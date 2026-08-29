Florida High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Another Friday night of Florida high school football is complete, and here are final scores from across the state.
View our full Florida high school football scoreboard.
Florida High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Braddock 9, Varela 6
Berkeley Prep 23, Archbishop Carroll 14
Hialeah Gardens 26, Sunset 0
Ferguson 38, Dr. Krop 6
Westminster Christian 55, Palmer Trinity 21
Everglades 30, Hollywood Hills 24
Canterbury 41, West Oaks Academy 0
Coral Glades 28, North Broward Prep 24
Foundation Christian Academy 36, Riverview Academy 7
Sandalwood 44, Parker 12
Wellington 35, Seminole Ridge 6
Leonard 32, Lake Worth 14
Martin County 21, Santaluces 16
Plant City 27, Fletcher 25
Liberty County 70, Vernon 0
(#23) Mandarin 50, Atlantic Coast 0
(#12) Raines 52, Baldwin 14
American Heritage 56, SA 12
Stanton 40, Eagle's View 0
Ribault 34, Andrew Jackson 14
ESJ 47, Englewood 0
Pahokee 16, Royal Palm Beach 14
Yulee 16, First Coast 13
Jupiter 36, Palm Beach Gardens 7
Boca Raton 22, Boynton Beach 20
Baker 35, Destin 13
Immaculata-La Salle 34, Neumann 14
(#19) West Orange 53, Horizon 0
Lake Mary 24, Oviedo 23
North Florida Christian 42, Port St. Joe 21
Space Coast 48, Okeechobee 0
Osceola 34, Poinciana 7
Trinity Catholic 26, North Marion 12
Deltona 21, University 3
Western 41, Pine Creek 7
Walton 41, Arnold 6
East Ridge 63, Leesburg 0
First Academy 56, Ocala Christian 16
Freeport 55, North Bay Haven Academy 27
SFA 41, Crystal River 18
Coconut Creek 33, True North Classical Academy 32
(#21) Merritt Island 35, Melbourne 7
St. Joseph Academy 41, Geneva 14
Oak Hall 36, Bishop Snyder 6
Ransom Everglades 20, Gulliver Prep 7
Tarpon Springs 14, Palm Harbor University 0
Miami Springs 20, Coral Gables 14
Don Bosco Prep 38, Armwood 14
Evans 47, Boone 13
(#14) Vero Beach 45, (#24) Atlantic 30
St. Augustine 28, Nease 22
Gateway 13, Lake Minneola 12
Tohopekaliga 18, Pine Ridge 0
Holmes County 54, Aucilla Christian 6
Piper 28, Plantation 0
Hilliard 41, First Coast Christian 8
Clay 29, Matanzas 10
Oakleaf 46, Orange Park 6
Keswick Christian 49, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 0
Cardinal Gibbons 47, McArthur 41
West Port 39, South Marion 14
Seven Rivers Christian 34, All Saints' Academy 7
Bay 21, Blountstown 6
Florida Christian 24, Pine Crest 17
Umatilla 26, Providence School 13
Calvary Christian 44, King 0
Joshua Christian Academy 28, Rocky Bayou Christian 14
Seminole 24, Lake Howell 7
Oak Ridge 20, Freedom 8
Trinity Christian Academy 14, University Christian 8
Real Life Christian Academy 32, Hernando Christian Academy 14
Orangewood Christian 37, Cornerstone Charter Academy 0
Colonial 14, Cypress Creek 0
Innovation 29, Windermere 26
(#9) American Heritage 35, East St. Louis 28
Boca Raton Christian 45, Master's Academy 22
Out-of-Door Academy 48, Cambridge Christian 6
Flagler Palm Coast 23, Riverside 0
Sarasota Christian 35, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 32
Wildwood 35, Hamilton County 0
South Walton 35, Fort Walton Beach 0
Pine Forest 8, Escambia 0
