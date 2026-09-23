How Many Undefeated Florida High School Football Teams Are Left? The Complete List by Classification for Week 6

The list of undefeated Florida high school football teams is getting shorter.

Five weeks into the 2026 season, traditional powers such as St. Thomas Aquinas, Venice and IMG Academy remain perfect, but they're hardly alone. Unbeatens can still be found throughout the state and across nearly every level of competition, from nationally prominent programs to small-school contenders piling up points and defenses that have barely been scored upon.

Some have been dominant. St. Thomas Aquinas has outscored five opponents 200-45, while Satellite has surrendered just nine points in six games and Carrollwood Day has overwhelmed its opponents 285-21. Others have survived overtime games and one-point finishes to keep their records spotless. Pasted text Pasted text Pasted text

Here is the complete list of Florida high school football teams that remain undefeated entering Week 6, broken down by classification.

Independent

IMG Academy (4-0)

The Ascenders have destroyed Lone Peak 59-3, Cornerstone Christian 59-10, and Saint Louis 41-0 before beating The First Academy 48-27. That's a 207-40 scoring margin against a national schedule.

Innovation (5-0)

The Bulls have quickly emerged as one of Florida's more interesting teams. Innovation has scored 210 points and allowed 55, including 186 points in its four freelance victories.

Fort Lauderdale (4-0)

Fort Lauderdale has scored 133 points while surrendering only 40. The Flying L's are also 3-0 in freelance competition, where they have outscored opponents 101-28.

Leonard (4-0)

The Lancers have taken a much tighter route to perfection. Leonard has scored 133 and allowed 84 through four games, making it one of the higher-scoring profiles among Florida's unbeaten independent teams.

Jay (4-0)

Jay has combined its high-octane offense with excellent defense, scoring 156 points while allowing only 28. Its first freelance game was a 41-0 shutout.

Ferguson (3-0)

Few teams have been better defensively. Ferguson has outscored three opponents 101-6, and its first freelance result was a 38-6 victory. The Falcons enter Week 6 allowing just two points per game.

Oasis (3-0)

Oasis survived one-point wins over SFCHS and Palmetto Ridge before exploding for a 75-0 victory over Gateway Charter. The Sharks are averaging 40.3 points per game despite scoring just 46 across their first two contests.

Hilliard (4-0)

Hilliard has scored 181 points in four games, an average of 45.3 per night. The Flashes beat Keystone Heights 56-7 and St. Joseph Academy 47-20 and have won every game by at least 24 points.

Cooper City (5-0)

Cooper City is averaging 42.8 points per game after scoring at least 41 in all five victories. The Cowboys beat Stoneman Douglas 42-6 and Taravella 41-0 before putting up 42 against both Boyd Anderson and Pembroke Pines Charter.

Reagan (3-0)

Reagan escaped South Miami 18-16 before putting together more comfortable wins over Hialeah-Miami Lakes and Varela. The Bison have allowed just 20 points over their last two games and enter Week 6 at 3-0.

SSAA

Seffner Christian (5-0)

Seffner Christian opened with consecutive shutouts of Avon Park and Legacy Charter and has allowed only 44 points in five games. The Crusaders also beat Indian Rocks Christian 49-20 before surviving Northside Christian 21-16.

Boca Raton Christian (5-0)

The Blazers are averaging 48.4 points per game and have scored at least 42 in every victory. Their start includes a 48-14 win over Glades Day, a 61-0 shutout of Parkridge Christian and a 46-21 win over Geneva.

Canterbury (4-0)

Canterbury has outscored four opponents 192-21 and is averaging 48 points per game. After beating Sarasota Christian 41-21, the Cougars posted three straight shutouts by scores of 41-0, 60-0 and 50-0.

Out-of-Door Academy (5-0)

ODA has outscored opponents 208-34 while averaging 41.6 points per game. The Thunder shut out Babcock 56-0 and Saint Stephen's Episcopal 28-0 and also rolled past Cambridge Christian 48-6.

SSAA Atlantic

King's Academy (6-0)

King's Academy owns one of the more interesting resumes in the class, with a 25-24 overtime win over American Heritage and a 10-9 road win over Miami Beach. The Lions have also beaten Saint Andrew's, Clewiston and NSU University by double digits.

