Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 28
Get FHSAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Florida high school football season continues
The 2026 Florida high school football season continues on Friday, August 28, with 251 games across the state. You can follow every game live on our Florida high school football scoreboard.
The top games are No. 4 Carol City vs. Lee County ( GA), No. 13 Cardinal Newman vs. No. 7 Cardinal Mooney, and East St. Louis (IL) vs. No. 9 American Heritage.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Florida, select the links below.
Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 28
CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD
INDEPENDENT SCOREBOARD
View Full Independent Scoreboard
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917