the scoreboard operator. Someone in Texas might need a calculator.

In one of the wildest high school football scores of the 2026 season, Abilene Christian defeated Midland Trinity 86-80 Friday night in a six-man football showdown that featured an almost unbelievable 166 combined points.

Yes, that was a football game. Not basketball.

And somehow, scoring 80 points wasn't enough to win.

The Abilene Christian Panthers escaped Midland with their fifth consecutive victory, improving to 6-3 while dropping the Trinity Chargers to 4-3.

Scoring 80 points and losing? Welcome to Texas six-man football

Six-man football is a uniquely entertaining version of the sport, particularly popular among smaller Texas schools.

Played with six athletes per side on a smaller field, the game frequently produces the kind of wide-open offensive fireworks rarely seen in traditional 11-man football.

But even by six-man standards, Friday's result was extraordinary.

Abilene Christian averaged 21.5 points per quarter on its way to 86. Trinity averaged 20 per quarter and still finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

The teams combined to average 41.5 points per quarter.

And the Panthers needed nearly every one of their 86 points to escape with a six-point victory.

Abilene Christian has scored 80-plus points twice in four games

Perhaps the most remarkable part of Friday's result is that Abilene Christian has made a habit of playing games that resemble basketball scores.

On September 25, the Panthers defeated MHS 86-74, another outrageous offensive performance that produced 160 combined points.

That means Abilene Christian has participated in two games totaling at least 160 points in less than a month.

During their current five-game winning streak, the Panthers have scored 70, 86, 54, 53 and 86 points, respectively.

That's 349 points in five games, an average of 69.8 per contest.

The Panthers' recent results illustrate just how dramatically six-man football can swing between offensive explosions and defensive dominance.

Last week, Abilene Christian shut out TCHS 53-0. Seven days later, the Panthers surrendered 80 points and still emerged victorious.

What's next for Abilene Christian and Midland Trinity?

Friday's victory continued a remarkable turnaround for Abilene Christian, which now carries a five-game winning streak into the final stretch of its regular season.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Covenant Classical on October 30.

Trinity, meanwhile, will attempt to rebound from one of the most frustrating offensive performances imaginable: putting 80 points on the scoreboard and leaving with a loss.

The Chargers are scheduled to visit Covenant Classical on October 23.

Friday's game might not have featured much defense, but it delivered something that makes high school football so entertaining.

A final score that almost demands a second look.

Abilene Christian 86, Midland Trinity 80.

Sometimes the scoreboard tells the entire story.