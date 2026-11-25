Central Florida high school football players were dynamic in the latest round of the FHSAA playoffs.

From Merritt Island’s Kevin Verpaele throwing five touchdown passes for the unbeaten Mustangs (12-0) to Edgewater’s Jacob Lue Pann kicking four field goals, Central Florida area athletes were exceptional during the third weekend of November.

High School On SI has selected 14 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Congratulations to Innovation QB Kaleb Bielski for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Nov. 17, 2026, poll).

Remy Jarman, QB, Lake Mary

Passed for 125 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead the Rams to a 40-0 upset of top-seeded Seminole in a Class 6A, Region 1 semifinal.

Marquize Killingsworth, CB, Lake Mary

Intercepted a pass and returned a punt for a TD to power the Rams past Seminole.

Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand

Rushed for three TDs to lead the Bulldogs past Mainland, 43-8, in a Class 6A, Region 1 semifinal.

Sebastian Galeano, QB, Oviedo

Passed for 280 yards and one TD to power the Lions past Kissimmee Osceola, 30-21, in a Class 5A regional semifinal.

Jacorey Mills, MLB/RB, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Super sophomore ran wild, rushing 23 times for 290 yards and four TDs to lead the Tigers past Central Florida Christian Academy, 44-21, in an FHSAA Independent League Pool B South game.

Gavin Pritzkau, QB, Central Florida Christian

Fantastic freshman completed 31 of 54 passes for 410 yards and three TDs in an Independent League loss to Holy Trinity Episcopal.

Jacon Lue Pann, K, Edgewater

Kicked four field goals to guide the Eagles past Lake Nona, 33-7, in a Class 6A, Region 1 semifinal.

Donovan Ferrufino, RB, Bishop Moore

Talented junior rushed 23 times for 204 yards and one TD in a 54-34 loss to Ocala Vanguard in a Class 4A regional semifinal game.

Anthony “Deuce” Woods, Jr., QB, The First Academy (Orlando)

Completed 9 of 10 passes for 131 yards and two TDs to march the Royals past Tampa Catholic, 42-14, in a Class 2A regional semifinal.

Jabari Anderson, RB, Windermere

Ran for three touchdowns to power the Wolverines past Umatilla, 48-7, in an Independent League game.

Matthew Goncalves, LB, Innovation

Played well in leading the Bulls past Oak Ridge, 36-0, in an Independent League game.

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Completed 10 of 15 passes for 137 yards and one TD and rushed for another score to guide the Silverhawks past St. Cloud, 21-7, in a Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) game.

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

Brevard County’s top quarterback completed 11 of 13 passes for 305 yards and five TDs to steer the Mustangs past Santa Fe High (Alachua), 49-32, in a Class 3A regional semifinal.

X’Zavier Corbin, RB, Eau Gallie

Super sophomore rushed 21 times for 321 yards and two TDs to propel the Commodores past previously unbeaten The Villages Charter, 42-35, in a Class 3A regional semifinal.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962