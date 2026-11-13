Central Florida Football Teams Gear Up for FHSAA Quarterfinal Games

Central Florida high school football teams take their first step in the FHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 13, competing in quarterfinal games across the state.

Here is a quick snapshot of the 27 area teams playing in the six classification postseason:

Class 6A, Region 1

No. 8 seed Lake Brantley (5-5) at No. 1 seed Seminole (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seminole (10-0) finished the season unbeaten for the first time since 2020. The Seminoles had to battle to beat Lake Brantley, 14-7, during the regular season. Seminole has held four opponents to seven points or less. Lake Brantley quarterback Jackson Stecher has passed for 2,314 yards and 20 touchdowns with just four interceptions, and rushed for 698 yards and six scores.

No. 4 seed Creekside (8-2) at No. 5 seed Lake Mary (2-8), 7 p.m.

The defending Class 7A state champ Rams played a tough schedule, a fact that likely played a hand in them winning a playoff berth. Creekside has won five straight.

No. 7 seed Spruce Creek (5-4) at No. 2 seed DeLand (9-1), 7 p.m.

DeLand has won eight straight since falling to national power St. Francis Academy of Baltimore on Aug. 28. The Bulldogs defeated Spruce Creek, 42-14, in the regular season.

“We’re excited to play a big rival again,” DeLand quarterback Gardner Nordman said. “We have a lot of history with them. This game gives us a good chance to perfect our craft as we hope to go on a big run.

“The keys are staying consistent throughout the game and dominating all four quarters,” Nordman said, “playing physical shutdown defense and doing what we do on offense. Our morale and chemistry are great right now and we are super excited for the next five weeks.”

No. 3 seed Mainland (5-4) at No. 6 Winter Park (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

Mainland has played an extremely tough schedule, falling in close games to Nease, Seminole and Vero Beach. Winter Park has regrouped after a slow start, winning three of its last four.

Class 6A, Region 2

No. 5 seed Dr. Phillips (5-5) at No. 4 seed West Orange (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

West Orange has won four straight since falling to Edgewater, 31-6, on Sept. 25. The Warriors defeated DP, 44-27, in the regular season. West Orange quarterback AJ Chung has passed for 2,389 yards and 30 TDs with just four interceptions.

No. 7 seed Ocoee (5-5) at No. 2 seed Edgewater (6-4), 7 p.m.

Edgewater has played a tough schedule, falling to The First Academy (Orlando), Jones and Evans in close games. The Eagles beat Ocoee, 34-6, in the regular-season opener.

No. 6 seed East Ridge (8-2) at No. 3 seed Lake Nona (9-1), 7 p.m.

A monster inter-county match-up. East Ridge has won five straight, while Lake Nona has won seven straight. Elijah Nickerson has passed for 2,320 yards and 21 TDs, and rushed for 330 yards and nine scores for Lake Nona.

Class 5A, Region 1

No. 5 seed Bartram Trail (7-3) at No. 4 Evans (7-3), 7 p.m.

Evans is on a run after a slow start, winning five in a row. Quarterback William Jackson and Brian Dillard lead the Trojans’ offense. Bartram Trail has lost two of its last three games.

Class 5A, Region 2

No. 7 seed Bartow (6-4) at No. 2 seed Oviedo (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

Oviedo is four points away from being undefeated. The Lions lost on a last-second field goal to Titusville and Lake Mary, and fell to Seminole, 30-29. Bartow has lost two of its last three. “We are excited about the matchup,” Oviedo coach Greg Odierno said. “We agree with our seeding in the region. There were some other teams that I didn’t understand but you can’t control it.

“Bartow looks like a solid team with a lot of team speed,” Odierno said. “We just need to focus on playing our style of football.”

Sebastian Galeano, Johnnie Cobbs and Jordan Donahoo lead Oviedo.

No. 6 seed Melbourne (8-2) at No. 3 seed Kissimmee Osceola (3-7), 7 p.m.

Mel-Hi catches Osceola in an uncharacteristic down year. The Bulldogs have won six straight. Tyrese Jefferson has rushed for 1,739 yards and 21 TDs for Mel-Hi.

