Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 22-24, 2026)

Florida high school football players delivered some championship performances and more during Week 10 of the 2026 season.

From Orlando Evans’ William Jackson passing for six touchdowns to Canterbury’s Lance Fleming catching a fourth-down pass and pitching to Dominic Consolazio to complete a hook-and-ladder play for the winning score, Florida athletes had the winning formula in late-October games.

High School On SI has selected 16 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Congratulations to Ransom Everglades WR/SS Colton Smith for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Oct. 19, 2006, poll.

Vote: Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 27, 2026)

William Jackson, QB, Evans

The Maryland commit completed 13 of 18 passes for 248 yards and six TDs, completing 72.2 percent of his passes, to lead the Trojans to a 59-7 victory against Wekiva and capture the Class 5A, District 4 championship.

Karon Palmer, Jr., QB, East Ridge

Completed 7 of 8 passes for 146 yards, including a 59-yard TD pass in the third quarter, and rushed five times for 40 yards and a score to lead the Knights past Ocoee, 21-14, and capture the Class 6A, District 7 title.

Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand

Talented junior rushed 25 times for 211 yards and four TDs to help power the Bulldogs past Mainland, 46-27, for the Class 6A, District 2 title.

Kadin Pierce-Flores, WR/KR/PR, Seminole

Junior returned a punt 84 yards for a TD to lift the Seminoles past Lake Brantley, 14-7, for the Class 6A, District 3 title.

DJ Alderman, RB/LB, Hilliard

Senior rushed 35 times for 415 yards and five TDs to lead the team past Cornerstone Classical Academy, 60-55.

Hunter Rowley, QB, Cornerstone Classical Academy

Junior completed 24 of 38 passes for 317 yards and six TDS with two interceptions in a close loss to Hilliard.

Trey Moran, QB, West Boca Raton

Completed 18 of 26 passes for 378 yards and four TDs with one interception, and rushed seven times for 92 yards and two scores to help the Bulls rumble past Monarch, 44-0, and win the Class 5A, District 13 title.

Lance Fleming, WR/CB, Canterbury

Sophomore caught a fourth-down pass and then pitched to Dominic Consolazio to complete a hook-and-ladder play and power the Cougars past Out-of-Door Academy, 15-7.

Brady Quinn, QB, Chaminade-Madonna

Completed 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards and four TDs to power the Lions past Cardinal Gibbons, 41-6.

Shaunqueze Foster, RB, Mandarin

Star senior rushed 16 times for 138 yards and two TDs to help the Mustangs race past Bertram Trail, 49-7, and finish unbeaten in Class 5A, District 2 play.

Durell Preston, Jr., RB/WR, St. Augustine

Senior ran nine times for 153 yards and two TDs to help the Yellow Jackets zip past Fleming Island, 42-7, and capture the Class 4A, District 4 championship.

Rondai Dile, RB/QB, Armwood

Talented junior completed 7 of 8 passes for 185 yards and four TDs to help the Hawks fly past Leto, 62-0, and finish unbeaten in Class 5A, District 9 play.

Andrew Whittemore, QB, Buchholz

Star junior completed 14 of 22 passes for 183 yards and two TDs, and rushed 14 times for 86 yards and a score to help the Bobcats muscle past Oakleaf, 37-22, and finish unbeaten in Class 5A, District 3 play.

Khayse Barrett, QB, Clearwater Central Catholic

Senior completed 6 of 12 passes for 124 yards and one TD, and rushed six times for 85 yards and a score to help the Marauders march past Lakewood, 42-6, and finish in a three-way tie for first place in Class 2A, District 6.

Malik Leonard, QB, Carol City

The sophomore continued his stellar season against Mater Academy Charter, completing 14 of 18 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 23 yards in the Chiefs’ 40-7 victory.

Colton Smith, WR/SS, Ransom Everglades

Junior turned in another headline performance against St. John Neumann, catching a career-best 11 passes for a whopping 188 yards and two TDs and finishing with 196 all-purpose yards; and making nine tackles and two pass break-ups on defense to lead the Raiders to a 21-14 victory.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962