West Nassau (4-0-1)

West Nassau has not lost through five games, although a 14-14 tie with Charlton County keeps the Warriors from a perfect record. They have since won three straight, including a 34-7 victory over Bayside and a 28-7 win over Yulee.

Hardee (5-0)

Hardee has outscored five opponents 204-27 and already owns three shutouts. The Wildcats beat Fort Meade 32-0, LaBelle 46-0 and Lake Placid 29-0 while averaging 40.8 points per game.

Franklin County (6-0)

Franklin County has scored 205 points during its 6-0 start. The Seahawks shut out Vernon 35-0, beat North Florida Christian 34-14 and Sneads 33-14, and held Liberty County to nine points in a 20-9 road win.

Satellite (6-0)

Few defenses in Florida have been more dominant. Satellite has allowed just nine points in six games, posted four shutouts and outscored opponents 214-9, including victories of 52-0, 56-0 and 38-0.

Cottondale (4-0)

Cottondale is averaging 52.5 points per game after scoring 210 through four victories. The Hornets beat Graceville 62-20, shut out Vernon 56-0 and most recently rolled past Joshua Christian Academy 62-14.

Cocoa Beach (5-0)

Cocoa Beach opened with a 43-6 win over Bronson and a 43-0 shutout of Discovery. The Minutemen have since survived closer tests from Foundation Academy, Inlet Grove and St. Edward's while averaging 36.4 points per game.

Class 1A

Hawthorne (5-0)

No 1A team owns a better statement win. The Hornets stunned Miami Northwestern 16-12 and also survived Bishop Moore 28-25 in overtime. Their defense has posted two shutouts and allowed just 52 points.

Carrollwood Day (5-0)

The Patriots haven't merely won — they've overwhelmed opponents 285-21. Eau Gallie fell 41-7 in the opener before Carrollwood Day rattled off victories of 45, 76, 56 and 67 points.

Lakeland Christian (5-0)

Another offensive machine, Lakeland Christian has already scored 296 points. The Vikings hung 81 on Santa Fe Catholic and 63 on Fort Meade before adding convincing wins over Saint Andrew's and Sebring.

Maclay (5-0)

Maclay has quietly run through everyone on its schedule. The Marauders shut out Lafayette and Chipley, scored 58 against Rutherford, and most recently went on the road to beat Marianna 20-6.

Wildwood (4-0)

Wildwood has outscored four opponents 160-32 and is averaging 40 points per game. The Wildcats shut out Hamilton County 35-0 and also own convincing wins over Marathon, Belleview and Crystal River.

First Baptist Academy (5-0)

After escaping Evangelical Christian 21-20 in its opener, First Baptist hasn't played another close game. The Lions have won their last four by a combined 184-7, including three shutouts.

Northview (5-0)

Northview's defense has surrendered just 31 points. The Chiefs shut out Port St. Joe 35-0 and have held every opponent to 13 points or fewer while winning all five games by double digits.

Class 2A

Clearwater Central Catholic (4-0)

CCC owns one of 2A's more convincing resumes. The Marauders opened by beating Palmetto 28-24, followed with a 43-24 win over Port Charlotte and have since handled Calvary Christian and St. Petersburg Catholic.

Florida State University High (5-0)

Florida High has mixed blowouts with close-game wins during its 5-0 start. The Seminoles beat Navarre 37-13 and Rutherford 47-14 while also surviving South Walton 18-15 and Madison County 28-26.

Bradford (5-0)

Bradford has been nearly untouchable defensively, allowing only 19 points in five games. The Tornadoes have three shutouts, scored at least 48 points four times and most recently beat Tocoi Creek 48-10.

Walton (4-0)

Walton is averaging 47.5 points while outscoring opponents 190-50. The Braves beat West Florida 52-7, Arnold 41-6 and Taylor County 50-13 before going on the road to beat Fort Walton Beach 47-24.

Immaculata-La Salle (4-0)

The Royal Lions immediately announced themselves with a 33-14 road win over Booker T. Washington. They've followed it by beating Neumann, Edison and Gulliver Prep, scoring at least 33 in every game.