Tyrese Jefferson of Melbourne is run out of bounds by Dimitri Jean of Viera during their game on Oct. 2, 2026. Mel-Hi is seeded No. 6 in the Class 5A, Region 2 playoffs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Class 4A, Region 2

No. 8 seed River Ridge (8-2) at No. 1 Bishop Moore (8-2), 7 p.m.

Traditionally tough Bishop Moore has won eight straight behind the arm of quarterback Blake McCullough, who has passed for 2,465 yards and 28 TDs and rushed for 320 yards and eight scores, and a tough defense. “I definitely think River Ridge is going to be a solid team to start our playoff run,” McCullough said. “I think going out and playing physical football and making the big plays when they are there is going to be the key to winning this game.

“I believe the confidence that our team has is going to help us get a win and carry us deep into the playoffs.”

Bishop Moore junior quarterback Blake McCullough runs the ball against Lake Brantley in a preseason Kickoff Classic game on Aug. 14, 2026. He has led the Hornets to the No. 1 seed for the Class 4Al, Region 2 playoffs. | Acovan Schild

No. 7 seed Lake Weir (8-2) at No. 2 Jones (7-3), 7 p.m.

Two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up Jones has used a stellar defense to record another winning season. The Tigers have held five opponents to nine points or less. Lake Weir stormed to an 8-0 start before losing to Vanguard and Trinity Catholic.

No. 6 seed New Smyrna Beach (6-4) at No. 3 Lake Wales (9-1), 7 p.m.

New Smyrna Beach draws a brutal first-round opponent in Lake Wales, one of the best teams in Polk County. The Barracudas have lost three of their last four.

Class 3A, Region 2

No. 8 seed Tenoroc (6-4) at No. 1 seed Merritt Island (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

Unbeaten Merritt Island is playing lights out behind quarterback Kevin Verpaele, who has passed for 2,265 yards and 21 TDs, and rushed for 360 yards and 11 scores. Tenoroc has lost four of its last seven. “The team is just most focused on being disciplined, limiting turnovers and having great effort on the ball every single play and to play Mustang football,” Verpaele said. “It’s 1-0 every week.”

Kevin Verpaele of Merritt Island is pressured by Viera’s Dimitri Jean during their game on Oct. 30, 2026. Merritt Island won that game to finish the regular season unbeaten (10-0). The Mustangs are seeded No. 1 for the Class 3A, Region 2 playoffs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 7 seed Titusville (6-4) at No. 2 seed Eau Gallie (6-4), 7:30 p.m.

Eau Gallie clinched another winning season, but it’s been a tougher season than usual for the Commodores. Joseph Allen has passed for 2,331 yards and 21 TDs for EGHS. Athlete Elijah Harvey leads THS.

Class 2A, Region 2

No. 8 seed Clearwater Calvary Christian (6-4) at No. 1 seed The First Academy (Orlando) (7-3), 7 p.m.

TFA was in line for an Open Tournament berth, but a 35-0 regular-season ending loss to Lakeland ended that quest. Still, the Royals grabbed the No. 1 seed for its region.

No. 5 seed Cocoa (4-5) at No. 4 seed Tampa Catholic (7-3), 7 p.m.

It’s been rough going for Cocoa since coach Ryan Schneider left the Tigers for Melbourne Central Catholic. But Cocoa has won three of its last four to squeeze into the playoffs again.

Class 1A, Region 2

No. 8 seed Father Lopez (4-6) at No. 1 seed Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy (6-4), 7 p.m.

Father Lopez draws a tough first-round opponent in TCA, which shocked Bolles, 20-17, in overtime on Oct. 16. Father Lopez has lost three of its last four games.

No. 5 seed Williston (3-7) at No. 4 seed Melbourne Central Catholic (7-2), 7 p.m.

Former Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider has the Hustlers up and running in his first year at the helm. Sophomore Trenton Washington has passed for 2,531 yards and 27 TDs, and rushed for 159 yards and three scores.

“I think playing Williston is going to be a great challenge, but I believe we have what it takes to come out with the win,” Washington said. “The biggest keys will be staying disciplined, executing on offense, limiting mistakes and playing together as a team.

“We have to come in focused, play physical and give it everything we have for four quarters,” Washington said.

Trenton Washington passes the ball for Melbourne Central Catholic during a game against Wildwood on Sept. 25, 2026. MCC is seeded No. 4 for the Class 1A, Region 2 playoffs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962