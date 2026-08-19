Indianapolis Colts Win Total Projection for 2026 Season (Can Colts Escape Mediocrity?)

The Indianapolis Colts have been downright mediocre in recent years.

Indianapolis has gone 9-8, 8-9, and 8-9 in its three seasons under Shane Steichen, missing the playoffs in each year.

Of course, the Colts had a massive collapse last season, losing their final seven games after starting 3-0, 7-1, and 8-2. An injury to Daniel Jones didn’t help.

Can they turn things around to start the 2026 season?

Let’s take a look at what the oddsmakers think of the Colts this season.

Indianapolis Colts 2026 Win Total Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Over 7.5: -140

Under 7.5: +115

Can Colts Escape Mediocrity In 2026?

The days of the AFC South being a laughing stock are over, and the Colts suddenly find themselves behind a few young teams in their division. Indianapolis will need to take a step forward this season if they want to keep up with the likes of the Texans and Jaguars.

The Colts brought back Jones this offseason after a strong performance in his first year with the team. He’s still recovering from tearing his Achilles, but the team expects him to be ready for Week 1.

They also re-signed Alec Pierce, inking him to a four-year extension. He’ll need to step up after the Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers.

Of course, Jonathan Taylor will still be the top option out of the backfield after a 1,585-yard season last year.

On the defensive side of things, the Colts added a few linemen, including Arden Key, Micheal Clemons, and Derrick Nnadi. They added a pair of safeties in Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas.

The Colts showed just how good they can be in the first half of last season before their second-half struggles. We’ll see if they can put it all together this season.

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