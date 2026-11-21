North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 20
Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.
Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from November 20, 2026.
North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - November 20
Asheville School (Independent) 62, Trinity Christian 19
Burns 42, Wilkes Central 14
Cardinal Gibbons 48, Garner 33
Chambers 15, Mallard Creek 8
Chatham Central 34, East Columbus 27
Clayton 24, Wake Forest 14
Cleveland 57, D.H. Conley 7
Community School of Davidson 56, Cherryville 22
Corvian Community 49, East Wilkes 14
Crest 17, Oak Grove 10
Croatan 64, Seaforth 63
East Duplin 28, Southwestern Randolph 7
Eastern Randolph 33, Midway 28
Grimsley 53, Davie County 0
Hibriten 42, Lake Norman Charter 7
Hoggard 35, Apex Friendship 7
Hough 63, West Forsyth 21
Jacksonville 42, Williams 14
James Kenan 31, Martin County 29
Jay M. Robinson 35, West Rowan 0
Kings Mountain 41, Ashbrook 19
Lake Norman 42, Marvin Ridge 7
Lakewood 43, Manteo 30
Lincolnton 68, North Stanly 33
Middle Creek 27, J.H. Rose 25
Murphy 58, North Rowan 19
Northeastern 41, Wallace-Rose Hill 35
Northern Guilford 31, Asheboro 23
Northern Nash 51, Southern Alamance 0
Northside - Pinetown 49, North Edgecombe 6
Reagan 35, A.L. Brown 19
Reidsville 41, West Craven 31
Robbinsville 21, Wilson Prep Academy 0
Rolesville 21, Millbrook 18
Scotland 34, Union Pines 19
Shelby 55, West Wilkes 0
South Point 49, Monroe 42
Southeast Alamance 42, Havelock 15
Starmount 41, Mitchell 7
Stuart W. Cramer 42, Tuscola 7
T.C. Roberson 28, Charlotte Catholic 11
T.W. Andrews 49, Morehead 14
Walkertown 39, Thomasville 6
Warren County 73, East Bladen 20
Weddington 33, East Forsyth 7
West Stokes 32, West Iredell 21
Whiteville 49, Hertford County 24
View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.