Washington High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (WIAA) — October 16

The 2026 Washington high school football season continues on October 16 with more than 135 WIAA games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Washington, click on the scoreboard links below.

Washington High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 16

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 143 high school football games in Washington on Friday, October 16, 2026.

The first game, Tulalip Heritage vs Muckleshoot Tribal, starts at 1 p.m.

There are 19 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by a powerhouse showdown between the top two teams in the state as No. 1 Sumner faces off with No. 2 Puyallup.

Other big ranked matchups include No. 4 O'Dea vs. No. 20 Eastside Catholic and No. 10 Lakes taking on one-loss Timberline.

Tulalip Heritage vs. Muckleshoot Tribal — 1:00 PM



Taholah vs. Easton — 3:00 PM



Touchet vs. Yakama Tribal — 3:30 PM



Kelso vs. Mountain View — 4:30 PM



Pullman vs. Rogers — 4:30 PM



Lewis & Clark vs. University — 5:00 PM



Meadowdale vs. Mountlake Terrace — 5:00 PM



Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead — 6:00 PM



La Conner vs. Lummi — 6:00 PM



Mary M. Knight vs. Clallam Bay — 6:00 PM



Neah Bay vs. Northwest Christian — 6:00 PM



North Central vs. Deer Park — 6:00 PM



Stevenson vs. King's Way Christian — 6:00 PM



Vashon Island vs. Darrington — 6:00 PM



West Valley vs. Clarkston — 6:00 PM



North Kitsap vs. Olympic — 6:30 PM



Port Angeles vs. Kingston — 6:30 PM



Asotin vs. Colfax — 7:00 PM



Auburn vs. Stadium — 7:00 PM



Bainbridge vs. Bremerton — 7:00 PM



Bellingham vs. Anacortes — 7:00 PM



Blaine vs. Mt. Baker — 7:00 PM



Bridgeport vs. Lake Roosevelt — 7:00 PM



Burlington-Edison vs. Lynden — 7:00 PM



Capital vs. North Thurston — 7:00 PM



Cascade vs. Snohomish — 7:00 PM



Cashmere vs. Naches Valley — 7:00 PM



Cedar Park Christian vs. King's — 7:00 PM



Centralia vs. Elma — 7:00 PM



Chiawana vs. Pasco — 7:00 PM



Clover Park vs. Fife — 7:00 PM



College Place vs. Connell — 7:00 PM



Columbia vs. Jenkins — 7:00 PM



Curlew vs. Republic — 7:00 PM



Davenport vs. Oroville — 7:00 PM



Decatur vs. Federal Way — 7:00 PM



East Valley vs. Colville — 7:00 PM



East Valley vs. Prosser — 7:00 PM



Eastlake vs. Hazen — 7:00 PM



Edmonds-Woodway vs. Shorecrest — 7:00 PM



Ellensburg vs. Selah — 7:00 PM



Evergreen vs. Shelton — 7:00 PM



Ferndale vs. Stanwood — 7:00 PM



Ferris vs. Central Valley — 7:00 PM



Forks vs. Napavine — 7:00 PM



Fort Vancouver vs. Columbia — 7:00 PM



Foster vs. Evergreen — 7:00 PM



Garfield vs. Nathan Hale — 7:00 PM



Glacier Peak vs. Arlington — 7:00 PM



Goldendale vs. White Swan — 7:00 PM



Graham-Kapowsin vs. Yelm — 7:00 PM



Hanford vs. Kamiakin — 7:00 PM



Hudson's Bay vs. Hockinson — 7:00 PM



Ilwaco vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley — 7:00 PM



Ilwaco vs. Willapa Valley/Pe Ell Co-op — 7:00 PM



Inchelium vs. Mary Walker — 7:00 PM



Inglemoor vs. Lake Washington — 7:00 PM



Interlake vs. Mercer Island — 7:00 PM



Issaquah vs. Bellevue — 7:00 PM



Jackson vs. Kamiak — 7:00 PM



Jenkins vs. Mabton — 7:00 PM



Kalama vs. Castle Rock — 7:00 PM



Kennedy Catholic vs. Auburn Riverside — 7:00 PM



Kettle Falls vs. Freeman — 7:00 PM



Kittitas vs. Highland — 7:00 PM



La Center vs. Seton Catholic — 7:00 PM



La Salle vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn — 7:00 PM



Lakeside vs. Franklin — 7:00 PM



Lakewood vs. Squalicum — 7:00 PM



Lind-Ritzville vs. Brewster — 7:00 PM



Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna/Kahlotus vs. Brewster — 7:00 PM



