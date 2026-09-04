The 2026 Florida high school football season continues on Friday, September 4, with 229 games across the state. You can follow every game live on our Florida high school football scoreboard.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Florida, select the links below.

Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

View Full Class 6A Scoreboard

View Full Class 5A Scoreboard

View Full Class 4A Scoreboard

View Full Class 3A Scoreboard

View Full Class 2A Scoreboard

View Full Class 1A Scoreboard

View Full Independent Scoreboard