Westminster Christian (4-0)

Westminster Christian has won every game by at least 21 points and is averaging nearly 42 points per contest. The Warriors beat St. Brendan 49-7, Palmer Trinity 55-21 and most recently Belen Jesuit 35-14.

Ransom Everglades (4-0)

There haven't been many dominant wins, but there haven't been any losses either. Ransom has beaten Gulliver Prep, Doral Academy and Somerset Academy after opening with a 13-7 victory, and now gets unbeaten Immaculata-La Salle.

Class 3A

Raines (5-0)

The defending Class 3A champions beat Oakleaf 21-7, Baldwin 52-14, ED White 21-12, Parker 43-8, and previously unbeaten Mandarin 31-13. The Mandarin victory extended one of Florida's longest active winning streaks.

Merritt Island (5-0)

Merritt Island opened with a statement, going to Cocoa and winning 44-19. The Mustangs have since beaten Melbourne, Ponte Vedra, Astronaut, and Bishop Kenny and have scored at least 35 points in every game.

Santa Fe (4-0)

The Raiders started by beating Newberry 30-16 and have also shut out Chatfield. Their offense remained hot with 41 points against Fort White, setting up tougher tests later on the schedule.

The Villages Charter (4-0)

The Buffalo have shown some range during their perfect start. They survived South Lake 28-21, beat Zephyrhills by 17, and then shut out Lecanto 41-0.

Dunnellon (5-0)

Defense is the story in Dunnellon. The Tigers recorded three straight shutouts against Hernando, West Port, and North Marion before squeezing past Lakewood Ranch 14-13 while allowing fewer than 20 points all season.

Braden River (4-0)

The Pirates have beaten Pasco 34-7, Fivay 17-14, Lakewood Ranch 39-28, and North Port 37-6. Three double-digit victories surround the three-point escape against Fivay.

Suwannee (5-0)

Suwannee has beaten Crystal River 35-0, Lafayette 38-6, Gainesville 15-14, Palatka 20-6 and Hamilton County 45-0. The Bulldogs have two shutouts and have allowed just 26 points in five games.

Class 4A

Columbia (5-0)

Columbia's resume is built on more than blowouts. The Tigers have beaten Bolles 20-19, Lakewood 24-6, Madison County 27-13, Ribault 49-0, and Trinity Christian 27-20. Their schedule strength is rated 40.8, which is one of the strongest among Florida's unbeaten teams.

Mosley (5-0)

The Dolphins' undefeated record includes wins over Choctawhatchee, Godby and Niceville, giving the 5-0 start considerably more substance than an unbeaten record built solely on blowouts. They've scored more than 180 points through five games.

St. Augustine (5-0)

St. Augustine has outscored five opponents 183-56, including a 49-0 shutout of Palatka and a 48-6 win over Middleburg. The Yellow Jackets have also shown they can win close, beating Nease 28-22 and Evans 24-20.

Clearwater (5-0)

Clearwater has allowed only 36 points all season and has held four of five opponents to 14 or fewer. The Tornadoes shut out Dunedin and Countryside in consecutive weeks before beating St. Petersburg 38-3.

South Fort Myers (4-0)

South Fort Myers has allowed just 38 points in four games. The Wolfpack opened with a 38-0 shutout of Lehigh, survived Riverdale 20-17 and followed with double-digit wins over Gulf Coast and Community School of Naples.

Booker T. Washington (4-0)

The Pensacola Wildcats survived Pine Forest 27-26 in the opener before finding another gear offensively. They followed with wins over Navarre and Pensacola before shutting out Gulf Breeze 56-0 and are averaging 40.8 points per game.

New Smyrna Beach (4-0)

New Smyrna Beach has outscored opponents 187-32 and scored at least 42 in every game. Since beating Astronaut 48-21 in the opener, the Barracudas have outscored their last three opponents 139-11.

Leon (4-0)

Leon has won all four games by at least 18 points while outscoring opponents 154-37. The Lions beat Bozeman 35-7 and Arnold 31-6 before shutting out North Florida Christian 46-0.

