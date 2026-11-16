Florida’s Open Division brought eight of the state’s top programs into the same tournament, but its opening night produced considerably more separation than suspense.

Three of Friday’s four games finished with margins of at least three touchdowns. The exception supplied the night’s biggest surprise, as No. 5 Lakeland defeated No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 27-24 in overtime.

Chaminade-Madonna beat Venice 35-0, West Boca Raton defeated Raines 28-7, and Columbus handled Miami Central 40-3. Together, those results offered an early look at how travel, seeding, and the new pool-play structure could shape the championship race.

Here are five takeaways from the first round.

1. Road Teams Went 1-3, Making Lakeland’s Win Even More Impressive

The designated visiting teams finished the opening round 1-3, with Lakeland providing the only victory. Venice, Raines and Miami Central lost by a combined 93 points.

That record comes with context. Central and Columbus are both Miami-Dade programs, so their matchup did not present the same travel demands as the trips facing Venice, Raines and Lakeland. One round also cannot establish how much location influenced the results.

Still, Lakeland accomplished something none of the other visitors managed: winning away from home against a higher seed. Doing it at Aquinas made the result particularly significant.

The Dreadnaughts face another road assignment at Chaminade on Nov. 20. Columbus, meanwhile, travels to Raines, creating an opportunity to see whether the Explorers can carry their opening performance into a different environment.

2. An Elite Field Did Not Guarantee Competitive Games

The Open Division’s first four games produced winning margins of three, 21, 35, and 37 points. Only Lakeland-Aquinas remained within one possession at the finish.

That is a striking opening for a tournament bringing together highly rated teams across classifications. Selection into the same eight-team field did not translate into evenly matched games on the first night.

It would be premature to treat those margins as a verdict on the format. Different opponents in the next two rounds will provide a fuller picture of the field’s depth.

For now, the results establish a clear question for the second round: were those three decisive victories evidence of a substantial gap between contenders, or can the losing teams make their next games more competitive?

3. Defense Created the Clearest Separation

Chaminade, Columbus, and West Boca combined to allow just 10 points. None of their opponents scored more than seven.

Those numbers help explain why three games became so lopsided. The winners did more than generate enough offense to stay ahead; they left their opponents with little scoring production to build around.

For Venice, Central and Raines, the immediate challenge is finding answers offensively while preparing for another demanding matchup. Venice faces Aquinas, Central meets West Boca, and Raines takes on Columbus.

Chaminade’s shutout set the strongest defensive standard, but Columbus and West Boca showed that limiting an opponent’s scoring could be just as important as the offensive talent attracting attention entering the tournament.

4. Higher Seeds Went Undefeated, Minus the No.1 Seed

Higher-seeded teams finished 3-1, with Nos. 2, 3, and 4 all winning comfortably. The lone exception was the No. 1 seed.

That combination makes the opening round more revealing than a simple claim that the rankings were right or wrong. Most favorites justified their position, while Lakeland demonstrated that a lower seed could beat the highest-rated team in the field.

The upset also created very different situations across the two pools. Pool B’s top two seeds, Columbus and West Boca, both started 1-0. In Pool A, Aquinas is chasing Lakeland and Chaminade.

Friday’s Lakeland-Chaminade matchup will leave at least one of those teams at 2-0, increasing the pressure on Aquinas to respond against Venice before closing pool play against the Lions.

5. Pool Play Changes What a Bad Opening Night Means

In a single-elimination bracket, Friday would have ended four championship pursuits. Here, even the teams that lost decisively have two more games to change their position.

That gives the next round a different kind of urgency. Aquinas and Venice meet at 0-1, guaranteeing that one will enter the final round without a pool victory. Central and Raines must each beat an opening-night winner to avoid the same situation.

Pool B could also have its semifinal qualifiers settled early. If Columbus and West Boca both win again, they will each stand at 2-0 while Central and Raines fall to 0-2, securing the Explorers and Bulls the two advancing places.

The format gives teams a chance to recover, but it also allows the standings to separate quickly. After an opening night dominated by wide margins, the second round will test whether the field tightens up or the semifinal picture becomes clearer with a week still to play.