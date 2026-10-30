Buchholz vs. Bolles School Live Updates: Florida High School Football

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SECOND QUARTER

END OF FIRST QUARTER

Bolles takes over at its 5-yard line.

Bolles forces punt. Punt goes down to 5-yard line.

Buchholz at Bolles 38.

Another big run by Whittemore, one of the top dual-threat QBs in Florida!

Penalty on Buchholz.

Big pass from Andrew Whittemore to Dominick Harvey!

Buchholz takes ball at its own 46.

Buchholz forces punt.

Bolles stops Buchholz. 25-yard field goal by Bobcats no good. Bolles still leads, 7-0.

Pass interference penalty on Bolles.

Kickoff to Buchholz. Touchback.

TOUCHDOWN! Bolles' Luke Toland throws beautiful fade into right corner of end zone for 12 yards! Bulldogs led 7-0.

Xander Edwards powers for a big run and first down at 12-yard line.

Bolles at Buchholz 23 yard line.

Offensive PI on Bolles on subsequent play.

Bolles gets beautiful pass of more than 50 yards from Luke Toland to Jaxon Flowers!

Bolles forces punt.

Another big run by Menefee!

Joshua Menefee big hole! 1st down!

Star quarterback Andrew Whittemore runs for first down on 3rd down play.

Bolles forces fumble, but Buchholz recovers.

Buchholz receives opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., EST.

Preview:

Unbeaten Gainesville Buchholz (9-0) hits the road to take on perennial private school power Bolles (6-2) in a North Florida showdown between Top 25 Florida high school football teams. Both schools have already clinched district championships. This serves as the regular-season finale for both teams.

Who: Buchholz Bobcats (9-0) vs. Bolles Bulldogs (6-2)

When: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, 7 p.m.

Where: Skinner-Barco Stadium, Upper School Campus, Jacksonville, Florida

Live Stream: NFHS Network

BOLLES BULLDOGS

Bolles, ranked No. 25 in the High School On SI Florida Top 25, officially clinched the Class 2A, District 3 championship on Oct. 23 when it defeated Andrew Jackson, 38-0, to finish unbeaten (3-0) in district play. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games. Bolles' only two losses were close ones as it fell to unbeaten Lake City Columbia, 20-19, in the opener, and Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, 20-17, in overtime.

The Bulldogs are led by offensively by quarterback Luke Toland, who has passed for 1,227 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Behind him is one of the top running backs in Florida: Xander Edwards, who has rushed for 889 yards and 12 scores. Truett Henderson leads a deep receiving group with 14 catches for 300 yards and five TDs.

Defensively, Bolles is led by linebacker Brett Bearden, who has 80 tackles, including 61 solo and 11 for loss; 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior defensive lineman Asher Ghioto, who has 54 tackles, including 41 solo and 23 for loss, to go with nine sacks; and junior defensive back Jaxon Flowers, who has six interceptions and one fumble recovery.

BUCHHOLZ BOBCATS

Buchholz, ranked No. 20 in the High School On SI Florida Top 25, has won 17 straight regular-season game dating to the third game of the 2025 season. The Bobcats clinched the Class 5A, District 3 championship on Oct. 23 when it beat Oakleaf, 37-22, to finish unbeaten (4-0) in district play. Buchholz only has been challenged twice this year, with the Bobcats edging Ocala Vanguard, 34-28, in overtime in the opener, and edging Tampa Jesuit, 20-17.

The Bobcats are led offensively by star junior Andrew Whittemore, one of the state's top dual-threat quarterbacks who has passed for 1,372 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions, and rushed for 637 yards and seven scores. Junior running back Joshua Menefee has rushed for 747 yards and 12 scores. Senior Dominick Harvey has caught 39 passes for 775 yards and 12 TDs.

Defensively, sophomore Virgil Lee has 42 tackles, including 23 solo; junior Dracen Martin has 31 tackles, including 17 solo and 13 for loss, to go with seven sacks; and junior Cam Burse, 23 tackles, including 20 solo, and three interceptions.