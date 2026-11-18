Beckham Black’s recruitment took another turn Tuesday when a planned trip to Duke came off his schedule.

The five-star Southeastern Prep guard was no longer expected to visit for the Blue Devils’ Nov. 17 matchup against Illinois. The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings remains one of the most closely watched players available in his class.

The report did not identify a reason for the cancellation or provide a replacement date. It also did not indicate that Black had eliminated Duke from consideration, leaving the significance of the schedule change unresolved.

Black Has Already Visited Several Major Programs

Black has previously visited Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, and Georgetown, according to Rivals. That group gives his recruitment a national reach, with programs from the SEC, ACC, and Big East already receiving opportunities to bring him to campus.

Tuesday’s cancellation removes a scheduled look at Duke during a prominent nonconference game. It does not, by itself, establish a new favorite or narrow his recruitment to the schools he has already visited.

For now, the clearest development concerns his itinerary. Any broader conclusion about Duke’s standing would require additional information from Black or those involved in his recruitment.

Southeastern Prep Numbers Show His Versatility

While his college destination remains unsettled, Black has continued producing for Southeastern Prep in Orlando.

The school lists him at 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game through 11 appearances. His recent performances illustrate how differently he can influence a game, whether Southeastern needs scoring, distribution or help on the glass.

Black scored 33 points and added nine assists in a 78–77 victory over Prince George’s Christian on Nov. 13. The following day, he finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Southeastern defeated Cats Academy 80–65.

Earlier in November, he recorded 20 points and 20 assists against the Diamond Doves. His season also includes a 45-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist performance against BC Dubai on Oct. 30.

Those results give his recruitment substance beyond the five-star designation. Across that stretch, Black has shown he can take on a heavy scoring workload while continuing to create opportunities for teammates.

A Profile Beyond Florida

Black’s résumé also includes two gold medals with USA Basketball. The Duncanville, Texas, native is the younger brother of NBA guard Anthony Black and now plays his high school basketball at Southeastern Prep.

His summer production helped reinforce that national reputation. Rivals reported averages of 21.7 points, 5.4 assists, four rebounds, and 1.7 steals on the EYBL circuit.

The next recruiting development will determine whether Duke returns to his visit schedule. Until then, Black’s college choice remains an open question as his senior season continues.