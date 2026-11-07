Breaking Down the 2026 Florida Class 1A Football Playoff Bracket: First-Round Matchups Revealed

Carrollwood Day will chase a Class 1A state championship after finishing 10-0 and missing Florida’s inaugural Open Division field.

The FHSAA released the 31-team Class 1A bracket Friday, Nov. 6. Fifteen regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, while True North Classical receives the only first-round bye.

The tournament brings together programs from the former Rural classification and Class 1A, which merged for the 2026 season. The four regional champions advance to the state semifinals, with every postseason round played as single elimination.

All seeds below are regional.

Region 1: Madison County Leads the Field

Madison County (5-5) earns the top seed, with No. 2 Blountstown leading the opposite half. Fort White and Holmes County complete the region’s top four.

No. 8 Chipley at No. 1 Madison County

No. 5 Taylor County at No. 4 Holmes County

No. 7 Marianna at No. 2 Blountstown

No. 6 Baker at No. 3 Fort White

Region 2: Trinity Christian, Hawthorne Headline

Trinity Christian (6-4) takes the top seed ahead of unbeaten Hawthorne (10-0). The two could meet in the regional final, with University Christian and Melbourne Central Catholic also among the challengers.

No. 8 Father Lopez at No. 1 Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville

No. 5 Williston at No. 4 Melbourne Central Catholic

No. 7 Chiefland at No. 2 Hawthorne

No. 6 Wildwood at No. 3 University Christian

Region 3: Carrollwood Day Opens Against First Baptist

True North (5-4) advances directly to the Nov. 20 regional semifinals and awaits the Archbishop Carroll–Benjamin winner. John Carroll Catholic and Pahokee lead the other half of the region.

No. 1 True North Classical Academy: bye

No. 5 Benjamin at No. 4 Archbishop Carroll

No. 7 Somerset Prep, North Lauderdale, at No. 2 John Carroll Catholic

No. 6 Palmer Trinity at No. 3 Pahokee

Class 1A Playoff Schedule

Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 1A title will be decided during the Dec. 9-12 championship week at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.