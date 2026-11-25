Florida high school football teams were a little bit of everything in the playoffs last week when rain pelted most of the Sunshine State.

From posting surprising victories to suffering stunning losses, Florida squads’ up-and-down play created lots of movement in this week’s Florida High School On SI Top 25 rankings.

Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, IMG Academy, which is not part of the FHSAA, remained on top after finishing its season unbeaten (10-0). The Ascenders defeated powerful St. Frances Academy of Baltimore, 17-9, in their finale on Nov. 15.

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1) remained at No. 2 in the state after bouncing back from a loss to Lakeland and beating Venice, 38-16, in FHSAA Open Division pool play. The Raiders are seven-time defending state champions.

Columbus (11-1), a Catholic school power in Miami, strengthened its position at No. 3 after beating Raines, 28-6, in another Open Division game.

Lakeland (11-1) and Chaminade-Madonna (9-3) switched spots to No. 4 and 5, respectively, after the Dreadnaughts rallied to beat the Lions, 28-27, for their 10th straight win.

Mandarin (11-1) out of Jacksonville jumped three spots to No. 10 after dismantling Evans, 45-6. The Mustangs have won eight consecutive games.

Miami Palmetto (10-2) is new to the rankings after beating West Broward, 47-35, and taking the No. 24 spot.

Previously unbeaten Lake City Columbia (11-1) and Seminole (11-1) ended their seasons with shocking regional semifinal losses. Columbia dropped seven spots to No. 17, and Seminole fell five spots to No. 25.

The High School On SI Top 25 Florida Football State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

HIGH SCHOOL ON SI TOP 25 FLORIDA FOOTBALL STATE RANKINGS

1. IMG Academy (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: Season complete.

The Ascenders made a strong case for finishing as the nation’s No. 1 team (as currently ranked by High School On SI) after beating St. Frances Academy out of Baltimore, which was highly ranked at the beginning of the season.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Venice, 38-16.

Next up: vs. Chaminade-Madonna (9-3), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The seven-time defending state champ Raiders, ranked No. 5 nationally by High School On SI, had their 24-game win streak snapped by Lakeland the week before but bounced back nicely with a decisive win against Venice. Jake Reid rushed eight times for 169 yards and two touchdowns to lead STA.

3. Miami Columbus (11-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Raines, 28-6.

Next up: vs. West Boca Raton (11-1), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 27, 3 p.m.

The Explorers stay put at No. 3 after beating Raines (10-2). Columbus, which is ranked No. 6 nationally by High School On SI, next takes on a West Boca Raton team that has won eight straight.

4. Lakeland (11-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Chaminade-Madonna, 28-27.

Next up: vs. Venice (9-3), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up won its 10th straight game and moved up a spot by rallying to beat Chaminade-Madonna. Quarterback Kelin Hendrix rushed 14 times for 201 yards and three TDs and passed for 29 yards.

5. Chaminade-Madonna (9-3)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Lakeland, 28-27.

Next up: at St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The Lions slipped a spot to No. 5 after falling to Lakeland. Star quarterback Brady Quinn completed 25 of 35 passes for 422 yards and three TDs. Quinn and company must beat STA to remain alive for a semifinal berth.

6. West Boca Raton (11-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Miami Central, 21-10.

Next: at Miami Columbus (11-1), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 27, 3 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls beat Miami Central for their eighth consecutive victory. Quarterback Trey Moran leads West Boca.

7. Carrollwood Day School (12-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. St. Petersburg Catholic, 45-10.

Next up: vs. Lakeland Christian School (11-0-1), Class 1A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The Tampa private school remained at No. 7 after blasting St. Petersburg Catholic. Myles McDonald completed 15 of 20 passes for 358 yards and four TDs. CDS, arguably the best team in the Tampa Bay area, has scored 45 or more points 10 times this season.

8. Raines (10-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Miami Columbus, 28-6.

Next up: at Miami Central (7-5), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state champ Vikings dropped consecutive games for the first time since 2020. They next face a Miami Central team that has lost four of its last five games.

9. American Heritage Plantation (8-3)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Miami Norland, 49-7.

Next up: vs. McArthur (5-7), Class 4A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 4A state champ Patriots jumped two spots into the Top 10 after routing Miami Norland. Neimann Lawrence passed for 245 yards and three TDs.

10. Mandarin (11-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Evans, 45-6.

Next up: vs. Buchholz (11-1), Class 5A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m.

The Mustangs continue to climb after pounding Evans for their eighth straight victory. Senior Shaunqueze Foster rushed for 164 yards and two TDs. They next face a Buchholz team that has one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Andrew Whittemore, who has passed for 1,710 yards and 19 TDs.

