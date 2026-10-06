Connail Jackson, Dominic Pena Lead the Top 12 Florida High School Football Performances From Week 7

Cardinal Mooney's Connail Jackson ran for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns to hand Clearwater Central Catholic its first loss, topping a Week 7 of Florida high school football that knocked four teams from the unbeaten ranks.

Many of the week's biggest performances came when the stakes were highest. Players across the state ended undefeated starts, snapped winning streaks and delivered in games that reshaped Florida's playoff picture.

Here are the top 12 Florida high school football performances from Week 7.

12. Aaron Pierre, LB, Melbourne: Pick-Six Fuels First Win Over Viera Since 2022

Pierre returned an interception for a touchdown as Melbourne beat Viera 42-13 in a district game. The sophomore linebacker's pick-six helped the Bulldogs beat the Hawks for the first time since 2022 and improve to 5-2.

Melbourne sophomore Aaron Pierre has emerged as a playmaker for a Bulldogs defense that helped the program improve to 5-2 through Week 7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

11. Jayden Brown, RB, Astronaut: Two Long Touchdown Runs Snap Space Coast's Streak

Brown scored on runs of 60 and 85 yards as Astronaut beat Space Coast 29-18. The War Eagles ended the Vipers' five-game winning streak.

10. Samari Curry, DB, Royal Palm Beach: Two Interceptions in Shutout of Unbeaten Palm Beach Central

Curry intercepted two passes as Royal Palm Beach blanked previously unbeaten Palm Beach Central 14-0. The Wildcats held a Broncos team that entered 5-0 without a point and improved to 5-1.

Royal Palm Beach defensive back Samari Curry tracks a pass against Palm Beach Central during Friday night's matchup in Wellington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Carter Quinn, QB, St. John Neumann: Four Touchdown Passes Hand Charlotte Its First Loss

Quinn completed 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns as St. John Neumann beat previously unbeaten Charlotte 49-18. The senior has thrown 10 touchdown passes over his past two games.

8. Brock Catlin, RB, Canterbury: Four Touchdowns Power Rout of Saint Stephen's Episcopal

Catlin rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns in Canterbury's 46-6 win over Saint Stephen's Episcopal. The senior accounted for four of the Cougars' six offensive touchdowns.

Canterbury senior Brock Catlin has been a key part of the Cougars' offense during their strong start to the 2026 season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

7. Baker Giles, QB, Choctawhatchee: Five Total Touchdowns in Shutout of Escambia

Giles threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in Choctawhatchee's 41-0 win over Escambia. The Indians picked up their fourth win of the season.

Choctawhatchee quarterback Baker Giles celebrates after connecting with Rives Brown during a game earlier this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

6. Ryan Mathis, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas: Backup Running Back Delivers Comeback Win

Mathis scored twice in the second half as St. Thomas Aquinas rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Chaminade-Madonna 21-20. The backup running back scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and later caught the go-ahead touchdown pass.

5. Troy Butler, DE, Raines: Three Blocked Field Goals Topple Unbeaten Venice

Butler helped lead a Raines defense and special teams unit that blocked three field-goal attempts in a 20-17 win over previously unbeaten Venice. The Vikings held a Venice offense that entered averaging more than 54 points per game to 17 and stayed unbeaten.

Raines defensive end Troy Butler pressures Bishop Kenny quarterback Gavin Hawkins during a matchup earlier this season. The Vikings remain unbeaten through Week 7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. Keziyrehun Rivers, RB, Forest: 225 Yards on 14 Carries Against Belleview

Rivers rushed for 225 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in Forest's 42-14 win over Belleview. The senior averaged more than 16 yards per carry as the Wildcats improved to 6-1.

3. Cy Cubbedge, QB, Bradford: Record-Tying Five Touchdown Passes Keep Tornadoes Perfect

Cubbedge tied Bradford's school record with five touchdown passes as the Tornadoes beat Eastside 53-13 and improved to 7-0. Three of the junior's touchdown passes went to Kaidrin Jackson.

Bradford quarterback Cy Cubbedge has helped lead the Tornadoes to a 7-0 start and a place among Florida's remaining undefeated teams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Dominic Pena, RB, Ida Baker: 290 Rushing Yards Carry Bulldogs Past Mariner

Pena rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries in Ida Baker's 42-21 win over Mariner. The junior scored on runs of 60, 1 and 36 yards and accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Bulldogs' 437 rushing yards.

1. Connail Jackson, RB, Cardinal Mooney: 200-Yard Night Hands Clearwater Central Catholic Its First Loss

Jackson rushed for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries as Cardinal Mooney beat previously unbeaten Clearwater Central Catholic 47-35. The senior scored on runs of 50 and 80 yards and did most of his damage before leaving with cramps in the second half.

Cardinal Mooney senior running back Connail Jackson has been one of Florida’s most productive playmakers this season, helping the Cougars emerge as a contender in the state playoff picture. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect