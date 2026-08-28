St. Thomas Aquinas And DeSoto Set to Clash in a Florida-Texas Top 25 National High School Football Showdown

Two of the nation's premier high school football programs — and two of its most talent-rich states — collide Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas hosts No. 15 DeSoto in a nationally ranked matchup between programs that have combined to win 11 state championships since 2016.

DeSoto arrives from Texas as the defending UIL Class 6A Division II champion, while St. Thomas Aquinas has won seven consecutive Florida state championships. The matchup also features some of the country's top recruits, led by DeSoto running back SaRod Baker and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Mark Matthews.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN2.

What: No. 15 DeSoto (Texas) at No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)

When: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

Where: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

TV: ESPN2

DeSoto Brings Texas Dynasty to Florida

DeSoto arrives in Florida as one of Texas' dominant programs of the past decade. The Eagles have won four Class 6A state championships since 2016, including three since Claude Mathis returned as head coach in 2019.

The latest championship came last season, and although DeSoto lost several prominent players — including USC freshman receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster — the Eagles return one of the country's most productive running backs.

SaRod Baker gives St. Thomas Aquinas' defense its biggest challenge. The 2027 Texas Tech commit rushed 345 times for 3,206 yards and 43 touchdowns in 16 games last season, averaging 9.3 yards per carry while helping lead DeSoto to the Class 6A Division II championship.

The Eagles also boast Texas Tech defensive tackle commit K’Adrian Redmond, who is among the state’s top interior defensive linemen. Meanwhile, Penn State pledge and defensive Swiss Army Knife Dillon McGhee will anchor the secondary after moving in from Red Oak (TX). With DeSoto moving down to Class 5A Division I after UIL realignment in February. Following UIL realignment, DeSoto moves to Class 5A Division I this season and enters the year as one of the classification's leading championship contenders.

38 carries. 384 yards. 7 touchdowns. 🤯



2027 @FootballDesoto RB SaRod Baker (@SaRodBaker12) powered the Eagles to a regional title yesterday in Waco with a LEGENDARY performance.



Full story:https://t.co/NoUhL5jMM7 pic.twitter.com/cAKws0rlpN — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) December 7, 2025

St. Thomas Aquinas Brings Seven-Year Title Streak

St. Thomas Aquinas is home to one of the top programs in Florida (17 Florida State Championships) and the Nation (three National Titles). In fact, the Raiders are on an unprecedented run in The Sunshine State, winning the state title every year since 2019, an FHSAA record. St. Thomas Aquinas is a national brand of its own under the direction of Roger Harriott, who was named the 2025 National Coach of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association. Harriott, who arrived at St. Thomas Aquinas in 2015, is only the second coach in program history to achieve the aforementioned honor (George Smith, 2010).

St. Thomas Aquinas' talent starts in the trenches. Texas A&M commit Mark Matthews anchors the offensive line, while four-star Ohio State commit Wyatt Smith gives the Raiders a major presence off the edge defensively.

In last week’s rout over Western, the Raiders wasted no time putting up fireworks, with three-star defensive back and Colorado commit Samari Howard housing an interception on the game’s very first play.

FIRST PLAY. PICK SIX.



Samari Howard takes it to the crib! Raiders lead 7-0 pic.twitter.com/L7RybTf8Lq — Aquinas Football (@STA_Football) August 21, 2026

Howard is joined in the secondary by future Notre Dame safety Zayden Gamble, who ranks among the best in the Class of 2027.

Senior wide receiver Julius Jones Jr., one of the country's top receiving prospects, committed to Notre Dame in June. Jones is a Notre Dame legacy and the son of former Irish All-American and NFL running back Julius Jones.

His younger brother, 2028 four-star safety Andre Jones, adds even more talent to a secondary that also includes Notre Dame commit Zayden Gamble.

The Matchup: SaRod Baker vs. St. Thomas Aquinas' Defense

Saturday’s tilt will provide both teams with a benchmark of where they stand against high-level talent, as two premier powerhouse go toe-to-toe in Fort Lauderdale. DeSoto will begin its quest for a third Texas UIL State Championship in the last four years, while St. Thomas Aquinas will have the chance to prove once again why they are the team of record in Florida.

The two teams kick off Saturday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in a game that carries more weight than just the average early-year measuring stick.