11. Venice (9-3)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 38-16.

Next up: at Lakeland (11-1), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians dropped two spots after falling hard to St. Thomas Aquinas. It doesn’t get any easier for Venice, which next travels to red-hot Lakeland, which has won 10 straight.

12. The First Academy (Orlando) (9-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Tampa Catholic, 42-14.

Next: vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (10-2), Class 2A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The Royals moved up two spots in the rankings after routing Tampa Catholic. Anthony “Deuce” Woods completed 9 of 10 passes for 131 yards and two TDs. TFA faces a much tougher task this week with CCC, which has won five straight and held six opponents to 10 points or less.

13. Cardinal Newman (8-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Edison, 64-0.

Next up: vs. Boca Raton Saint Andrew’s (7-4), Class 1A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 12 p.m.

Defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman crushed Edison after having a first-round bye. Pedro Martinez passed for 115 yards and three TDs, and Janarro Sumpter rushed for 79 yards and three scores.

14. Carol City (7-3)

Previous ranked: 17

Last week: Regular season complete, ruled ineligible for FHSAA playoffs. Quarterback Malik Leonard passed for 1,532 yards and 20 TDs.

15. Armwood (11-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Sumner, 37-12.

Next up: vs. Palmetto (11-1), Class 5A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks stay put at No. 15 after beating Sumner for their 10th consecutive victory. Sophomore Kab Nijher passed for 225 yards and two TDs. They next face a very good Palmetto team that has won 11 straight.

16. Clearwater Central Catholic (10-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Tampa Berkeley Prep, 35-7.

Next up: at The First Academy (Orlando) (9-3), Class 2A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The Marauders moved up three more spots after beating Berkeley Prep for their fifth consecutive victory. Quarterback Khayse Barrett rushed 15 times for 135 yards and one TD and passed for 89 yards and another score.

17. Lake City Columbia (11-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to Choctawhatchee, 32-7.

Next up: Season complete.

The Tigers dropped seven spots after falling to Choctawhatchee in a Class 4A regional semifinal.

18. Cardinal Mooney (11-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Tarpon Springs, 66-7.

Next up: vs. Nature Coast Tech (11-1), Class 2A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 2A state champ Cougars crushed Tarpon Springs for their 10th consecutive victory. Florida commit Davin Davidson threw three TD passes and Mylin Brown rushed for two scores.

19. DeLand (11-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Mainland, 43-8.

Next up: vs. Lake Mary (4-8), Class 6A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs won their 10th consecutive game as Taihj Moore rushed for three TDs. They next face defending Class 7A state champ, Lake Mary, which stunned top-seeded Seminole, 40-0, last week.

20. Buchholz (11-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Nease, 32-31.

Next up: at Mandarin (11-1), Class 5A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m.

The Bobcats received a terrific performance from star quarterback Andrew Whittemore, who rushed for three second-half TDs and passed for 139 yards to beat Nease. They next face a serious challenge at Mandarin, whose only loss has come to rival Raines.

21. Merritt Island (12-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Santa Fe, 49-32.

Next up: vs. Eau Gallie (8-4), Class 3A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

The unbeaten Mustangs scored 44 or more points for the eighth time. Star quarterback Kevin Verpaele completed 11 of 13 passes for 305 yards and five TDs. Verpaele and company face a tough task this week with Brevard County rival, Eau Gallie, which narrowly lost to Merritt Island, 36-35, in overtime on Oct. 9.

22. St. Augustine (11-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Rickards, 29-0.

Next up: vs. Choctawhatchee (9-2), Class 4A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets moved up two spots after shutting out Rickards – their third shutout of the season. They next face a Choctawhatchee team that stunned previously unbeaten Lake City Columbia last week.

23. Miami Central (7-5)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Lost to West Boca Raton, 21-10.

Next up: vs. Raines (10-2), FHSAA Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

The Rockets have lost four of their last five games after a blistering start.

24. Miami Palmetto (10-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. West Broward, 47-35.

Next up: vs. Western (9-3), Class 6A regional final, Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers make their Top 25 debut after ousting West Broward in a South Florida battle. They have won four straight since falling to Miami Carol City on Oct. 15.

25. Sanford Seminole (11-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Lost to Lake Mary, 40-0.

Next up: Season complete.

The previously unbeaten Seminoles dropped five spots after getting shocked by longtime rival Lake Mary in the Class 6A regional semifinals.

Dropped out:

23. Tampa Bay Tech

Under Consideration

Tampa Bay Tech

Bolles

Trinity Christian Academy

True North Classical Academy

Vero Beach

Berkeley Prep

Eau Gallie

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962