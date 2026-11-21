Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from November 20, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - November 20

Asheville School (Independent) 62, Trinity Christian 19

Burns 42, Wilkes Central 14

Cardinal Gibbons 48, Garner 33

Chambers 15, Mallard Creek 8

Chatham Central 34, East Columbus 27

Clayton 24, Wake Forest 14

Cleveland 57, D.H. Conley 7

Community School of Davidson 56, Cherryville 22

Corvian Community 49, East Wilkes 14

Crest 17, Oak Grove 10

Croatan 64, Seaforth 63

East Duplin 28, Southwestern Randolph 7

Eastern Randolph 33, Midway 28

Grimsley 53, Davie County 0

Hibriten 42, Lake Norman Charter 7

Hoggard 35, Apex Friendship 7

Hough 63, West Forsyth 21

Jacksonville 42, Williams 14

James Kenan 31, Martin County 29

Jay M. Robinson 35, West Rowan 0

Kings Mountain 41, Ashbrook 19

Lake Norman 42, Marvin Ridge 7

Lakewood 43, Manteo 30

Lincolnton 68, North Stanly 33

Middle Creek 27, J.H. Rose 25

Murphy 58, North Rowan 19

Northeastern 41, Wallace-Rose Hill 35

Northern Guilford 31, Asheboro 23

Northern Nash 51, Southern Alamance 0

Northside - Pinetown 49, North Edgecombe 6

Reagan 35, A.L. Brown 19

Reidsville 41, West Craven 31

Robbinsville 21, Wilson Prep Academy 0

Rolesville 21, Millbrook 18

Scotland 34, Union Pines 19

Shelby 55, West Wilkes 0

South Point 49, Monroe 42

Southeast Alamance 42, Havelock 15

Starmount 41, Mitchell 7

Stuart W. Cramer 42, Tuscola 7

T.C. Roberson 28, Charlotte Catholic 11

T.W. Andrews 49, Morehead 14

Walkertown 39, Thomasville 6

Warren County 73, East Bladen 20

Weddington 33, East Forsyth 7

West Stokes 32, West Iredell 21

Whiteville 49, Hertford County 24

View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard