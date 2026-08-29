Bishop Gorman (NV) vs Christopher Columbus (FL): Live Score Updates of National High School Football Matchup
The No. 4 Bishop Gorman Gaels (NV) play the Christopher Columbus Explorers (FL) in a top national high school football matchup on Saturday at Brian Piccolo Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Bishop Gorman won its fifth consecutive Nevada state championship last season. This year, the Gaels are 2-0 and already have a win against No. 9 St. John Bosco (CA).
Christopher Columbus is a talented team who started its season 1-0 with a 45-7 win against Southridge.
Top Recruits to Watch
Bishop Gorman
- Hayden Stepp, Sr., CB — 4* committed to Oregon
- Zyren Menor, Jr., WR — 4* with offers from USC, UCLA, Arizona State.
- Tayaun Lawrence, Jr., DE — 4* with offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona State.
- Kamil Loud, Sr., CB — 4* committed to Cal
- Brayley Manning, So., CB — 4* with offers from UCLA, Arizona and Cal.
- Jason Lawrence, So., OL — 4* with offers from Texas Tech and Arizona State.
- Jamaree Turner, So., OL — 4* with offers from Texas Tech, Nebraska and Arizona State.
- Seager Milholen, Sr., TE — 3* committed to Colorado State
- Azavier McDaniel, Sr., ATH — 3* committed to UNLV
- Corey Hinton Jr., Jr., RB — 3* with offers from Wisconsin, Arizona State, Utah.
- Ace Amina, Jr., QB — 3* with offers from Washington, Nebraska, UCLA
- Tamatoa Gaoteote, Sr., LB — 3* with offers to UNLV, Northern Arizona, San Jose State
Christopher Columbus
- A'mir Sears, Sr., CB — 5* committed to MIami (FL)
- Sekou Toure, Jr., So — 4* with offers from Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse
- Ajavion Willis, Sr., CB — 3* committed to Pitt
- Kai Moore, Sr., QB — 3* committed to Northern Illinois
- Cecil Smith, Sr., RB — 3* committed to Northern Illinois
- Damien Harvey, Jr., DL — 3* with offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Lousiville
- Remarus Turnier, Sr., OL — 3* committed to Georgia State
- Tavares Ward, Sr., CB — 3* committed to Middle Tennessee State
Bishop Gorman (NV) vs Christopher Columbus (FL): Live Score Updates of National High School Football Matchup
Updates will be here when the game begins.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917