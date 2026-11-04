Central Florida high school football players turned in some frighteningly good performances during Halloween Weekend.

From Cocoa High’s Kadin Claflin-Coy passing for five touchdowns to West Orange’s Brian Dillard recording 145 receiving yards and two scores, Central Florida area athletes were downright scary during the last weekend of October.

High School On SI has selected 14 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Congratulations to Merritt Island RB Zaylan Chapple for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 22-24, 2026)

Vote: Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Nov. 3, 2026)

Donovan Ferrufino, RB/SS, Bishop Moore

Junior rushed 20 times for 141 yards and one TD to speed the Hornets past defending Class 7A state champ Lake Mary, 31-17.

Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

Talented junior completed 23 of 30 passes for 423 yards and one TD to power the Lions past previously unbeaten Innovation, 40-0.

Brian Dillard, WR, Evans

Star junior caught seven passes for 145 yards and two TDs to march the Trojans past Dr. Phillips, 46-0.

Josh Shaw, RB/WR/OLB, Winter Park

Senior ran for three TDs to lead the Wildcats past Ocoee, 40-15.

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Junior completed 20 of 28 passes for 400 yards and four TDs to guide the Silverhawks past St. Cloud, 37-22.

Aristotle Span, Jr., QB, Kissimmee Gateway

Junior passed for three TDs to power the Panthers past Celebration, 42-6.

Zaylan Chapple, RB, Merritt Island

Turned in yet another superb performance, rushing 21 times for 202 yards and one TD and catching three passes for 27 yards to steer the Mustangs past Viera, 37-0.

Tyrese Jefferson, RB, Melbourne

Super sophomore rushed 21 times for 187 yards and three TDs to power the Bulldogs past Deltona, 41-18.

Kadin Claflin-Coy, QB, Cocoa

Sophomore completed 26 of 36 passes for 329 yards and five TDs to lead the Tigers past rival Rockledge, 36-0.

Dontez Culley, RB/DE, Spruce Creek

Junior rushed nine times for 126 yards and two TDs to guide the Hawks past University High (Orange City), 42-12.

Kaveon Jackson, RB, DeLand

Senior rushed nine times for 188 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs past Spanish River, 44-13.

Karon Palmer, Jr., QB, East Ridge

Star senior completed 9 of 12 passes for 183 yards and two TDs to march the Knights past Tavares, 49-7.

Isaac Farling, RB/OLB, Mount Dora Christian

Talented junior rushed 10 times for 172 yards and one TD to power the Bulldogs past All Saints’ Academy, 42-9.

Sam Wood, RB, South Lake

Senior rushed 20 times for 194 yards and one TD to guide the Eagles past South Sumter, 24-20.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962