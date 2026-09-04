Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4
Get FHSAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Florida high school football season continues
The 2026 Florida high school football season continues on Friday, September 4, with 229 games across the state. You can follow every game live on our Florida high school football scoreboard.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Florida, select the links below.
Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4
CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
INDEPENDENT SCOREBOARD
View Full Independent Scoreboard
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917