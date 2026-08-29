The No. 4 Bishop Gorman Gaels (NV) play the Christopher Columbus Explorers (FL) in a top national high school football matchup on Saturday at Brian Piccolo Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Bishop Gorman won its fifth consecutive Nevada state championship last season. This year, the Gaels are 2-0 and already have a win against No. 9 St. John Bosco (CA).

Christopher Columbus is a talented team who started its season 1-0 with a 45-7 win against Southridge.

Top Recruits to Watch

Bishop Gorman

Hayden Stepp, Sr., CB — 4* committed to Oregon

Zyren Menor, Jr., WR — 4* with offers from USC, UCLA, Arizona State.

Tayaun Lawrence, Jr., DE — 4* with offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona State.

Kamil Loud, Sr., CB — 4* committed to Cal

Brayley Manning, So., CB — 4* with offers from UCLA, Arizona and Cal.

Jason Lawrence, So., OL — 4* with offers from Texas Tech and Arizona State.

Jamaree Turner, So., OL — 4* with offers from Texas Tech, Nebraska and Arizona State.

Seager Milholen, Sr., TE — 3* committed to Colorado State

Azavier McDaniel, Sr., ATH — 3* committed to UNLV

Corey Hinton Jr., Jr., RB — 3* with offers from Wisconsin, Arizona State, Utah.

Ace Amina, Jr., QB — 3* with offers from Washington, Nebraska, UCLA

Tamatoa Gaoteote, Sr., LB — 3* with offers to UNLV, Northern Arizona, San Jose State

Christopher Columbus

A'mir Sears, Sr., CB — 5* committed to MIami (FL)

Sekou Toure, Jr., So — 4* with offers from Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse

Ajavion Willis, Sr., CB — 3* committed to Pitt

Kai Moore, Sr., QB — 3* committed to Northern Illinois

Cecil Smith, Sr., RB — 3* committed to Northern Illinois

Damien Harvey, Jr., DL — 3* with offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Lousiville

Remarus Turnier, Sr., OL — 3* committed to Georgia State

Tavares Ward, Sr., CB — 3* committed to Middle Tennessee State

Bishop Gorman (NV) vs Christopher Columbus (FL): Live Score Updates of National High School Football Matchup

Updates will be here when the game begins.