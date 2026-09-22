John Peacock Credits Longtime Venice Staff After Earning 200th Victory

John Peacock's 200th victory as Venice High School's head football coach arrived Friday night with another dominant performance by the Indians.

Venice defeated Cape Coral 63-21, giving Peacock his second coaching milestone in eight days.

A week earlier, the Indians' 69-0 victory over Lehigh moved Peacock past Jim Powell as the winningest coach in Venice history. Powell coached the Indians from 1962-89 and won 198 games.

Peacock, who has led his hometown program since 2007, now has 200 victories and three state championships at Venice.

But when given an opportunity to reflect on becoming the winningest coach in program history during a Sept. 12 appearance on The Florida Sports Scene's Saturday Morning Round-Up, Peacock quickly shifted the attention elsewhere.

"I don't like to take full credit for that kind of stuff," Peacock said. "We have a staff that has been together for a long, long time."

Longtime Assistants Share in Peacock's Success

Peacock specifically mentioned assistants Tim Weidlein and Larry Shannon when discussing the continuity that has helped shape the program.

Shannon has been part of Peacock's staff throughout his tenure, while Weidlein has spent most of that time alongside him. Peacock said several other assistants have remained with Venice for at least 15 years, while others stayed until retiring from coaching.

For Peacock, that stability makes 200 victories a shared accomplishment.

"I give those guys a lot of credit, and it was truly a combination of all of us to make this happen," Peacock said.

The results have made this the most successful coaching era in Venice football history.

The Indians won their first state championship in 2000 under coach Nick Coleman. Peacock has led Venice to the other three, winning state titles in 2017, 2021 and 2024.

Those championships were part of a much larger vision Peacock had when he took over the program.

Peacock Wanted Venice to Become a National Program

Peacock wasn't interested in measuring Venice solely against its district or local rivals.

"My vision was to be a national program," Peacock said.

That ambition initially required the Indians to overcome their postseason struggles.

Peacock remembered watching Armwood make deep playoff runs and compete for state championships while Venice repeatedly struggled to advance beyond the second round.

So he had a sign made listing the program's goals: district championships, regional championships and state championships.

There was one more goal at the bottom.

National champions.

"Everyone looked at me like, 'You're nuts,'" Peacock said.

Venice hasn't achieved every goal on that original sign, but the Indians have become a regular contender deep into the Florida postseason.

Peacock's first state championship came in 2017. Venice won another in 2021 before capturing the Class 7A state title in 2024.

Now the Indians are pursuing another championship during Peacock's latest milestone season.

Friday's victory over Cape Coral improved Venice to 5-0 following wins over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, Lakeland, Bishop Verot and Lehigh.

Peacock Measures Success Beyond the Record Book

The victories and championships have put Peacock's name atop the Venice record book, but he said those aren't the only results that matter to him.

He pointed to former Venice players who have gone on to serve in the military, become doctors, work in college athletics and reach the NFL.

For Peacock, those outcomes are also part of what the football program is supposed to produce.

"My main thing is to help kids get to where they want to be and help them become better fathers, husbands and parents," Peacock said.

Two hundred victories provide a number to measure what Peacock and his staff have accomplished since 2007.

Three state championships provide another.

But Peacock's reaction to the milestones says something about how he views both. He sees the victories as the product of a staff that has remained together for years and a program designed to prepare its players for considerably more than Friday nights.

Venice returns to the field Friday, Sept. 25, against Sarasota.

For Peacock, the pursuit of victory No. 201 begins with largely the same group of coaches who helped him reach 200.