Eau Gallie 41, Heritage 0
Bayside 42, Palm Bay 25
Maclay 58, Rutherford 28
Tampa Catholic 48, St. Petersburg Catholic 39
Menendez 32, Ridgeview 13
Zephyrhills Christian Academy 36, Northside Christian 9
Westwood 40, Centennial 7
Trinity Prep 40, Faith Christian 0
NFEI 24, Fernandina Beach 11
Bishop Kenny 28, Ponte Vedra 21
Cypress Bay 42, Flanagan 7
Chipley 33, FAMU DRS 6
Riverview Sarasota 51, IMG Academy Junior National 0
Timber Creek 18, Olympia 7
Lakeside Christian 20, Bradenton Christian 18
Tavares 13, Celebration 0
Saint Francis Catholic Academy 45, St. John Lutheran 6
PSFAS 31, Christ's Church Academy 29
Clearwater 16, Dunedin 0
Melbourne Central Catholic 35, Benjamin 28
(#10) The First Academy 21, Edgewater 14
Santa Fe Catholic 16, Mount Dora Christian Academy 15
St. Frances Academy 49, (#11) DeLand 35
Viera 35, Sebastian River 8
Merritt Island Christian 39, Bell Creek Academy 0
Rickards 12, Dothan 7
Lake Mary Prep 39, City of Life Christian Academy 27
Mount Dora 19, Eustis 14
Palmetto 35, Key West 7
New Smyrna Beach 48, Astronaut 21
Creekside 45, Fleming Island 28
(#13) Cardinal Newman 47, (#7) Cardinal Mooney 46
Winter Park 35, Apopka 0
American 24, Booker T. Washington 6
Bolles 21, Archbishop McCarthy 14
FSUHS 24, Chiles 14
Palmetto 42, Mater Academy Charter 7
Belleview 47, Pasco 10
East Lake 49, Pinellas Park 12
Wellen Park 41, Gateway 21
Suwannee 38, Lafayette 6
Lecanto 27, Citrus 7
Columbia 24, Lakewood 6
George Jenkins 55, Discovery 0
South Sumter 14, Williston 0
Tampa Bay Tech 35, Sumner 10
Marietta 42, St. Cloud 7
Anclote 58, Gateway Charter 0
Lakewood Ranch 27, Davenport 0
Riverview 27, Parrish Community 12
Alonso 24, Land O' Lakes 7
Tenoroc 20, Central 0
Dixie County 20, Trenton 19
Bloomingdale 41, Middleton 0
Bell 13, Interlachen 7
Largo 39, Northeast 8
Gibbs 30, Osceola 0
Tate 24, Milton 21
Boca Ciega 48, St. Petersburg 7
Citizens Christian Academy 28, Munroe 20
Newsome 55, Freedom 0
Carrollwood Day 45, River Ridge 0
Hawthorne 8, Newberry 0
Vanguard 21, Norland 6
Golden Gate 41, Island Coast 12
Lake Gibson 36, Haines City 0
Southridge 24, Homestead 6
The Master's Academy 38, Father Lopez 28
Madison County 34, Gadsden County 6
Mitchell 39, Hudson 0
Lakeland Christian 49, McLaughlin 0
Keystone Heights 33, P.K. Yonge 8
East Bay 35, Chamberlain 0
Santa Fe 51, Zarephath Academy 6
Lennard 41, Morgan 20
Palm Beach Lakes 58, Sarasota 47
North Miami Beach 27, North Miami 7
Hillsborough 21, Southeast 7
(#15) Venice 64, SmartEn Sports Academy 8
Cornerstone Classical Academy 42, Bronson 12
Palatka 28, Union County 15
Manatee 28, Naples 17
Immokalee 37, Lely 0
Mulberry 3, Brandon 0
Blake 10, Jefferson 8
(#18) Buchholz 43, Gainesville 6
Aubrey Rogers 34, Ida Baker 10
Bayshore 20, Sunlake 14
Thomas County Central 63, Lincoln 14
Chiefland 8, Fort White 7
Robinson 20, Spoto 12
Hardee 46, LaBelle 0
Auburndale 57, Ridge Community 0
Gaither 24, Plant 21
Monsignor Pace 41, Hialeah 0
Zephyrhills 30, Wesley Chapel 14
Dunnellon 36, Hernando 0
Braden River 17, Fivay 14
Lee County 23, (#4) Carol City 20
Jay 56, Elberta 8
Enterprise 58, Crestview 12
Bear Creek 45, North Port 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917