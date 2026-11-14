Florida’s first night of Open Division football ended with the No. 1 seed taking a loss and three other contenders winning by at least three touchdowns.

No. 5 Lakeland defeated No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 27-24 in overtime Friday, delivering the opening round’s biggest result. No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna shut out No. 8 Venice 35-0, No. 2 Columbus beat No. 6 Miami Central 40-3, and No. 3 West Boca Raton handed No. 7 Raines its first loss, 28-7.

The results give Lakeland and Chaminade the early advantage in Pool A, with Columbus and West

Boca starting 1-0 in Pool B. Each team has two pool games remaining, and the top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

Open Division Final Scores - Nov. 13

No. 5 Lakeland at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas

Lakeland 27, Aquinas 24 (OT)

No. 8 Venice at No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna

Chaminade 35, Venice 0

No. 6 Miami Central vs. No. 2 Columbus

Columbus 40, Miami Central 3

No. 7 Raines at No. 3 West Boca Raton

West Boca 28, Raines 7

Lakeland 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 24 (OT)

Lakeland put immediate pressure on the tournament’s top seed with an overtime victory in Fort Lauderdale, marking the Dreadnaughts’ first win over Aquinas since the 2018 state championship game.

The result carries particular significance after Aquinas beat Lakeland in each of the past two Class 5A championship games. This time, the Dreadnaughts emerged with a pool-play win that changes the outlook for both programs.

Lakeland improves to 10-1 and heads to Chaminade next Friday with a chance to reach 2-0 in Pool A. Aquinas falls to 10-1 and travels to Venice seeking its first Open Division victory.

Chaminade-Madonna 35, Venice 0

Brady Quinn threw three touchdown passes as Chaminade controlled the game from the outset and repeatedly kept Venice from finishing scoring opportunities.

Quinn connected with Tromon Isaac Jr. for two first-half touchdowns, including a roughly 50-yard strike with 2.7 seconds remaining before the break. Rushing touchdowns from Clinton Jean-Pierre and Amos Bradford helped the Lions build a 28-0 halftime lead.

Venice had opportunities to cut into that margin, but Chaminade’s defense continued to produce stops. Ka’Ron Holcombe intercepted a pass near the goal line with 58 seconds left in the first half. In the third quarter, Angelo Smith intercepted another pass and returned it to the Venice 6-yard line.

Quinn later found Kedarius Rhaney for a touchdown with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter, extending the lead to 35-0. Venice reached the red zone again but came away without points, including a fourth-down incompletion with 11:04 left in the fourth.

Chaminade improves to 9-2 and hosts Lakeland next. Venice falls to 9-2 and returns home to face Aquinas.

Columbus 40, Miami Central 3

Columbus followed its regular-season win over Central with an even wider postseason margin, moving to 10-1 while keeping the Rockets out of the end zone.

Columbus opened the scoring on an 82-yard touchdown pass. Central answered with a 42-yard field goal, but the Explorers took a 17-3 lead into halftime and held Central scoreless after the break.

Columbus added a third-quarter touchdown and continued extending its lead in the fourth. The Explorers now travel to Raines, while Central, which drops to 7-4, visits West Boca.

West Boca Raton 28, Raines 7

West Boca ended Raines’ unbeaten season and 24-game winning streak with a three-touchdown victory to open Pool B competition.

The Bulls improved to 10-1 while holding the Vikings to seven points. Senior quarterback Trey Moran threw two touchdown passes in the win.

Raines falls to 10-1 and faces another demanding assignment when Columbus visits next Friday. West Boca stays home to meet Miami Central before closing pool play against Columbus.

Next Friday’s Open Division Schedule - Nov. 20

St. Thomas Aquinas at Venice

Lakeland at Chaminade-Madonna

Columbus at Raines

Miami Central at West Boca Raton