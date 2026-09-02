5 Southwest Florida High School Football Players Off to Fast Starts in 2026
The 2026 high school football season is underway, and several Southwest Florida standouts wasted little time delivering big performances.
From record-setting quarterback performances to a five-touchdown effort across state lines in Georgia, Week 1 provided plenty of memorable moments.
Here are five players who made an immediate impact to begin the season.
Logan Flaherty, Port Charlotte, QB, 2027
Week 1 stats: 9-of-10 passing, 192 yards; 12 carries, 242 yards rushing, four TDs
Port Charlotte Class of 2027 quarterback and Florida State commit Logan Flaherty put on a show in the Pirates' first test of the season. Cape Coral provided the opposition in the Pirates' season opener, but Flaherty helped Port Charlotte's offense take control quickly.
Playing without top target and Florida commit Elias Pearl, Flaherty still helped Port Charlotte score 63 points. Flaherty nearly reached 200 yards through the air and did even more damage with his legs, rushing for 242 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 65 and 37 yards.
The Pirates led 42-14 at the half, as 2028 running back Bruce Blanden took over and added four of his own touchdown runs. The entire Port Charlotte offense was clicking, and even sophomore quarterback Nick Angelini got to see some snaps to close the game.
We've seen Flaherty dominate with his arm, but now he's shown in two consecutive performances that he will make you pay with his legs if you aren't prepared for it. Port Charlotte's senior also had a memorable game-sealing 76-yard touchdown run in their Kickoff Classic game at Riverview.
Moving forward, teams will be equipped and ready for Flaherty to take off, but defenses will need to make sure they're continuing to cover within the secondary so he doesn't catch them by surprise.
NEXT GAME: at Clearwater Central Catholic (1-0)
Dorein "Macho" Irving-Jones, Venice, RB, 2027
Week 1 stats: 21 carries, 180 yards, four TDs; three receptions, 21 yards, TD
Venice running back and FIU commit Dorien "Macho" Irving-Jones powered the Indians' offense in an interstate season opener at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Georgia. Irving-Jones scored five touchdowns — four rushing and one receiving — as Venice escaped with a 42-40 overtime victory.
It wasn't only the touchdowns, Dorien was the identity of the Indians' offense this week. When Venice needed a score, Irving-Jones repeatedly got the ball. In overtime, Irving-Jones also scored on a two-point conversion that ultimately provided the winning margin.
Rabun Gap answered with a touchdown in overtime, but Venice's defense stopped the ensuing two-point attempt to preserve the victory.
Venice senior RB Ira Dale Jr. also had 13 carries for 83 yards. This a duo that teams will have to prepare for with extra emphasis when they play Venice.
NEXT GAME: vs. SmartEn Sports Academy (0-1)
Logan Carrillo, Riverview, QB, 2027
Week 1 stats: 11-of-13 passing, 364 yards, four TDs
Logan Carrillo made his first official start at quarterback for Riverview a record-setting one, throwing for a school-record 364 yards in a win at Naples.
Class of 2027 receiver Trenton Huffman followed his strong Kickoff Classic performance against Port Charlotte with 182 receiving yards, including a 92-yard touchdown reception.
With Huffman and senior Imari Thomas combining for 304 receiving yards, Carrillo's debut offered an early indication that Riverview's passing game could remain productive after a strong 2025 season.
Nolan Downes, Manatee, QB, 2029
Week 1 stats: 21 of 30, 311 passing yards, 3 TDs
Manatee fell to Plant 33-26, but Downes helped the Hurricanes rally after trailing 21-0 at halftime.
Totaling 311 passing yards in a game in which the Hurricanes didn't go down without a fight, their young gunslinger showed off his connection with some of his top receivers. Down 21-0 at the half, Manatee gathered together and put together a second half that showed things to be excited about moving into the season.
Downes' 300-yard performance may be overshadowed by the loss, but it provided an encouraging sign for an offense featuring several young playmakers.
Running back Caedon White added 146 rushing yards, while two Manatee receivers surpassed 100 yards. The Hurricanes will need to avoid the slow start that left them facing a three-touchdown halftime deficit, but their second-half response offered reasons for optimism.
Maurice Carter, Palmetto, WR, 2027
Week 1 stats: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 48 passing yards, 1 passing TD
Palmetto's speedy weapon Maurice Carter made his presence known in week one. Before the season, Palmetto coach Eric Sanders identified Carter as one of the Tigers' players to watch.
Carter displayed his versatility in the second quarter, throwing a 48-yard touchdown pass to Bowling Green commit Ace Luther on a lateral to open the scoring for Palmetto.
A second quarter touchdown-pass from Carter to Bowling Green commit TE Ace Luther on a lateral opened up the scoring for the Tigers in 2026, and showed the versatility Palmetto's senior receiver possesses.
Carter added one of the game's biggest plays in the fourth quarter, making a difficult catch in the back corner of the end zone with Palmetto trailing 21-17.
Palmetto faced a difficult opening test on the road, but Carter's ability to contribute as a receiver, passer and returner gave the Tigers an early look at the different ways he can impact games this season.
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Jaret attended the Connecticut School of Broadcasting (Tampa campus), learning camera operation, production, writing, and on-air skills. His first professional sports journalist assignment came as an intern for the Pewter Report, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the locker room and press box.He has been working in sports media since 2024, focused on high school football in Manatee County, Florida and the surrounding area. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RojasTalksTampa