Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei Live Score Updates: California High School Football

If you missed the live blog of the game in progress, you can still catch up with a full recap of our updates and highlights below:

First Quarter

Game currently is in weather delay. Projected kickoff at 7:25 p.m. PST.

Preview

What: Orange Lutheran Lancers (5-3) at Mater Dei Monarchs (6-2)

When: Friday, Oct. 23 – 7 p.m. PST

Where: Santa Ana Stadium, Santa Ana, California

Two of the Trinity League’s top teams meet in battle for top positioning. Mater Dei and Orange Lutheran are in a three-way tie for second place (2-1) in the league, trailing unbeaten Santa Margarita (8-0 overall, 3-0 Trinity), which is ranked No. 3 nationally by High School On SI.

Orange Lutheran enters the game having won two of its last three games. The Lancers are led by senior quarterback Reagan Toki, who has passed for 874 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions; sophomore running back Ryan Christianson, who has rushed for 864 yards and 13 TDs; and senior wide receiver Chris Flores, Jr., who has 41 catches for 553 yards and six TDs.

Defensively, senior linebacker Matthew Zapien has made 45 tackles, and junior free safety King Rich Johnson has 38 tackles and four interceptions.

Mater Dei won its first four games before falling to Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 25-8, and Santa Margarita, 14-7. The Monarchs then bounced back to win its last two games, overwhelming JSerra Catholic, 41-7, and Servite, 38-15.

Leading Mater Dei are freshman quarterback Paytyn Guess, who has passed for 673 yards and six TDs with two interceptions; sophomore running back Asir Nembhard, who has 96 carries for 686 yards and 10 TDs; and senior wide receiver Gavin Honore, who has 25 catches for 341 yards and two TDs.

Defensively, senior linebacker Dailon Clanton has 56 tackles, including 42 solo and 13.5 for loss, and nine sacks.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962