Lynden Christian vs. Nooksack Valley — 7:00 PM



Mariner vs. Lake Stevens — 7:00 PM



Mark Morris vs. Ridgefield — 7:00 PM



Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Sultan — 7:00 PM



Monroe vs. Marysville Getchell — 7:00 PM



Montesano vs. Rochester — 7:00 PM



Moses Lake vs. Sunnyside — 7:00 PM



Mossyrock vs. Onalaska — 7:00 PM



Mount Tahoma vs. Central Kitsap — 7:00 PM



Mount Vernon vs. Everett — 7:00 PM



Mt. Spokane vs. Cheney — 7:00 PM



Naselle vs. Oakville — 7:00 PM



Newport vs. Liberty — 7:00 PM



North Creek vs. Bothell — 7:00 PM



North Mason vs. Sequim — 7:00 PM



Northport vs. Cusick — 7:00 PM



Northwest Christian School vs. Reardan — 7:00 PM



O'Dea vs. Eastside Catholic — 7:00 PM



Ocosta vs. Morton/White Pass — 7:00 PM



Olympia vs. Bonney Lake — 7:00 PM



Othello vs. Grandview — 7:00 PM



Pomeroy vs. Liberty Christian — 7:00 PM



Prairie vs. Heritage — 7:00 PM



Puyallup vs. Sumner — 7:00 PM



Quincy vs. Chelan — 7:00 PM



Raymond-South Bend vs. Adna — 7:00 PM



Redmond vs. Liberty — 7:00 PM



Richland vs. Hermiston — 7:00 PM



Riverside vs. Lakeside — 7:00 PM



Rogers vs. Emerald Ridge — 7:00 PM



Roosevelt vs. Seattle Prep — 7:00 PM



Sedro-Woolley vs. Oak Harbor — 7:00 PM



Sehome vs. Meridian — 7:00 PM



Selkirk vs. Cusick — 7:00 PM



Silas vs. Gig Harbor — 7:00 PM



Skyline vs. Mount Si — 7:00 PM



Skyview vs. Camas — 7:00 PM



Soap Lake vs. Entiat — 7:00 PM



South Kitsap vs. Curtis — 7:00 PM



South Whidbey vs. Granite Falls — 7:00 PM



Southridge vs. Sageview — 7:00 PM



Spanaway Lake vs. Bethel — 7:00 PM



Sunnyside Christian vs. DeSales — 7:00 PM



Tahoma vs. Kentridge — 7:00 PM



Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Dayton — 7:00 PM



Tenino vs. Hoquiam — 7:00 PM



Timberline vs. Lakes — 7:00 PM



Toledo vs. Rainier — 7:00 PM



Tonasket vs. Okanogan — 7:00 PM



Toppenish vs. Ephrata — 7:00 PM



Toutle Lake vs. Columbia — 7:00 PM



Tumwater vs. Aberdeen — 7:00 PM



Union vs. Battle Ground — 7:00 PM



Wahluke vs. Royal — 7:00 PM



Waitsburg vs. St. John-Endicott — 7:00 PM



Wapato vs. Kiona-Benton — 7:00 PM



Warden vs. Columbia — 7:00 PM



Washington vs. Foss — 7:00 PM



Washougal vs. Columbia River — 7:00 PM



Wellpinit vs. Odessa — 7:00 PM



Wenatchee vs. Eastmont — 7:00 PM



West Seattle vs. Ballard — 7:00 PM



West Valley vs. Eisenhower — 7:00 PM



WF West vs. Black Hills — 7:00 PM



Wilbur-Creston vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline — 7:00 PM



Winlock vs. Wahkiakum — 7:00 PM



Woodinville vs. Juanita — 7:00 PM



Woodland vs. R.A. Long — 7:00 PM



Zillah vs. Tri-Cities Prep — 7:00 PM



Ridgeline vs. Shadle Park — 7:30 PM



Shorewood vs. Lynnwood — 8:00 PM