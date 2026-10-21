12 Best Florida High School Football Performances From Week 9

Brady Quinn threw six touchdown passes for Chaminade-Madonna, while Gio Marenco ran for more than 300 yards to help Gulf Coast win a game that produced 90 points. Tyshawn Ford found the end zone three times as Nease knocked off a six-win Bartram Trail team.

Week 9 in Florida high school football also brought a school-record 55-yard field goal, two return touchdowns from one Bishop Verot defender and a Cape Coral interception that sealed an eight-point win. Here are the picks for 12 of the week’s best performances across Florida.

12. Noah Ash, K, Ponte Vedra

Ash put his name in Ponte Vedra’s record book with a 55-yard field goal in Friday’s 40-31 win over Fletcher. The senior’s kick helped the Sharks improve to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in District 2-5A, keeping them in contention as the regular season winds down.

Ash set a school record with a 55-yard field goal in the Sharks’ Week 9 win over Fletcher. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

11. JP Holsombake, QB, Mosley

The senior quarterback threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns as Mosley beat Rickards 49-14 on Saturday in a rescheduled district game. Holsombake helped the Dolphins improve to 7-0, extending an unbeaten season in which their offense has scored at least 35 points in each of its past four games.

Holsombake threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns in the Dolphins’ 49-14 victory. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10. Brandon Seabrook, QB, Dunbar

Seabrook passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score in Dunbar’s 48-26 win over South Fort Myers. The senior’s four-touchdown effort came a week after the Tigers scored 60 against Mariner.

Seabrook accounted for four touchdowns in the Tigers’ Week 9 win over South Fort Myers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Kaedyn Palmer, ATH, Fort Myers

Palmer scored two rushing touchdowns and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score in Fort Myers’ 36-14 win over Gateway on Thursday. The senior helped the Green Wave rebound from the previous week’s 49-7 loss to South Fort Myers.

Palmer scored three touchdowns against Gateway in Week 9, including an 85-yard kickoff return. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. TJ Schley, WR/KR, Cape Coral

The senior receiver returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and intercepted a pass to seal Cape Coral’s 35-27 win over Immokalee. Schley helped the Seahawks withstand Youvensley Methelus, who rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Schley scored on a 76-yard kickoff return and made the game-sealing interception against Immokalee in Week 9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

7. Tyler Chance, QB, Cardinal Gibbons

Chance threw five touchdown passes and added 70 rushing yards as Cardinal Gibbons beat Flanagan 51-18 on Friday. The senior completed 18 of 30 passes for 248 yards, helping the Chiefs improve to 6-2. His next assignment is Thursday’s home game against Chaminade-Madonna, matching quarterbacks who combined for 11 touchdown passes in Week 9.

6. Rondai Dile, QB, Armwood

Dile accounted for five touchdowns in Armwood’s 38-3 win at Bloomingdale on Friday, throwing for 155 yards and two scores while rushing for 84 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. The junior helped the Hawks improve to 7-1 with their sixth consecutive win.

5. Arrie Davis Jr., DB, Bishop Verot

Davis scored twice on returns in Bishop Verot’s 42-3 win over Fort Pierce Central. The senior took a punt blocked by teammate Jy German 24 yards for a touchdown and added a 45-yard interception return for another score.

Davis scored on blocked-punt and interception returns in the Vikings’ Week 9 victory. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. Alex Winkles, RB, Ponte Vedra

Winkles scored four touchdowns and finished with 287 all-purpose yards as Ponte Vedra beat Fletcher 40-31 on Friday. The senior running back helped the Sharks recover from a 34-10 loss to Mandarin the previous week.

Winkles finished with 287 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the Sharks’ Week 9 win over Fletcher. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Tyshawn Ford, WR, Nease

Ford scored on two runs and a kickoff return in Nease’s 41-27 win at Bartram Trail on Friday. The senior receiver rushed for 116 yards and added 66 receiving yards, giving the Panthers 182 yards from scrimmage before his return work.

Ford scored twice on runs and once on a kickoff return in the Panthers’ Week 9 victory over Bartram Trail. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Gio Marenco, RB, Gulf Coast

Marenco rushed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns against Aubrey Rogers in Week 9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marenco rushed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in Gulf Coast’s 55-35 win over Aubrey Rogers on Friday, helping the Sharks improve to 5-3.

1. Brady Quinn, QB, Chaminade-Madonna

Quinn completed 14 of 21 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns in Chaminade-Madonna’s 47-12 win over McArthur on Friday. The junior transfer from Lely connected with Armani Strong for 162 yards and two scores on four catches.

The Lions improved to 6-2 ahead of Thursday’s trip to Cardinal Gibbons, with Quinn’s six-touchdown performance earning the top spot in this week’s countdown.

Quinn passed for 385 yards and six touchdowns against McArthur in Week 9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect