Keller at Southlake Carroll Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A huge 6A Texas high school football district matchup is in store Friday night.

Keller brings its undefeated record to one of the tradition-rich powerhouse programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth “Metroplex,” Southlake Carroll, with the District 4-6A lead on the line.

Both the Indians (6-0, 3-0) and Dragons (4-2, 3-0) are tied for the district lead. When the two teams faced off last season, Carroll took a 63-28 victory.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Southlake.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

KELLER 0, SOUTHLAKE CARROLL 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Dragon Stadium in Southlake, undefeated Keller comes in to take on Southlake Carroll with the District 4-6A lead at stake.

ABOUT KELLER

The Indians have continued what has been a magical year for them thus far. They are off to their best start since 1967, when they also went 6-0.

Last week, they rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 49-42.

Keller brings players like tailback Blake Dyniewski, who has more than 1,000 yards and 13 TDs, and quarterback Matt McCroskey, who has thrown for 1,380 yards and 16 scores.

ABOUT SOUTHLAKE CARROLL

Junior quarterback Hudson Tomcheck has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and 14 TDs, with receiver Brody Knowles catching 31 passes for 592 yards and six scores. Another junior, Dez Bryant Jr., has 385 yards rushing and four TDs.

The Dragons started the season 1-2 before winning their last three ballgames, with the margin of victory in their previous two contests by 43 and 37 points.