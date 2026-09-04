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Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4

Get FHSAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Florida high school football season continues
Jack Butler|
Wellington quarterback Makhi Price before game against Seminole Ridge in West Lake, Florida, on August, 28, 2026.
Wellington quarterback Makhi Price before game against Seminole Ridge in West Lake, Florida, on August, 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Florida high school football season continues on Friday, September 4, with 229 games across the state. You can follow every game live on our Florida high school football scoreboard.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Florida, select the links below.

Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

View Full Class 6A Scoreboard

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

View Full Class 5A Scoreboard

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

View Full Class 4A Scoreboard

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

View Full Class 3A Scoreboard

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

View Full Class 2A Scoreboard

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

View Full Class 1A Scoreboard

INDEPENDENT SCOREBOARD

View Full Independent Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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