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Bishop Gorman (NV) vs Christopher Columbus (FL): Live Score Updates of National High School Football Matchup

Follow along as the Gaels take on the Explorers in a cross-country battle
Jack Butler|
Bishop Gorman's Noah Cole carries the football during Gorman's 38-28 win over St. John Bosco in the 2026 season opener.
Bishop Gorman's Noah Cole carries the football during Gorman's 38-28 win over St. John Bosco in the 2026 season opener. | Jules Carney

The No. 4 Bishop Gorman Gaels (NV) play the Christopher Columbus Explorers (FL) in a top national high school football matchup on Saturday at Brian Piccolo Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Bishop Gorman won its fifth consecutive Nevada state championship last season. This year, the Gaels are 2-0 and already have a win against No. 9 St. John Bosco (CA).

Christopher Columbus is a talented team who started its season 1-0 with a 45-7 win against Southridge.

Top Recruits to Watch

Bishop Gorman

  • Hayden Stepp, Sr., CB — 4* committed to Oregon
  • Zyren Menor, Jr., WR — 4* with offers from USC, UCLA, Arizona State.
  • Tayaun Lawrence, Jr., DE — 4* with offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona State.
  • Kamil Loud, Sr., CB — 4* committed to Cal
  • Brayley Manning, So., CB — 4* with offers from UCLA, Arizona and Cal.
  • Jason Lawrence, So., OL — 4* with offers from Texas Tech and Arizona State.
  • Jamaree Turner, So., OL — 4* with offers from Texas Tech, Nebraska and Arizona State.
  • Seager Milholen, Sr., TE — 3* committed to Colorado State
  • Azavier McDaniel, Sr., ATH — 3* committed to UNLV
  • Corey Hinton Jr., Jr., RB — 3* with offers from Wisconsin, Arizona State, Utah.
  • Ace Amina, Jr., QB — 3* with offers from Washington, Nebraska, UCLA
  • Tamatoa Gaoteote, Sr., LB — 3* with offers to UNLV, Northern Arizona, San Jose State

Christopher Columbus

  • A'mir Sears, Sr., CB — 5* committed to MIami (FL)
  • Sekou Toure, Jr., So — 4* with offers from Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse
  • Ajavion Willis, Sr., CB — 3* committed to Pitt
  • Kai Moore, Sr., QB — 3* committed to Northern Illinois
  • Cecil Smith, Sr., RB — 3* committed to Northern Illinois
  • Damien Harvey, Jr., DL — 3* with offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Lousiville
  • Remarus Turnier, Sr., OL — 3* committed to Georgia State
  • Tavares Ward, Sr., CB — 3* committed to Middle Tennessee State

Bishop Gorman (NV) vs Christopher Columbus (FL): Live Score Updates of National High School Football Matchup

Updates will be here when the game begins.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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