Lake Weir (4-0)

Lake Weir has been elite offensively. The Hurricanes have beaten P.K. Yonge 51-0, Pine Ridge 44-6, Mount Dora 44-3, and Union County 48-21. That's 187 points in four games, compared with only 30 allowed, with three of their four victories coming on the road.

Class 5A

St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0)

Nobody in Florida has built a stronger undefeated resume. STA has beaten Western 42-0, Texas power DeSoto 38-14, Columbus 31-24, Dillard 49-0, and Archbishop McCarthy 40-7. That's 200 points scored, 45 allowed, and a statewide-best 50.7 schedule-strength rating among undefeated Florida teams.

Tampa Bay Tech (5-0)

The Titans have beaten Lake Gibson 27-6, Sumner 35-10, Jefferson 38-0, Plant 48-0, and Gaither 35-28. TBT has outscored those five 183-44, with Gaither the only opponent to finish within 21 points.

Buchholz (5-0)

Four of the Bobcats' five victories have come away from home. Buchholz beat Vanguard 34-28 in overtime, Gainesville 43-6, Eastside 49-7, and West Port 21-0 before traveling to Tampa and beating Jesuit 20-17.

Charlotte (4-0)

Charlotte has relied on defense and close-game execution, allowing just 41 points through four games. The Fighting Tarpons shut out Fort Myers 21-0 before beating Gulf Coast, Southeast and Immokalee by six, four and five points.

Forest (5-0)

Forest has held all five opponents to 15 points or fewer while outscoring them 154-41. The Wildcats shut out Trinity Catholic 41-0, beat Matanzas 42-13 and enter a Week 6 matchup with unbeaten Buchholz allowing just 8.2 points per game.



Class 6A

Venice (5-0)

Venice survived Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 42-40 in overtime and then went to Lakeland and won 32-25 in double overtime. The Indians have also scored 64 against SmartEn Sports Academy, 69 against Lehigh, and 63 against Cape Coral.

Seminole (5-0)

The Seminoles have beaten Mountain Vista 26-17, Lake Howell 24-7, Eau Gallie 27-13, University 42-7, and Mainland 27-21. That's five wins against a schedule MaxPreps rates at 34.8, actually stronger than Venice's 30.9.

West Orange (5-0)

West Orange's signature result came immediately with a 28-24 win over Ohio power Archbishop Hoban. The Warriors also blew out Horizon 53-0 and Wekiva 59-6, escaped Ocoee 13-12, and beat Lake Mary 36-13.

Palm Beach Central (4-0)

Palm Beach Central has leaned on its defense, allowing just 10.5 points per game. The Broncos beat Glades Central 14-9 and Park Vista 13-7 before opening district play with wins over Dr. Joaquin Garcia and Wellington.

Alonso (4-0)

Alonso has outscored four opponents 171-20 and is averaging 42.8 points per game. The Ravens beat Middleton 45-6 and Riverview 53-7 before shutting out Wharton 49-0.

Flagler Palm Coast (4-0)

The Bulldogs beat Matanzas 42-7, Riverside 23-0, Parker 49-14, and First Coast 38-15. Flagler Palm Coast has outscored opponents 152-36, including one shutout, and plays Tocoi Creek next.

Jupiter (4-0)

Jupiter opened with three dominant wins, beating Dwyer 46-0, Palm Beach Gardens 36-7 and Boca Raton 59-14. The Warriors then showed they could survive a close one, edging Palm Beach Lakes 15-14 to remain unbeaten.

Cypress Bay (5-0)

The Lightning have been one of South Florida's early surprises. Cypress Bay had already outscored its first four opponents 181-48 before reaching 5-0, including 139 points across three district victories. Western provides a major test Friday.

Fort Pierce Central (4-0)

The Cobras have beaten Legacy 49-0, Rockledge 35-0, Martin County 35-10, and SFA Academy 23-20. They've outscored opponents 142-30, posted two shutouts, and will travel to Vero Beach on Friday.

Gateway (4-0)

Gateway has allowed just 32 points in four victories. After escaping Lake Minneola 13-12, the Panthers beat Colonial, Harmony and Poinciana by a combined 86-20.