Breaking Down the 2026 Florida Class 1A Football Playoff Bracket: First-Round Matchups Revealed
Carrollwood Day will chase a Class 1A state championship after finishing 10-0 and missing Florida’s inaugural Open Division field.
The FHSAA released the 31-team Class 1A bracket Friday, Nov. 6. Fifteen regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, while True North Classical receives the only first-round bye.
The tournament brings together programs from the former Rural classification and Class 1A, which merged for the 2026 season. The four regional champions advance to the state semifinals, with every postseason round played as single elimination.
All seeds below are regional.
Region 1: Madison County Leads the Field
Madison County (5-5) earns the top seed, with No. 2 Blountstown leading the opposite half. Fort White and Holmes County complete the region’s top four.
- No. 8 Chipley at No. 1 Madison County
- No. 5 Taylor County at No. 4 Holmes County
- No. 7 Marianna at No. 2 Blountstown
- No. 6 Baker at No. 3 Fort White
Region 2: Trinity Christian, Hawthorne Headline
Trinity Christian (6-4) takes the top seed ahead of unbeaten Hawthorne (10-0). The two could meet in the regional final, with University Christian and Melbourne Central Catholic also among the challengers.
- No. 8 Father Lopez at No. 1 Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville
- No. 5 Williston at No. 4 Melbourne Central Catholic
- No. 7 Chiefland at No. 2 Hawthorne
- No. 6 Wildwood at No. 3 University Christian
Region 3: Carrollwood Day Opens Against First Baptist
True North (5-4) advances directly to the Nov. 20 regional semifinals and awaits the Archbishop Carroll–Benjamin winner. John Carroll Catholic and Pahokee lead the other half of the region.
- No. 1 True North Classical Academy: bye
- No. 5 Benjamin at No. 4 Archbishop Carroll
- No. 7 Somerset Prep, North Lauderdale, at No. 2 John Carroll Catholic
- No. 6 Palmer Trinity at No. 3 Pahokee
Class 1A Playoff Schedule
Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 1A title will be decided during the Dec. 9-12 championship week at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.