Florida High School Football’s Biggest Surprises: Four Teams Having Breakout Seasons

Hilliard won three games last season. This fall, the Flashes enter their regular-season finale with nine victories and a chance to finish unbeaten.

They are among several Florida high school football programs that have changed their outlook in one year. Fort Lauderdale has gone from three wins to eight, Hardee has built a winning season under a new coach, and Lake Weir opened with eight straight victories after finishing below .500 in 2025.

Here are four of the state’s biggest turnarounds entering Week 11. The selections compare final 2025 records with current results through Oct. 28, with changes in schedules and competition considered.

Hilliard

2025: 3-7

2026: 9-0

Hilliard has already won six more games than it did in all of 2025, with its perfect record surviving three close calls in October.

The Flashes beat Old Plank Christian Academy 35-32, won 28-22 at Dixie County and held off Cornerstone Classical Academy 60-55 last week. Those results have kept them unbeaten heading into Friday’s trip to Taylor.

Two wins also show progress against familiar opponents. Hilliard lost to St. Joseph Academy 49-48 last season before winning this year’s meeting 47-20. A 32-19 loss to Old Plank in 2025 became a three-point victory this fall.

Hilliard is an independent this season after competing in the Rural classification in 2025. Its schedule has changed, but the results against returning opponents strengthen its case as a turnaround team.

Fort Lauderdale

2025: 3-7

2026: 8-1

Fort Lauderdale’s unbeaten start ended with a 9-7 loss at South Plantation on Oct. 22. The narrow defeat followed eight straight victories and leaves the Flying L’s five wins ahead of their 2025 total.

Defense has helped drive that improvement. Fort Lauderdale has allowed 72 points through nine games, compared with 250 across 10 games last season. Shutouts of Forest Hill and Coral Springs helped build that total.

The Cooper City matchup provides another useful comparison. After losing 21-6 to the Cowboys last year, Fort Lauderdale won this season’s meeting 27-10.

The Flying L’s visit Stranahan on Thursday with a chance to finish 9-1. Their current schedule differs from last year’s district slate, but they secured a winning season well before the finale.

Lake Weir

2025: 5-6

2026: 8-1

Lake Weir’s 43-0 loss at Vanguard settled the Class 4A District 5 title race, but it followed an eight-game winning streak that had already pushed the Hurricanes past last year’s win total.

Their offense has made a substantial jump. Lake Weir scored 184 points in 11 games last season and has 345 through nine games this fall.

Pine Ridge shows how much one matchup changed. The Hurricanes lost that game 12-6 in 2025, then won this season’s meeting 44-6. They have also recorded shutouts of P.K. Yonge, Lecanto, and Leesburg.

Lake Weir competed in the SSAA last season and now plays in an FHSAA district, adding context to its improvement. The Hurricanes host Trinity Catholic on Friday with a chance to reach nine wins and respond to their first loss.

Hardee

2025: 4-6

2026: 9-1

Hardee has more than doubled last season’s win total in its first year under Jeff Smothers, finishing the regular season 9-1 with a perfect 7-0 district record.

The Wildcats responded to their lone loss, a 38-3 defeat at Hawthorne, by shutting out DeSoto County 53-0 on Oct. 23. They now return home to face Frostproof in the SSAA playoffs Friday.

That matchup shows how far Hardee has come. Frostproof beat the Wildcats twice last season, 56-0 during the regular season and 56-14 in the postseason. Hardee reversed that result with a 37-6 win earlier this month.

After a 4-6 finish in 2025, the Wildcats enter this year’s rematch with home-field advantage and a chance to eliminate the team that ended their season a year ago.