5 Southwest Florida High School Football Players Off to Fast Starts in 2026

The 2026 high school football season is underway, and several Southwest Florida standouts wasted little time delivering big performances.

From record-setting quarterback performances to a five-touchdown effort across state lines in Georgia, Week 1 provided plenty of memorable moments.

Here are five players who made an immediate impact to begin the season.

Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte, QB, 2027

Week 1 stats: 9-of-10 passing, 192 yards; 12 carries, 242 yards rushing, four TDs

Port Charlotte '27 QB Logan Flaherty in Week Zero @ Riverview | Jaret Rojas

Port Charlotte Class of 2027 quarterback and Florida State commit Logan Flaherty put on a show in the Pirates' first test of the season. Cape Coral provided the opposition in the Pirates' season opener, but Flaherty helped Port Charlotte's offense take control quickly.

Playing without top target and Florida commit Elias Pearl, Flaherty still helped Port Charlotte score 63 points. Flaherty nearly reached 200 yards through the air and did even more damage with his legs, rushing for 242 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 65 and 37 yards.

The Pirates led 42-14 at the half, as 2028 running back Bruce Blanden took over and added four of his own touchdown runs. The entire Port Charlotte offense was clicking, and even sophomore quarterback Nick Angelini got to see some snaps to close the game.

We've seen Flaherty dominate with his arm, but now he's shown in two consecutive performances that he will make you pay with his legs if you aren't prepared for it. Port Charlotte's senior also had a memorable game-sealing 76-yard touchdown run in their Kickoff Classic game at Riverview.

OH SNAP 😳 FSU-commit Logan Flaherty is BUILT different.



3rd & 13. Up 7 in the 4th. Pocket collapsing… and he just takes off for a 75-yard touchdown run. This is why he’s one of the best QBs in the state! 35-21 Pirates up. @Lflahertyqb17 pic.twitter.com/vqoPcJ4f9N — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) August 15, 2026

Moving forward, teams will be equipped and ready for Flaherty to take off, but defenses will need to make sure they're continuing to cover within the secondary so he doesn't catch them by surprise.

NEXT GAME: at Clearwater Central Catholic (1-0)

Dorein "Macho" Irving-Jones, Venice, RB, 2027

Week 1 stats: 21 carries, 180 yards, four TDs; three receptions, 21 yards, TD

Venice running back and FIU commit Dorien "Macho" Irving-Jones powered the Indians' offense in an interstate season opener at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Georgia. Irving-Jones scored five touchdowns — four rushing and one receiving — as Venice escaped with a 42-40 overtime victory.

It wasn't only the touchdowns, Dorien was the identity of the Indians' offense this week. When Venice needed a score, Irving-Jones repeatedly got the ball. In overtime, Irving-Jones also scored on a two-point conversion that ultimately provided the winning margin.

Rabun Gap answered with a touchdown in overtime, but Venice's defense stopped the ensuing two-point attempt to preserve the victory.

Venice senior RB Ira Dale Jr. also had 13 carries for 83 yards. This a duo that teams will have to prepare for with extra emphasis when they play Venice.

NEXT GAME: vs. SmartEn Sports Academy (0-1)

Logan Carrillo, Riverview, QB, 2027

Week 1 stats: 11-of-13 passing, 364 yards, four TDs

Logan Carrillo made his first official start at quarterback for Riverview a record-setting one, throwing for a school-record 364 yards in a win at Naples.

Class of 2027 receiver Trenton Huffman followed his strong Kickoff Classic performance against Port Charlotte with 182 receiving yards, including a 92-yard touchdown reception.

TOUCHDOWN: ‘27 QB Logan Carrillo finds WR Trenton Huffman on fourth down for the score!



2P conversion GOOD. 28-21 Port Charlotte. 6:58 4Q 👀 @TrentonH_10 pic.twitter.com/t89d8GYfW7 — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) August 15, 2026

With Huffman and senior Imari Thomas combining for 304 receiving yards, Carrillo's debut offered an early indication that Riverview's passing game could remain productive after a strong 2025 season.

Nolan Downes, Manatee, QB, 2029

Week 1 stats: 21 of 30, 311 passing yards, 3 TDs

Manatee fell to Plant 33-26, but Downes helped the Hurricanes rally after trailing 21-0 at halftime.

Totaling 311 passing yards in a game in which the Hurricanes didn't go down without a fight, their young gunslinger showed off his connection with some of his top receivers. Down 21-0 at the half, Manatee gathered together and put together a second half that showed things to be excited about moving into the season.

Downes' 300-yard performance may be overshadowed by the loss, but it provided an encouraging sign for an offense featuring several young playmakers.

Running back Caedon White added 146 rushing yards, while two Manatee receivers surpassed 100 yards. The Hurricanes will need to avoid the slow start that left them facing a three-touchdown halftime deficit, but their second-half response offered reasons for optimism.

Maurice Carter, Palmetto, WR, 2027

Week 1 stats: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 48 passing yards, 1 passing TD

Palmetto '27 WR Maurice Carter at CCC Week One | Jaret Rojas

Palmetto's speedy weapon Maurice Carter made his presence known in week one. Before the season, Palmetto coach Eric Sanders identified Carter as one of the Tigers' players to watch.

Carter displayed his versatility in the second quarter, throwing a 48-yard touchdown pass to Bowling Green commit Ace Luther on a lateral to open the scoring for Palmetto.

A second quarter touchdown-pass from Carter to Bowling Green commit TE Ace Luther on a lateral opened up the scoring for the Tigers in 2026, and showed the versatility Palmetto's senior receiver possesses.

Carter added one of the game's biggest plays in the fourth quarter, making a difficult catch in the back corner of the end zone with Palmetto trailing 21-17.

TOUCHDOWN- MAN DOWN 💥



Palmetto QB Matthew Hennesey finds Maurice Carter in the corner of the end zone with just under 8 minutes in the fourth…



Tigers up 24-21, Marauders with the ball now @MauriceC_5 pic.twitter.com/MyG4xCx3mO — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) August 22, 2026

Palmetto faced a difficult opening test on the road, but Carter's ability to contribute as a receiver, passer and returner gave the Tigers an early look at the different ways he can impact games this season.